Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Arrow Electronics, Inc.
News
Summary
ARW
US0427351004
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
(ARW)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00:01 2023-06-07 pm EDT
133.85
USD
+2.38%
06/02
Insider Sell: Arrow Electronics
MT
05/24
Arrow Electronics to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference
BU
05/24
Arrow Electronics' Employees Celebrate Earth Month by Giving Back in Communities Around the World
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Arrow Electronics, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference, Jun-07-2023 02:40 PM
06/07/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
We're going to get started. So thanks again, everyone, for coming to the second day of our Global Technology Conference. My name is Ruplu Bhattacharya. I'm with the IT hardware and electronics...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
06/02
Insider Sell: Arrow Electronics
MT
05/24
Arrow Electronics to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference
BU
05/24
Arrow Electronics' Employees Celebrate Earth Month by Giving Back in Communities Around..
AQ
05/22
PowerUP Asia 2023 Opens Tomorrow with Power Electronics Trends in Focus
AQ
05/22
Insider Sell: Arrow Electronics
MT
05/18
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Elects Mary McDowell as Director
CI
05/09
BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target on Arrow Electronics to $135 From $140, Keeps Neut..
MT
05/04
Arrow Electronics Seeks M&A Opportunities
CI
05/04
Transcript : Arrow Electronics, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04
Arrow Electronics' Fiscal Q1 Non-GAAP Net Income, Sales Fall; Fiscal Q2 Guidance Provid..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
05/09
BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target on Arrow Electronics to $135 From $140, Keeps Neut..
MT
02/06
Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Arrow Electronics to $126 From $111, Maintains Ne..
MT
02/03
Wells Fargo Adjusts Arrow Electronics Price Target to $100 From $87, Maintains Underwei..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
34 371 M
-
-
Net income 2023
919 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
3 487 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
8,23x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
7 385 M
7 385 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
0,32x
EV / Sales 2024
0,32x
Nbr of Employees
22 300
Free-Float
44,4%
More Financials
Chart ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
133,85 $
Average target price
129,67 $
Spread / Average Target
-3,13%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean J. Kerins
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajesh K. Agrawal
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shantnu Sharma
Chief Technology & Strategy Officer, Senior VP
Kim Brown Wilmsen
Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen C. Patrick
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
22.51%
7 385
NVIDIA CORPORATION
164.50%
955 963
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED
26.64%
472 659
BROADCOM INC.
41.29%
329 370
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.
91.80%
200 055
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
3.11%
154 628
More Results
