Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Arrow Exploration Corp.    AXL   CA04274P1053

ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.

(AXL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arrow Exploration : Announces Management Changes

02/22/2021 | 03:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arrow Exploration Announces Management Changes

Calgary, Alberta - February 18, 2021 - ARROW Exploration Corp. ("Arrow" or the "Company") (TSXV:AXL) announces that effective February 16th, 2021, it has appointed Mr. Bob Petryk as the Company's Manager of Operations.

Mr. Petryk has been with the Company since its formation and has been a key contributor to Arrow's successful drilling program in Colombia. Bob has also led the Company's annual reserve review and compilation process, together with Arrow's independent reserve engineers.

Mr. Petryk is a professional engineer with over 40 years of technical, operational, and managerial experience in the oil and gas industry in Canada and abroad. He previously held senior management and executive positions in the upstream E&P sector, as well as in the oilfield service sector. Bob holds a Bachelor of Science in Mineral Engineering, Petroleum Specialization from the University of Alberta (1977) and an active member of APEGA.

Arrow also announces that Mr. John (Jack) Scott is no longer with the Company as its Chief Operating Officer. The Company would like to thank Mr. Scott for his many contributions to the Company since its formation and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About ARROW Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow's 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow's seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL".

For further information contact:

Marshall Abbott

Chief Executive Officermabbott@arrowexploration.ca(403) 651-5995

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to Arrow that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Arrow which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that Arrow anticipates or expects may, could or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "continue", "expect", "opportunity", "plan", "potential" and "will" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Arrow, including without limitation, Arrow's evaluation of the impacts of COVID-19, the potential of Arrow's remaining Colombian assets (or any of them individually) to resume production, and Arrow's business plan to expand oil production and achieve attractive potential operating margins. Arrow believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Arrow Exploration Corp. published this content on 18 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 08:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.
03:42aARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Management Changes
PU
01/04ARROW EXPLORATION : January 2021 Corporate Presentation
PU
2020ARROW EXPLORATION BRIEF : Adding Another 10% To 25% Gained Wednesday; After Trad..
MT
2020ARROW EXPLORATION BRIEF : Gained 25% Today, Then Says Closed Sale of the LLA-23 ..
MT
2020ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Closing of the Sale of the LLA-23 Block
AQ
2020ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Re-Start of Production from RCE-1 Well on Tapir Bl..
PU
2020ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Re-Start of Production from the RCE-1 Well on the ..
AQ
2020ARROW EXPLORATION : Q3 2020 Financial Statements
PU
2020ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results
AQ
2020ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Bridge Loan
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 25,5 M - -
Net income 2019 -5,98 M - -
Net Debt 2019 4,62 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,41x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,26 M 6,27 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Exploration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
G. Marshall Abbott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe McFarlane Chief Financial Officer
Gage P. Jull Executive Chairman
Robert P. Petryk Technical Manager
John F. Scott Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.-4.17%6
CONOCOPHILLIPS21.08%65 596
CNOOC LIMITED38.02%57 065
EOG RESOURCES, INC.25.35%36 467
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED14.35%32 907
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY17.60%29 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