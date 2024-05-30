ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023
IN UNITED STATES DOLLARS (UNAUDITED)
Notice of No Auditor Review of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Arrow Exploration Corp.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position In United States Dollars
(Unaudited)
As at
Notes
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
11,606,342
$
12,135,376
Restricted cash and deposits
3
273,274
611,753
Trade and other receivables
4
3,237,382
3,536,936
Taxes receivable
5
4,819,478
4,655,399
Deposits and prepaid expenses
350,365
197,402
Inventory
492,240
492,332
20,779,081
21,629,198
Non-current assets
Deferred income taxes
2,157,575
2,031,383
Restricted cash and deposits
3
237,814
243,081
Exploration and evaluation assets
6
578,082
-
Property and equipment
7
40,827,388
38,371,361
Total Assets
$
64,579,940
$
62,275,023
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
6,698,702
$
9,747,906
Lease obligation
8
108,583
103,674
Income taxes
4,450,967
3,108,504
11,258,252
12,960,084
Non-current liabilities
Lease obligations
8
193,136
216,919
Other liabilities
345,528
345,528
Deferred income taxes
3,855,953
3,269,894
Decommissioning liability
9
4,282,861
3,973,075
Total liabilities
19,935,730
20,765,500
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
11
73,829,795
73,829,795
Contributed surplus
2,263,223
2,161,945
Deficit
(30,769,168)
(33,945,895)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(679,640)
(536,322)
Total shareholders' equity
44,644,210
41,509,523
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
64,579,940
$
62,275,023
Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim consolidated financial statements.
On behalf of the Board:
signed "Gage Jull"
Director
signed "Ian Langley"
Director
Gage Jull
Ian Langley
3
Arrow Exploration Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income In United States Dollars
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31,
Notes
2024
2023
Revenue
Oil and natural gas
14
$ 16,393,642
$
7,964,857
Royalties
14
(1,988,721)
(971,997)
Total oil and natural gas revenue, net of royalties
14,404,921
6,992,860
Expenses
Operating
2,069,011
1,117,590
Administrative
2,681,922
1,619,470
Share-based compensation expense
11
101,278
132,240
Financing costs:
Accretion
9
37,376
29,156
Interest
8
9,769
60,887
Other
199,065
45,682
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(288,739)
(40,816)
Depletion and depreciation
7
3,531,772
2,454,364
Gain on derivative liability
10
-
(1,354,275)
Other expenses (income)
(78,412)
(61,173)
Total expenses, net
8,263,042
4,003,125
Income before income tax
6,141,879
2,989,735
Income tax expense
Current
14
2,505,285
-
Deferred
14
459,867
-
2,965,152
-
Net income
3,176,727
2,989,735
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign exchange
(143,318)
(18,420)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(143,318)
(18,420)
Total comprehensive income
$
3,033,409
$
2,971,315
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.01
$
0.01
Diluted
$
0.01
$
0.01
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
285,864,348
222,717,847
Diluted
292,791,385
288,639,348
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
Arrow Exploration Corp.
Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
In United States Dollars
(Unaudited)
Accumulated
Contributed
other
Share Capital
Surplus
comprehensive
Deficit
Total Equity
loss
Balance January 1, 2024
$
73,829,795
$
2,161,945
$
(536,322)
$
(33,945,895)
$
41,509,523
Net income for the period
-
-
-
3,176,727
3,176,7`27
Other comprehensive income
-
-
(143,318)
-
(143,318)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
(143,318)
3,176,727
3,033,409
Share-based compensation
-
101,278
-
-
101,278
Balance March 31, 2024
$
73,829,795
$
2,263,223
$
(679,640)
$
(30,769,168)
$
44,644,210
Accumulated
Contributed
other
Share Capital
Surplus
comprehensive
Deficit
Total Equity
loss
Balance January 1, 2023
$
57,810,735
$
1,570,491
$
(645,372)
$
(32,839,282)
$
25,896,572
Net income for the period
-
-
-
2,989,735
2,989,735
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
(18,420)
-
(18,420)
Total comprehensive income
-
-
(18,420)
2,989,735
2,971,315
Issuances of common shares, net
2,635,484
-
-
-
2,635,484
Share-based compensation
-
132,240
-
-
132,240
Balance March 31, 2023
$
60,446,219
$
1,702,731
$
(663,792)
$
(29,849,547)
$
31,635,611
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
5
Arrow Exploration Corp.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows In United States Dollars
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
Cash flows provided by operating activities:
Net income
$
3,176,727
$ 2,989,735
Items not involving cash:
Deferred taxes
459,867
-
Share-based compensation
11
101,278
132,240
Depletion and depreciation
7
3,531,772
2,454,364
Interest on leases
8
9,769
1,596
Interest on promissory note
-
60,887
Accretion
9
37,376
29,156
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
(35,877)
(73,101)
Gain on derivative liability
10
-
(1,354,275)
Payment of asset decommissioning obligations
9
(70,229)
-
Changes in non-cash working capital balances:
Restricted cash and deposits
343,746
(12,266)
Trade and other receivables
299,554
1,704,944
Taxes receivable
(164,078)
(602,369)
Deposits and prepaid expenses
(152,963)
(113,612)
Inventory
92
(117,798)
Income tax payable
