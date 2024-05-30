ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023 IN UNITED STATES DOLLARS (UNAUDITED)

Notice of No Auditor Review of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements. The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Arrow Exploration Corp. Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position In United States Dollars (Unaudited) As at Notes March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 11,606,342 $ 12,135,376 Restricted cash and deposits 3 273,274 611,753 Trade and other receivables 4 3,237,382 3,536,936 Taxes receivable 5 4,819,478 4,655,399 Deposits and prepaid expenses 350,365 197,402 Inventory 492,240 492,332 20,779,081 21,629,198 Non-current assets Deferred income taxes 2,157,575 2,031,383 Restricted cash and deposits 3 237,814 243,081 Exploration and evaluation assets 6 578,082 - Property and equipment 7 40,827,388 38,371,361 Total Assets $ 64,579,940 $ 62,275,023 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 6,698,702 $ 9,747,906 Lease obligation 8 108,583 103,674 Income taxes 4,450,967 3,108,504 11,258,252 12,960,084 Non-current liabilities Lease obligations 8 193,136 216,919 Other liabilities 345,528 345,528 Deferred income taxes 3,855,953 3,269,894 Decommissioning liability 9 4,282,861 3,973,075 Total liabilities 19,935,730 20,765,500 Shareholders' equity Share capital 11 73,829,795 73,829,795 Contributed surplus 2,263,223 2,161,945 Deficit (30,769,168) (33,945,895) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (679,640) (536,322) Total shareholders' equity 44,644,210 41,509,523 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 64,579,940 $ 62,275,023 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements. On behalf of the Board: signed "Gage Jull" Director signed "Ian Langley" Director Gage Jull Ian Langley 3

Arrow Exploration Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income In United States Dollars (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, Notes 2024 2023 Revenue Oil and natural gas 14 $ 16,393,642 $ 7,964,857 Royalties 14 (1,988,721) (971,997) Total oil and natural gas revenue, net of royalties 14,404,921 6,992,860 Expenses Operating 2,069,011 1,117,590 Administrative 2,681,922 1,619,470 Share-based compensation expense 11 101,278 132,240 Financing costs: Accretion 9 37,376 29,156 Interest 8 9,769 60,887 Other 199,065 45,682 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (288,739) (40,816) Depletion and depreciation 7 3,531,772 2,454,364 Gain on derivative liability 10 - (1,354,275) Other expenses (income) (78,412) (61,173) Total expenses, net 8,263,042 4,003,125 Income before income tax 6,141,879 2,989,735 Income tax expense Current 14 2,505,285 - Deferred 14 459,867 - 2,965,152 - Net income 3,176,727 2,989,735 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign exchange (143,318) (18,420) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (143,318) (18,420) Total comprehensive income $ 3,033,409 $ 2,971,315 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 285,864,348 222,717,847 Diluted 292,791,385 288,639,348 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 4

Arrow Exploration Corp. Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity In United States Dollars (Unaudited) Accumulated Contributed other Share Capital Surplus comprehensive Deficit Total Equity loss Balance January 1, 2024 $ 73,829,795 $ 2,161,945 $ (536,322) $ (33,945,895) $ 41,509,523 Net income for the period - - - 3,176,727 3,176,7`27 Other comprehensive income - - (143,318) - (143,318) Total comprehensive income - - (143,318) 3,176,727 3,033,409 Share-based compensation - 101,278 - - 101,278 Balance March 31, 2024 $ 73,829,795 $ 2,263,223 $ (679,640) $ (30,769,168) $ 44,644,210 Accumulated Contributed other Share Capital Surplus comprehensive Deficit Total Equity loss Balance January 1, 2023 $ 57,810,735 $ 1,570,491 $ (645,372) $ (32,839,282) $ 25,896,572 Net income for the period - - - 2,989,735 2,989,735 Other comprehensive loss - - (18,420) - (18,420) Total comprehensive income - - (18,420) 2,989,735 2,971,315 Issuances of common shares, net 2,635,484 - - - 2,635,484 Share-based compensation - 132,240 - - 132,240 Balance March 31, 2023 $ 60,446,219 $ 1,702,731 $ (663,792) $ (29,849,547) $ 31,635,611 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 5

