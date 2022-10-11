Arrow Exploration Corporation Invites You to Join Us at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference in Calgary

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Arrow Exploration Corporation (TSXV: AXL) will be participating in the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 22nd at Calgary Mount Royal University.

Marshall Abbott, CEO, will be speaking at 3:30 PM MT on October 22nd. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Arrow Exploration Corporation management team will be available at their exhibitor booth for more information throughout the day.

To register and access, please follow this link.

About Arrow Exploration Corporation

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that areunderexploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company’s business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia’s most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with highworking interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow’s 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow’s seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “AXL”.

About The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

The Schachter Energy Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 35 companies participating including energy producers, energy service and innovative technology companies.

“Individual investors should be preparing their 'buy lists' now for the upswing in what we see as a multi-year Energy Super Cycle,” says Josef Schachter the host of the conference and a 40-year veteran of the investment business. “The current market downdraft should be over by year-end 2022, giving investors an excellent window for buying into the energy sector.”

The intent of the conference is to provide attendees with the information they need to make smart investment choices.