1,342,465
(2,482,665)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(297,211)
(236,642)
Cash provided by operating activities
8,582,288
2,380,195
Cash flows used in investing activities:
Additions to exploration and evaluation assets
6
(578,082)
(972,692)
Additions to property and equipment
7
(5,703,246)
(3,299,001)
Changes in non-cash working capital
(2,751,994)
(11,916)
Cash flows used in investing activities
(9,033,322)
(4,283,609)
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:
Issuances of common shares
11
-
1,147,827
Lease payments
8
(20,486)
(11,586)
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
(20,486)
1,136,241
Effect of changes in the exchange rate on cash
(57,514)
60,628
(Decrease) increase in cash
(529,034)
(706,545)
Cash, beginning of period
12,135,377
13,060,969
Cash, end of period
11,606,342
12,354,424
Supplemental information
Interest paid
$
-
$
-
Taxes paid
$
-
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
6
Arrow Exploration Corp.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements In United States Dollars
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2024
1. Corporate Information
Arrow Exploration Corp. ("Arrow" or "the Company") is a public junior oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Colombia and in Western Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange and the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange plc under the symbol AXL. The head office of Arrow is located at 203, 2303 - 4th Street SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2S 2S7 and the registered office is located at 600, 815 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 3P2.
2. Basis of Presentation
Statement of compliance
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting. These Financial Statements were authorized for issue by the board of directors of the Company on May 29, 2024. They do not contain all disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for annual financial statements and, accordingly, should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2023.
These Financial Statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for financial assets and liabilities recorded in accordance with IFRS 9. The Financial Statements have been prepared using the same accounting policies and methods as the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, except for the adoption of new accounting standards effective January 1, 2024. In preparing these condensed consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Adoption of New Accounting Standards
The Company adopted amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements, issued by the IASB, related to the presentation of liabilities as current or non-current and classification and disclosure of liabilities with covenants. These amendments were adopted by the Company from January 1, 2024 but they did not have a material impact on the interim consolidated financial statements.
3. Restricted Cash and deposits
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Colombia (i)
$
311,082
$
312,530
Canada (ii)
200,006
542,304
Sub-total
511,088
854,834
Long-term portion
(237,814)
(243,081)
Current portion of restricted cash and deposits
$
273,274
$
611,753
- This balance is comprised of a deposit held as collateral to guarantee abandonment expenditures related to the Tapir and Santa Isabel blocks.
- During Q1 2024, the Company was able to recover its $337,031 (CAD $445,749) deposit related to the Company's liability rating management ("LMR"). This deposit was held by a Canadian chartered bank with interest paid to the Company on
7
Arrow Exploration Corp.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements In United States Dollars
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2024
a monthly basis based on the bank's deposit rate. The remaining $200,006 (2023: $205,273) pertain to commercial deposits with customers, lease and other deposits held in Canada.
4. Trade and other receivables
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Trade receivables, net of advances
$
2,394,419
$
2,238,918
Other accounts receivable
842,963
1,298,018
$
3,237,382
$
3,536,936
As at March 31, 2024, other accounts receivable include $680,976 (December 31, 2023 - $682,197) receivable from on demand loans with executives and directors.
5. Taxes receivable
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Value-added tax (VAT) credits recoverable
$
2,087,691
$
1,703,260
Income tax withholdings and advances, net
2,731,787
2,952,139
$
4,819,478
$
4,655,399
The VAT recoverable balance pertains to non-compensatedvalue-added tax credits originated in Colombia as operational and capital expenditures are incurred. The Company is entitled to compensate or claim for the reimbursement of these VAT credits.
6. Exploration and Evaluation
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Balance, beginning of the period
$
-
$
-
Additions, net
578,082
3,212,808
Reclassification to Property and Equipment (Note 8)
-
(3,212,808)
Balance, end of the period
$
578,082
$
-
During 2023, the Company incurred in geological and geophysical costs in its Carrizales Norte prospect located in its Tapir block, and determined the technical feasibility and commercial viability of these assets, transferring $3,212,808 to its property and equipment. An impairment test on these assets was prepared and no losses were identified as a result of such tests.
8
Arrow Exploration Corp.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements In United States Dollars
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2024
7. Property and Equipment
Oil and Gas
Right of Use and
Cost
Properties
Other Assets
Total
Balance, December 31, 2022
$
47,545,026
$
234,156
$
47,779,182
Additions
23,907,357
310,061
24,217,418
Dispositions
(111,151)
-
(111,151)
Transfers from exploration and evaluation assets
3,212,808
-
3,212,808
Decommissioning adjustment
738,825
-
738,825
Balance, December 31, 2023
$
75,292,865
$
544,217
$
75,837,082
Additions
5,703,481
-
5,703,481
Decommissioning adjustment
368,679
-
368,679
Balance, March 31, 2024
$
81,365,025
$
544,217
$
81,909,242
Accumulated depletion and depreciation and
impairment
Balance, December 31, 2022
$
13,153,709
$
161,236
$
13,314,945
Depletion and depreciation
12,120,871
65,906
12,186,777
Impairment loss of oil and gas properties
11,799,740
-
11,799,740
Balance, December 31, 2023
$
37,074,320
$
227,142
$
37,301,462
Depletion and depreciation
3,503,305
28,267
3,531,772
Balance, March 31, 2024
$
40,577,825
$
255,409
$
40,833,234
Foreign exchange
Balance December 31, 2022
$
(249,908)
$
(8,719)
$
(258,627)
Effects of movements in foreign
exchange rates
88,671
5,697
94,368
Balance December 31, 2023
$
(161,237)
$
(3,022)
$
(164,259)
Effects of movements in foreign
exchange rates
(76,781)
(7,580)
(84,361)
Balance March 31, 2024
$
(238,018)
$
(10,602)
$
(248,620)
Net Book Value
Balance December 31, 2023
$
38,057,308
$
314,053
$
37,371,361
Balance March 31, 2024
$
40,459,183
$
278,206
$
40,827,388
Canada
As at December 31, 2023, the Company determined there were indicators of impairment in its Canada CGU, mainly due to decreases in forward gas prices and revision of reserves, and prepared estimates of its fair value less costs of disposal of its Canada CGU. It was determined that carrying value of its Canada CGU exceeded its recoverable amount and, therefore, an impairment loss of $1,248,400 was included in the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive (loss) income for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.
Colombia
During 2023, the Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos ("ANH") approved the suspension of the obligations and operations of the OMBU contract due to force majeure circumstances generated by the blockades and social unrest around the Capella field. The suspension was for an initial term of three months and has been extended until August 2024. At December 31, 2023, the Company determined there were indicators of impairment in the Capella CGU based on updates from the operator once access to the field was restored in late 2023 causing
9
Arrow Exploration Corp.
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements In United States Dollars
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2024
uncertainty in timing and resources required to resume operations, as well as the extent of which operations may be able to be resumed. The Company has recorded an impairment loss of $10,551,340 corresponding to the full carrying value of the Capella CGU as at December 31, 2023.
8. Lease Obligations
A reconciliation of the discounted lease obligation is set forth below:
2024
2023
Obligation, beginning of the year
320,593
$
63,751
Additions
-
302,930
Lease payments
(20,486)
(74,211)
Interest
9,769
22,011
Effects of movements in foreign exchange rates
(8,157)
6,112
Obligation, end of the year
301,719
320,593
Current portion
(108,583)
(103,674)
Long-term portion
193,316
216,919
As at March 31, 2024, the Company has the following future lease obligations:
Less than one year
108,771
2 - 5 years
291,186
Total lease payments
399,957
Amounts representing interest over the term
(98,238)
Present value of the net obligation
301,719
9.
Decommissioning Liability
The following table presents the reconciliation of the beginning and ending aggregate carrying amount of the obligation associated with the decommissioning of oil and gas properties:
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
Obligation, beginning of the year
3,973,075
$
3,303,301
Additions
368,679
1,000,889
Change in estimated cash flows
-
(262,066)
Payments or settlements
(70,229)
(19,545)
Dispositions
-
(191,081)
Accretion expense
37,376
127,478
Effects of movements in foreign exchange rates
(26,040)
14,099
Obligation, end of the year
4,282,861
3,973,075
The obligation was calculated using a risk-free discount rate range of 1.25% to 4.50% in Canada (2023: 1.25%
to 4.50%) and between 4.00% and 4.29% in Colombia (2022: 4.00% and 4.29%) with an inflation rate of 2.5%
and 2.6%, respectively (2023: 2.5% and 2.6%). The majority of costs are expected to occur between 2024 and 2038.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Arrow Exploration Corp. published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 18:23:10 UTC.