Arrow Exploration Corp. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows In United States Dollars (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income $ 3,176,727 $ 2,989,735 Items not involving cash: Deferred taxes 459,867 - Share-based compensation 11 101,278 132,240 Depletion and depreciation 7 3,531,772 2,454,364 Interest on leases 8 9,769 1,596 Interest on promissory note - 60,887 Accretion 9 37,376 29,156 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (35,877) (73,101) Gain on derivative liability 10 - (1,354,275) Payment of asset decommissioning obligations 9 (70,229) - Changes in non-cash working capital balances: Restricted cash and deposits 343,746 (12,266) Trade and other receivables 299,554 1,704,944 Taxes receivable (164,078) (602,369) Deposits and prepaid expenses (152,963) (113,612) Inventory 92 (117,798) Income tax payable 1,342,465 (2,482,665) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (297,211) (236,642) Cash provided by operating activities 8,582,288 2,380,195 Cash flows used in investing activities: Additions to exploration and evaluation assets 6 (578,082) (972,692) Additions to property and equipment 7 (5,703,246) (3,299,001) Changes in non-cash working capital (2,751,994) (11,916) Cash flows used in investing activities (9,033,322) (4,283,609) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities: Issuances of common shares 11 - 1,147,827 Lease payments 8 (20,486) (11,586) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (20,486) 1,136,241 Effect of changes in the exchange rate on cash (57,514) 60,628 (Decrease) increase in cash (529,034) (706,545) Cash, beginning of period 12,135,377 13,060,969 Cash, end of period 11,606,342 12,354,424 Supplemental information Interest paid $ - $ - Taxes paid $ - $ - The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 6

Arrow Exploration Corp. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements In United States Dollars (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 1. Corporate Information Arrow Exploration Corp. ("Arrow" or "the Company") is a public junior oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Colombia and in Western Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange plc under the symbol AXL. The head office of Arrow is located at 203, 2303 - 4th Street SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2S 2S7 and the registered office is located at 600, 815 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 3P2. 2. Basis of Presentation Statement of compliance These interim condensed consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting. These Financial Statements were authorized for issue by the board of directors of the Company on May 29, 2024. They do not contain all disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for annual financial statements and, accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2023. These Financial Statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for financial assets and liabilities recorded in accordance with IFRS 9. The Financial Statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies and methods as the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, except for the adoption of new accounting standards effective January 1, 2024. In preparing these condensed consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. Adoption of New Accounting Standards The Company adopted amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements, issued by the IASB, related to the presentation of liabilities as current or non-current and classification and disclosure of liabilities with covenants. These amendments were adopted by the Company from January 1, 2024 but they did not have a material impact on the interim consolidated financial statements. 3. Restricted Cash and deposits March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Colombia (i) $ 311,082 $ 312,530 Canada (ii) 200,006 542,304 Sub-total 511,088 854,834 Long-term portion (237,814) (243,081) Current portion of restricted cash and deposits $ 273,274 $ 611,753 This balance is comprised of a deposit held as collateral to guarantee abandonment expenditures related to the Tapir and Santa Isabel blocks. During Q1 2024, the Company was able to recover its $337,031 (CAD $445,749) deposit related to the Company's liability rating management ("LMR"). This deposit was held by a Canadian chartered bank with interest paid to the Company on 7

Arrow Exploration Corp. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements In United States Dollars (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 a monthly basis based on the bank's deposit rate. The remaining $200,006 (2023: $205,273) pertain to commercial deposits with customers, lease and other deposits held in Canada. 4. Trade and other receivables March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Trade receivables, net of advances $ 2,394,419 $ 2,238,918 Other accounts receivable 842,963 1,298,018 $ 3,237,382 $ 3,536,936 As at March 31, 2024, other accounts receivable include $680,976 (December 31, 2023 - $682,197) receivable from on demand loans with executives and directors. 5. Taxes receivable March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Value-added tax (VAT) credits recoverable $ 2,087,691 $ 1,703,260 Income tax withholdings and advances, net 2,731,787 2,952,139 $ 4,819,478 $ 4,655,399 The VAT recoverable balance pertains to non-compensatedvalue-added tax credits originated in Colombia as operational and capital expenditures are incurred. The Company is entitled to compensate or claim for the reimbursement of these VAT credits. 6. Exploration and Evaluation March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Balance, beginning of the period $ - $ - Additions, net 578,082 3,212,808 Reclassification to Property and Equipment (Note 8) - (3,212,808) Balance, end of the period $ 578,082 $ - During 2023, the Company incurred in geological and geophysical costs in its Carrizales Norte prospect located in its Tapir block, and determined the technical feasibility and commercial viability of these assets, transferring $3,212,808 to its property and equipment. An impairment test on these assets was prepared and no losses were identified as a result of such tests. 8

Arrow Exploration Corp. Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements In United States Dollars (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 7. Property and Equipment Oil and Gas Right of Use and Cost Properties Other Assets Total Balance, December 31, 2022 $ 47,545,026 $ 234,156 $ 47,779,182 Additions 23,907,357 310,061 24,217,418 Dispositions (111,151) - (111,151) Transfers from exploration and evaluation assets 3,212,808 - 3,212,808 Decommissioning adjustment 738,825 - 738,825 Balance, December 31, 2023 $ 75,292,865 $ 544,217 $ 75,837,082 Additions 5,703,481 - 5,703,481 Decommissioning adjustment 368,679 - 368,679 Balance, March 31, 2024 $ 81,365,025 $ 544,217 $ 81,909,242 Accumulated depletion and depreciation and impairment Balance, December 31, 2022 $ 13,153,709 $ 161,236 $ 13,314,945 Depletion and depreciation 12,120,871 65,906 12,186,777 Impairment loss of oil and gas properties 11,799,740 - 11,799,740 Balance, December 31, 2023 $ 37,074,320 $ 227,142 $ 37,301,462 Depletion and depreciation 3,503,305 28,267 3,531,772 Balance, March 31, 2024 $ 40,577,825 $ 255,409 $ 40,833,234 Foreign exchange Balance December 31, 2022 $ (249,908) $ (8,719) $ (258,627) Effects of movements in foreign exchange rates 88,671 5,697 94,368 Balance December 31, 2023 $ (161,237) $ (3,022) $ (164,259) Effects of movements in foreign exchange rates (76,781) (7,580) (84,361) Balance March 31, 2024 $ (238,018) $ (10,602) $ (248,620) Net Book Value Balance December 31, 2023 $ 38,057,308 $ 314,053 $ 37,371,361 Balance March 31, 2024 $ 40,459,183 $ 278,206 $ 40,827,388 Canada As at December 31, 2023, the Company determined there were indicators of impairment in its Canada CGU, mainly due to decreases in forward gas prices and revision of reserves, and prepared estimates of its fair value less costs of disposal of its Canada CGU. It was determined that carrying value of its Canada CGU exceeded its recoverable amount and, therefore, an impairment loss of $1,248,400 was included in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive (loss) income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. Colombia During 2023, the Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos ("ANH") approved the suspension of the obligations and operations of the OMBU contract due to force majeure circumstances generated by the blockades and social unrest around the Capella field. The suspension was for an initial term of three months and has been extended until August 2024. At December 31, 2023, the Company determined there were indicators of impairment in the Capella CGU based on updates from the operator once access to the field was restored in late 2023 causing 9