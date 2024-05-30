ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023

IN UNITED STATES DOLLARS (UNAUDITED)

Notice of No Auditor Review of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

Arrow Exploration Corp.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position In United States Dollars

(Unaudited)

As at

Notes

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

11,606,342

$

12,135,376

Restricted cash and deposits

3

273,274

611,753

Trade and other receivables

4

3,237,382

3,536,936

Taxes receivable

5

4,819,478

4,655,399

Deposits and prepaid expenses

350,365

197,402

Inventory

492,240

492,332

20,779,081

21,629,198

Non-current assets

Deferred income taxes

2,157,575

2,031,383

Restricted cash and deposits

3

237,814

243,081

Exploration and evaluation assets

6

578,082

-

Property and equipment

7

40,827,388

38,371,361

Total Assets

$

64,579,940

$

62,275,023

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

6,698,702

$

9,747,906

Lease obligation

8

108,583

103,674

Income taxes

4,450,967

3,108,504

11,258,252

12,960,084

Non-current liabilities

Lease obligations

8

193,136

216,919

Other liabilities

345,528

345,528

Deferred income taxes

3,855,953

3,269,894

Decommissioning liability

9

4,282,861

3,973,075

Total liabilities

19,935,730

20,765,500

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

11

73,829,795

73,829,795

Contributed surplus

2,263,223

2,161,945

Deficit

(30,769,168)

(33,945,895)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(679,640)

(536,322)

Total shareholders' equity

44,644,210

41,509,523

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

64,579,940

$

62,275,023

Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.

On behalf of the Board:

signed "Gage Jull"

Director

signed "Ian Langley"

Director

Gage Jull

Ian Langley

3

Arrow Exploration Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income In United States Dollars

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31,

Notes

2024

2023

Revenue

Oil and natural gas

14

$ 16,393,642

$

7,964,857

Royalties

14

(1,988,721)

(971,997)

Total oil and natural gas revenue, net of royalties

14,404,921

6,992,860

Expenses

Operating

2,069,011

1,117,590

Administrative

2,681,922

1,619,470

Share-based compensation expense

11

101,278

132,240

Financing costs:

Accretion

9

37,376

29,156

Interest

8

9,769

60,887

Other

199,065

45,682

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(288,739)

(40,816)

Depletion and depreciation

7

3,531,772

2,454,364

Gain on derivative liability

10

-

(1,354,275)

Other expenses (income)

(78,412)

(61,173)

Total expenses, net

8,263,042

4,003,125

Income before income tax

6,141,879

2,989,735

Income tax expense

Current

14

2,505,285

-

Deferred

14

459,867

-

2,965,152

-

Net income

3,176,727

2,989,735

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign exchange

(143,318)

(18,420)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(143,318)

(18,420)

Total comprehensive income

$

3,033,409

$

2,971,315

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.01

$

0.01

Diluted

$

0.01

$

0.01

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

285,864,348

222,717,847

Diluted

292,791,385

288,639,348

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

Arrow Exploration Corp.

Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

In United States Dollars

(Unaudited)

Accumulated

Contributed

other

Share Capital

Surplus

comprehensive

Deficit

Total Equity

loss

Balance January 1, 2024

$

73,829,795

$

2,161,945

$

(536,322)

$

(33,945,895)

$

41,509,523

Net income for the period

-

-

-

3,176,727

3,176,7`27

Other comprehensive income

-

-

(143,318)

-

(143,318)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

(143,318)

3,176,727

3,033,409

Share-based compensation

-

101,278

-

-

101,278

Balance March 31, 2024

$

73,829,795

$

2,263,223

$

(679,640)

$

(30,769,168)

$

44,644,210

Accumulated

Contributed

other

Share Capital

Surplus

comprehensive

Deficit

Total Equity

loss

Balance January 1, 2023

$

57,810,735

$

1,570,491

$

(645,372)

$

(32,839,282)

$

25,896,572

Net income for the period

-

-

-

2,989,735

2,989,735

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

(18,420)

-

(18,420)

Total comprehensive income

-

-

(18,420)

2,989,735

2,971,315

Issuances of common shares, net

2,635,484

-

-

-

2,635,484

Share-based compensation

-

132,240

-

-

132,240

Balance March 31, 2023

$

60,446,219

$

1,702,731

$

(663,792)

$

(29,849,547)

$

31,635,611

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

Arrow Exploration Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows In United States Dollars

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31,

2024

2023

Cash flows provided by operating activities:

Net income

$

3,176,727

$ 2,989,735

Items not involving cash:

Deferred taxes

459,867

-

Share-based compensation

11

101,278

132,240

Depletion and depreciation

7

3,531,772

2,454,364

Interest on leases

8

9,769

1,596

Interest on promissory note

-

60,887

Accretion

9

37,376

29,156

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

(35,877)

(73,101)

Gain on derivative liability

10

-

(1,354,275)

Payment of asset decommissioning obligations

9

(70,229)

-

Changes in non-cash working capital balances:

Restricted cash and deposits

343,746

(12,266)

Trade and other receivables

299,554

1,704,944

Taxes receivable

(164,078)

(602,369)

Deposits and prepaid expenses

(152,963)

(113,612)

Inventory

92

(117,798)

Income tax payable

1,342,465

(2,482,665)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(297,211)

(236,642)

Cash provided by operating activities

8,582,288

2,380,195

Cash flows used in investing activities:

Additions to exploration and evaluation assets

6

(578,082)

(972,692)

Additions to property and equipment

7

(5,703,246)

(3,299,001)

Changes in non-cash working capital

(2,751,994)

(11,916)

Cash flows used in investing activities

(9,033,322)

(4,283,609)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:

Issuances of common shares

11

-

1,147,827

Lease payments

8

(20,486)

(11,586)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

(20,486)

1,136,241

Effect of changes in the exchange rate on cash

(57,514)

60,628

(Decrease) increase in cash

(529,034)

(706,545)

Cash, beginning of period

12,135,377

13,060,969

Cash, end of period

11,606,342

12,354,424

Supplemental information

Interest paid

$

-

$

-

Taxes paid

$

-

$

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

6

Arrow Exploration Corp.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements In United States Dollars

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2024

1. Corporate Information

Arrow Exploration Corp. ("Arrow" or "the Company") is a public junior oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Colombia and in Western Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange plc under the symbol AXL. The head office of Arrow is located at 203, 2303 - 4th Street SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2S 2S7 and the registered office is located at 600, 815 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 3P2.

2. Basis of Presentation

Statement of compliance

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting. These Financial Statements were authorized for issue by the board of directors of the Company on May 29, 2024. They do not contain all disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for annual financial statements and, accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2023.

These Financial Statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for financial assets and liabilities recorded in accordance with IFRS 9. The Financial Statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies and methods as the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, except for the adoption of new accounting standards effective January 1, 2024. In preparing these condensed consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Adoption of New Accounting Standards

The Company adopted amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements, issued by the IASB, related to the presentation of liabilities as current or non-current and classification and disclosure of liabilities with covenants. These amendments were adopted by the Company from January 1, 2024 but they did not have a material impact on the interim consolidated financial statements.

3. Restricted Cash and deposits

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Colombia (i)

$

311,082

$

312,530

Canada (ii)

200,006

542,304

Sub-total

511,088

854,834

Long-term portion

(237,814)

(243,081)

Current portion of restricted cash and deposits

$

273,274

$

611,753

  1. This balance is comprised of a deposit held as collateral to guarantee abandonment expenditures related to the Tapir and Santa Isabel blocks.
  2. During Q1 2024, the Company was able to recover its $337,031 (CAD $445,749) deposit related to the Company's liability rating management ("LMR"). This deposit was held by a Canadian chartered bank with interest paid to the Company on

7

Arrow Exploration Corp.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements In United States Dollars

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2024

a monthly basis based on the bank's deposit rate. The remaining $200,006 (2023: $205,273) pertain to commercial deposits with customers, lease and other deposits held in Canada.

4. Trade and other receivables

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Trade receivables, net of advances

$

2,394,419

$

2,238,918

Other accounts receivable

842,963

1,298,018

$

3,237,382

$

3,536,936

As at March 31, 2024, other accounts receivable include $680,976 (December 31, 2023 - $682,197) receivable from on demand loans with executives and directors.

5. Taxes receivable

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Value-added tax (VAT) credits recoverable

$

2,087,691

$

1,703,260

Income tax withholdings and advances, net

2,731,787

2,952,139

$

4,819,478

$

4,655,399

The VAT recoverable balance pertains to non-compensatedvalue-added tax credits originated in Colombia as operational and capital expenditures are incurred. The Company is entitled to compensate or claim for the reimbursement of these VAT credits.

6. Exploration and Evaluation

March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

Balance, beginning of the period

$

-

$

-

Additions, net

578,082

3,212,808

Reclassification to Property and Equipment (Note 8)

-

(3,212,808)

Balance, end of the period

$

578,082

$

-

During 2023, the Company incurred in geological and geophysical costs in its Carrizales Norte prospect located in its Tapir block, and determined the technical feasibility and commercial viability of these assets, transferring $3,212,808 to its property and equipment. An impairment test on these assets was prepared and no losses were identified as a result of such tests.

8

Arrow Exploration Corp.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements In United States Dollars

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2024

7. Property and Equipment

Oil and Gas

Right of Use and

Cost

Properties

Other Assets

Total

Balance, December 31, 2022

$

47,545,026

$

234,156

$

47,779,182

Additions

23,907,357

310,061

24,217,418

Dispositions

(111,151)

-

(111,151)

Transfers from exploration and evaluation assets

3,212,808

-

3,212,808

Decommissioning adjustment

738,825

-

738,825

Balance, December 31, 2023

$

75,292,865

$

544,217

$

75,837,082

Additions

5,703,481

-

5,703,481

Decommissioning adjustment

368,679

-

368,679

Balance, March 31, 2024

$

81,365,025

$

544,217

$

81,909,242

Accumulated depletion and depreciation and

impairment

Balance, December 31, 2022

$

13,153,709

$

161,236

$

13,314,945

Depletion and depreciation

12,120,871

65,906

12,186,777

Impairment loss of oil and gas properties

11,799,740

-

11,799,740

Balance, December 31, 2023

$

37,074,320

$

227,142

$

37,301,462

Depletion and depreciation

3,503,305

28,267

3,531,772

Balance, March 31, 2024

$

40,577,825

$

255,409

$

40,833,234

Foreign exchange

Balance December 31, 2022

$

(249,908)

$

(8,719)

$

(258,627)

Effects of movements in foreign

exchange rates

88,671

5,697

94,368

Balance December 31, 2023

$

(161,237)

$

(3,022)

$

(164,259)

Effects of movements in foreign

exchange rates

(76,781)

(7,580)

(84,361)

Balance March 31, 2024

$

(238,018)

$

(10,602)

$

(248,620)

Net Book Value

Balance December 31, 2023

$

38,057,308

$

314,053

$

37,371,361

Balance March 31, 2024

$

40,459,183

$

278,206

$

40,827,388

Canada

As at December 31, 2023, the Company determined there were indicators of impairment in its Canada CGU, mainly due to decreases in forward gas prices and revision of reserves, and prepared estimates of its fair value less costs of disposal of its Canada CGU. It was determined that carrying value of its Canada CGU exceeded its recoverable amount and, therefore, an impairment loss of $1,248,400 was included in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive (loss) income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

Colombia

During 2023, the Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos ("ANH") approved the suspension of the obligations and operations of the OMBU contract due to force majeure circumstances generated by the blockades and social unrest around the Capella field. The suspension was for an initial term of three months and has been extended until August 2024. At December 31, 2023, the Company determined there were indicators of impairment in the Capella CGU based on updates from the operator once access to the field was restored in late 2023 causing

9

Arrow Exploration Corp.

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements In United States Dollars

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2024

uncertainty in timing and resources required to resume operations, as well as the extent of which operations may be able to be resumed. The Company has recorded an impairment loss of $10,551,340 corresponding to the full carrying value of the Capella CGU as at December 31, 2023.

8. Lease Obligations

A reconciliation of the discounted lease obligation is set forth below:

2024

2023

Obligation, beginning of the year

320,593

$

63,751

Additions

-

302,930

Lease payments

(20,486)

(74,211)

Interest

9,769

22,011

Effects of movements in foreign exchange rates

(8,157)

6,112

Obligation, end of the year

301,719

320,593

Current portion

(108,583)

(103,674)

Long-term portion

193,316

216,919

As at March 31, 2024, the Company has the following future lease obligations:

Less than one year

108,771

2 - 5 years

291,186

Total lease payments

399,957

Amounts representing interest over the term

(98,238)

Present value of the net obligation

301,719

9.

Decommissioning Liability

The following table presents the reconciliation of the beginning and ending aggregate carrying amount of the obligation associated with the decommissioning of oil and gas properties:

December 31,

December 31,

2023

2023

Obligation, beginning of the year

3,973,075

$

3,303,301

Additions

368,679

1,000,889

Change in estimated cash flows

-

(262,066)

Payments or settlements

(70,229)

(19,545)

Dispositions

-

(191,081)

Accretion expense

37,376

127,478

Effects of movements in foreign exchange rates

(26,040)

14,099

Obligation, end of the year

4,282,861

3,973,075

The obligation was calculated using a risk-free discount rate range of 1.25% to 4.50% in Canada (2023: 1.25%

to 4.50%) and between 4.00% and 4.29% in Colombia (2022: 4.00% and 4.29%) with an inflation rate of 2.5%

and 2.6%, respectively (2023: 2.5% and 2.6%). The majority of costs are expected to occur between 2024 and 2038.

10

