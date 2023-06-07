Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arrow Electronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARW   US0427351004

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.

(ARW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-07 pm EDT
133.85 USD   +2.38%
06/02Insider Sell: Arrow Electronics
MT
05/24Arrow Electronics to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference
BU
05/24Arrow Electronics' Employees Celebrate Earth Month by Giving Back in Communities Around the World
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Arrow Electronics, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference, Jun-07-2023 02:40 PM

06/07/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
We're going to get started. So thanks again, everyone, for coming to the second day of our Global Technology Conference. My name is Ruplu Bhattacharya. I'm with the IT hardware and electronics...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
06/02Insider Sell: Arrow Electronics
MT
05/24Arrow Electronics to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference
BU
05/24Arrow Electronics' Employees Celebrate Earth Month by Giving Back in Communities Around..
AQ
05/22PowerUP Asia 2023 Opens Tomorrow with Power Electronics Trends in Focus
AQ
05/22Insider Sell: Arrow Electronics
MT
05/18Arrow Electronics, Inc. Elects Mary McDowell as Director
CI
05/09BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target on Arrow Electronics to $135 From $140, Keeps Neut..
MT
05/04Arrow Electronics Seeks M&A Opportunities
CI
05/04Transcript : Arrow Electronics, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Arrow Electronics' Fiscal Q1 Non-GAAP Net Income, Sales Fall; Fiscal Q2 Guidance Provid..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 371 M - -
Net income 2023 919 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 487 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,23x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 385 M 7 385 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 22 300
Free-Float 44,4%
Chart ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 133,85 $
Average target price 129,67 $
Spread / Average Target -3,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean J. Kerins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rajesh K. Agrawal Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shantnu Sharma Chief Technology & Strategy Officer, Senior VP
Kim Brown Wilmsen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen C. Patrick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC.22.51%7 385
NVIDIA CORPORATION164.50%955 963
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED26.64%472 659
BROADCOM INC.41.29%329 370
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.91.80%200 055
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.11%154 628
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer