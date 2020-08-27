Arrow Exploration : Q2 2020 MD&A 0 08/27/2020 | 12:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") as provided by the management of Arrow Exploration Corp. ("Arrow" or the "Company"), is dated as of August 26, 2020 and should be read in conjunction with Arrow's condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited) and related notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. Additional information relating to Arrow is available under Arrow's profile on www.sedar.com, including Arrow's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements (the "Annual Financial Statements") for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Advisories Basis of Presentation The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and all amounts herein are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted, and all tabular amounts are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted. Additional information for the Company may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Advisory Regarding Forward‐Looking Statements This MD&A contains certain statements or disclosures relating to Arrow that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Arrow which may constitute forward- looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that Arrow anticipates or expects may, could or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "believe", "continue", "could", "expect", "likely", "may", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "will", "would" and similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this MD&A contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact; tax liability; capital management strategy; capital structure; credit facilities and other debt; performance by Canacol (as defined herein) and the Company in connection with the Note (as defined herein) and letters of credit; Arrow's costless collar structure; Arrow's interest in the OBC Pipeline (as defined herein) and the consequences thereof; cost reduction initiatives; potential drilling on the Tapir block; capital requirements; expenditures associated with asset retirement obligations; future drilling activity and the development of the Rio Cravo Este structure on the Tapir Block. Statements relating to "reserves" and "resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves and resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Arrow including, without limitation: current and anticipated commodity prices and royalty regimes; the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the financial impact of Arrow's costless collar structure; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future exchange rates; commodity prices; the impact of increasing competition; general economic conditions; availability of drilling and related equipment; receipt of partner, regulatory and community approvals; royalty rates; future operating costs; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; uninterrupted access to areas of Arrow's operations and infrastructure; recoverability of reserves; future production rates; timing of drilling and completion of wells; pipeline capacity; that Arrow will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that Arrow's conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that Arrow will have the ability to develop its oil and gas properties in the manner currently contemplated; current or, where applicable, proposed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated; that the estimates of Arrow's reserves and production volumes and the Q2 2020 MD&A 1 assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects; that Arrow will be able to obtain contract extensions or fulfil the contractual obligations required to retain its rights to explore, develop and exploit any of its undeveloped properties; and other matters. Arrow believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this MD&A are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements including, without limitation: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of general economic conditions; volatility in commodity prices; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including adoption of new environmental laws and regulations, and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities; counterparty risk; risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities; commodity price volatility; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; environmental risks; changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws and incentive programs; changes to pipeline capacity; ability to secure a credit facility; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; risk that Arrow's evaluation of its existing portfolio of development and exploration opportunities is not consistent with future results; that production may not necessarily be indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Arrow's public disclosure documents including, without limitation, those risks identified in Arrow's 2018 AIF, a copy of which is available on Arrow's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Non‐IFRS Measures The Company uses non-IFRS measures to evaluate its performance which are measures not defined in IFRS. Working capital, funds flow from operations, realized prices, operating netback, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt as presented do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. The Company considers these measures as key measures to demonstrate its ability to generate the cash flow necessary to fund future growth through capital investment, and to repay its debt, as the case may be. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than net income (loss) or cash provided by operating activities or net loss and comprehensive loss as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance. The Company's determination of these measures may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Working capital is calculated as current assets minus current liabilities; funds from operations is calculated as cash flows from (used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude settlement of decommissioning obligations and changes in non-cash working capital balances; realized price is calculated by dividing gross revenue by gross production, by product, in the applicable period; operating netback is calculated as total natural gas and crude revenues minus royalties, transportation costs and operating expenditures; adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net loss adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and other similar non-recurring or non-cash charges; and net debt is defined as the principal amount of its outstanding debt, less working capital items. The Company also presents funds from operations per share, whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted- average shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of net loss and comprehensive loss per share. A reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures is included as follows: Q2 2020 MD&A 2 Three months Six months Three months ended June 30, ended June 30, ended June 30, (in United States dollars) 2020 2020 2019 Net loss 3,168,919 (22,889,346) (857,740) Add/(subtract): Share based payments (33,504) (178,531) 165,675 Financing costs: Accretion on decommissioning obligations 153,002 304,884 96,140 Interest 246,189 502,096 214,997 Other 60,447 112,795 588,164 Depreciation and depletion 397,082 1,841,936 2,280,963 Risk management activities 766,424 - (301,210) Gain on disposition of oil and gas properties - - (1,632,174) Impairment of oil and gas properties - 27,263,110 1,531,000 Income taxes, current and deferred (5,704,922) (7,558,786) (133,000) Adjusted EBITDA (1) (946,363) (601,842) 1,952,816 Cash flows provided by operating activities (960,166) (1,540,038) (5,587,614) Minus - Changes in non-cash working capital balances: Trade and other receivables (578,551) (1,534,681) 3,321,657 Taxes receivable (104,642) 257,108 1,917,080 Deposits and prepaid expenses 48,387 (9,193) (782,547) Inventory (100,787) (100,802) (274,062) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 349,860 1,551,382 2,371,056 Funds flow from (used in) operations (1) (1,345,899) (1,376,224) 965,570 (1)Non-IFRS measures The term barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") is used in this MD&A. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") of natural gas to one barrel of oil ("bbl") is used in the MD&A. This conversion ratio of 6:1 is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Q2 2020 MD&A 3 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Three months Six months Three months ended June 30, ended June 30, ended June 30, (in United States dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2020 2020 2019 Total natural gas and crude oil revenues, net of royalties 896,011 4,744,491 7,525,728 Funds flow from (used in) operations (1) (1,345,899) (1,376,224) 965,570 Per share - basic ($) and diluted ($) (0.02) (0.02) 0.01 Net income (loss) 3,168,919 (22,889,346) (857,740) Per share - basic ($) and diluted ($) 0.05 (0.33) (0.01) Adjusted EBITDA (1) (946,363) (601,842) 1,952,816 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 68,674,602 68,674,602 68,674,602 Common shares end of period 68,674,602 68,674,602 68,674,602 Capital expenditures 180,795 180,795 4,171,680 Cash and cash equivalents 238,247 238,247 844,983 Current Assets 5,572,191 5,572,191 10,725,489 Current liabilities 15,730,805 15,730,805 18,800,186 Working capital (deficit) (1) (10,158,614) (10,158,614) (8,074,697) Long-term portion of restricted cash (2) 437,412 437,412 1,455,985 Total assets 47,386,940 47,386,940 76,333,739 Operating Natural gas and crude oil production, before royalties Natural gas (Mcf/d) 545 523 677 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 6 6 5 Crude oil (bbl/d) 321 696 1,741 Total (boe/d) 418 788 1,859 Operating netbacks ($/boe) (1) Natural gas ($/Mcf) (1.19) (0.17) (0.06) Crude oil ($/bbl) (7.18) 11.64 27.51 Total ($/boe) (5.57) 10.36 25.40 (1)Non-IFRS measures - see "Non-IFRS Measures" section within this MD&A (2)Long term restricted cash not included in working capital Q2 2020 MD&A 4 The Company Arrow (formerly Front Range Resources Ltd. ("Front Range")) is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol AXL. The Company and Arrow Exploration Ltd. entered into an arrangement agreement dated June 1, 2018, as amended, whereby the parties completed a business combination pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) ("ABCA") on September 28, 2018. Arrow Exploration Ltd. was incorporated under the ABCA on December 12, 2016 as 2010461 Alberta Ltd. and on January 24, 2018, 2010461 Alberta Ltd. changed its name to Arrow Exploration Ltd. by way of a certificate of amendment. Arrow Exploration Ltd. and Front Range's then wholly-owned subsidiary, 2118295 Alberta Ltd., were amalgamated on September 28, 2018 pursuant to the arrangement agreement to form Arrow Holdings Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Arrangement"). On May 31, 2018, Arrow Exploration Ltd. entered in a share purchase agreement, as amended, with Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol"), to acquire Canacol's Colombian oil properties held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A. ("Carrao"). On September 27, 2018, Arrow Exploration Ltd. closed the agreement with Canacol. On May 31, 2018, Arrow Exploration Ltd., entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire a 50% beneficial interest in a contract entered into with Ecopetrol S.A. pertaining to the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the Tapir block from Samaria Exploration & Production S.A. ("Samaria"). On September 27, 2018, Arrow Exploration Ltd. closed the agreement with Samaria. For accounting and presentation purposes, this MD&A reflects the results of operations of Arrow Exploration Ltd., the accounting acquirer, with the exception of the number of shares which were adjusted to reflect the legal capital of the Company. The head office of Arrow is located at 1430, 333 - 11th Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2R 1L9 and the registered office is located at Suite 1600, 421 - 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 4K9. Q2 2020 MD&A 5 As at June 30, 2020 the Company held an interest in seven oil blocks in Colombia and oil and natural gas leases in seven areas in Canada as follows: Gross Acres Working Interest Net Acres COLOMBIA LLA-23 Operated 115,102 100% 115,102 Tapir Operated 65,125 50% 32,563 Oso Pardo Operated 672 100% 672 Ombu Non-operated 56,482 10% 5,648 COR-39 Operated 95,111 100% 95,111 Los Picachos Non-operated 52,772 37.5% 19,790 Macaya Non-operated 195,255 37.5% 73,221 Total Colombia 580,519 342,107 CANADA Ansell Operated 8,960 100% 8,960 Chicken Non-operated 3,840 30% 1,152 Fir Non operated 7,680 32% 2,457 Harley Operated 5,760 100% 5,760 Penhold Non-operated 480 13% 61 Pepper Operated 32,000 99% 31,680 Wapiti Non-operated 21,760 24% 5,280 Total Canada 80,480 55,350 TOTAL 660,999 397,457 The Company's primary producing assets are located in Colombia in the LLA-23, Tapir, Oso Pardo and Ombu blocks, with minor production in Canada at Fir, Alberta. Llanos Basin Within the Llanos Basin, the Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil within two operated blocks: LLA-23 and Tapir. The LLA-23 block contains the Labrador, Leono, Pantro, Tigro and Danes producing fields. The Tapir block includes the Rio Cravo Este-1("RCE-1") producing well. The formal assignment of the Company's working interest in the Tapir block is in progress. In the Llanos Basin most oil accumulations are associated with three-way dip closure against NNE-SSW trending normal faults and can have pay within multiple reservoirs. Effective exploration for this play requires good quality 3D seismic data. Q2 2020 MD&A 6 Both the LLA-23 and Tapir blocks contain large areas not yet covered by 3D seismic, and in Management's opinion offer substantial exploration upside. Middle Magdalena Valley ("MMV") Basin Arrow's Oso Pardo field is located in the MMV Basin. In general, fields within the basin are more structurally complex than in the Llanos basin but have the potential for thicker oil columns and significant oil in place. Oso Pardo Field The Oso Pardo Field is located in the Santa Isabel Block in the MMV Basin. It is a 100% owned property operated by the Company. The Oso Pardo field is located within a Production Licence covering 672 acres. Three wells have been drilled to date within the License area. Ombu E&P Contract - Capella Conventional Heavy Oil Discovery The Caguan Basin covers an area of approximately 60,000 km2 and lies between the Putumayo and Llanos Basins. The primary reservoir target is the Upper Eocene aged Mirador formation. The Capella structure is a large, elongated northeast- southwest fault-related anticline, with approximately 17,500 acres in closure at the Mirador level. The field is located approximately 250 km away from the nearest offloading station at Neiva, where production from Capella is trucked. The Capella No. 1 discovery well was drilled in July 2008 and was followed by a series of development wells. The Company earned a 10% working interest in the Ombu E&P Contract by paying 100% of all activities associated with the drilling, completion, and testing of the Capella No. 1 well. Fir, Alberta The Company has an average non-operated 32% WI in 12 gross (4.1 net) sections of oil and natural gas rights and 12 gross (3.64 net) producing natural gas wells at Fir. The wells produce raw natural gas into the Cecilia natural gas plant where it is processed. Three months ended June 30, 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights For the three months ended June 30, 2020, Arrow recorded $896,011 in revenues, net of royalties, on crude oil sales of 29,193 bbls, 534 bbls of natural gas liquids ("NGL's") and 49,570 Mcf of natural gas sales.

Funds used in operations of $1,345,899.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months was ($946,363).

The Company recorded a net income of $3,168,919 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The Company has significantly reduced its production due to different factors such as operational failures in production equipment, social instability in operational areas, the Covid-19 pandemic and declining prices in energy commodities. This has impacted the main streams of the Company's revenues. Based on revised projections of price of commodities, the Company has determined an significant provision for impairment of its oil and gas properties, which is the main element of its net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Q2 2020 MD&A 7 Average Production by Property Average Production Boe/d Q2 2020 YTD 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 LLA-23 271 463 655 1,208 Oso Pardo - 51 102 171 Ombu (Capella) - 60 120 282 Rio Cravo Este (Tapir) 50 121 193 80 Total Colombia 321 696 1,070 1,741 Fir, Alberta 97 93 89 118 TOTAL (Boe/d) 418 788 1,159 1,859 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's average production was 417 and 788 boe/d, respectively, which consisted of crude oil production in Colombia at 321 and 696 bbl/d, respectively, and natural gas production of 545 and 523 Mcf/d, respectively, and minor amounts of natural gas liquids from the Company's Canadian properties. During 2020, production decreased in the LLA-23 block due to a pump malfunction in Danes which caused a shut in of the well. In the Oso Pardo block, there was a failure in one well which caused a decision to shut in the whole field, and Ombu's production was suspended due to social instability in the area. The RCE-1 well was shut in by the end of April 2020 due to economical unviability under the current price environment. Average Daily Natural Gas and Oil Production and Sales Volumes Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Natural Gas (Mcf/d) Natural gas production 545 677 523 686 Natural gas sales 545 677 523 686 Realized Contractual Natural Gas Sales 545 677 523 686 Crude Oil (bbl/d) Crude oil production 321 1,741 696 1,665 Inventory movements and other (35) (106) (6) (61) Crude Oil Sales 286 1,635 690 1,604 Corporate Natural gas production (boe/d) 91 113 87 114 Natural gas liquids(bbl/d) 6 5 6 7 Crude oil production (bbl/d) 321 1,741 696 1,665 Total production (boe/d) 418 1,859 788 1,786 Inventory movements and other (boe/d) (35) (106) (6) (61) Total Corporate Sales (boe/d) 383 1,753 782 1,725 Q2 2020 MD&A 8 During the three months ended June 30, 2020 the majority of production was attributed to Colombia where the Company operates three producing properties: LLA-23, Oso Pardo and Rio Cravo Este, and one non-operated property, Ombu. In Canada, the Company has two operated and two non-operated properties located in the province of Alberta at Fir, Pepper, Harley and Wapiti. Natural Gas and Oil Revenues Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Natural Gas Natural gas revenues 64,948 46,654 130,225 179,884 NGL revenues 5,049 28,995 18,322 49,970 Royalties (8,021) (6,878) (13,355) (17,355) Revenues, net of royalties 61,976 68,771 135,192 212,499 Oil Oil revenues 820,731 8,300,819 4,887,561 14,881,558 Royalties 13,304 (843,862) (278,262) (1,559,689) Revenues, net of royalties 834,035 7,456,957 4,609,299 13,321,869 Corporate Natural gas revenues 64,948 46,654 130,225 179,884 NGL revenues 5,049 28,995 18,322 49,970 Oil revenues 820,731 8,300,819 4,887,561 14,881,558 Total revenues 890,728 8,376,468 5,036,108 15,111,412 Royalties 5,283 (850,740) (291,617) (1,577,044) Natural gas and crude oil revenues, net of royalties, 896,011 7,525,728 4,744,491 13,534,368 as reported Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 was $896,011 and $4,744,491, respectively, net of royalties, which represents a decrease of 88% and 65%, respectively, when compared to 2019. This decrease is mainly due to reduced realized prices of crude oil combined with a significant decrease in production due to different shut ins. The Company receives Brent referenced pricing for its crude oil. Average Benchmark and Realized Prices Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2019 Change 2019 Change 2020 2020 Benchmark Prices AECO ($/Mcf) 1.47 1.92 -23% 1.50 1.37 9% Brent ($/bbl) 31.08 63.68 -51% 37.94 66.12 -43% West Texas Intermediate ($/bbl) 28.00 54.74 -49% 36.81 57.37 -36% Realized Prices Natural gas, net of transportation ($/Mcf) 1.31 0.78 68% 1.37 1.46 -6% Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) 9.45 62.50 -85% 17.96 61.16 -71% Q2 2020 MD&A 9 Crude oil, net of transportation ($/bbl) 28.11 52.39 -46% 38.60 49.38 -22% Corporate average, net of transport ($/boe)(1) 23.45 49.49 -53% 35.10 46.77 -25% (1)Non-IFRS measure The Company realized a price of $23.45 and $35.10 per boe during the three and six months and year ended June 30, 2020, respectively. World oil prices have significantly decreased 2020 due to pressures from large-producing countries and the Covid-19 pandemic ("Covid-19"). In Canada, natural gas prices remained at depressed levels. Operating Expenses Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Natural gas & NGL's 63,856 106,341 122,643 222,376 Crude oil 1,043,671 3,098,796 3,135,909 6,353,822 Total operating expenses 1,107,527 3,205,137 3,258,552 6,576,198 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 1.29 1.78 1.29 1.81 Crude oil ($/bbl) 35.75 19.56 24.77 21.08 Corporate ($/boe)(1) 29.15 19.02 22.71 20.43 (1)Non-IFRS measure During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, Arrow incurred operating expenses of $1,107,527 and $3,258,552, respectively, at an average cost of $29.15 and $22.71 per boe. Total operating expenses have decreased compared to 2019 operating expenses due to a generalized decrease in production and further stabilization of operations of the RCE-1 well. Operating Netbacks Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) Revenue, net of transportation expense 1.31 0.78 1.37 1.46 Royalties (0.19) (0.19) (0.14) (0.18) Operating expenses (1.29) (1.78) (1.29) (1.81) Natural Gas operating netback(1) (0.17) (1.19) (0.06) (0.54) Crude oil ($/bbl) Revenue, net of transportation expense 28.11 52.39 38.60 49.38 Royalties 0.46 (5.33) (2.20) (5.18) Operating expenses (35.75) (19.56) (24.77) (21.08) Crude Oil operating netback(1) (7.18) 27.51 11.64 23.12 Corporate ($/boe) Revenue, net of transportation expense 23.45 49.49 35.10 46.77 Royalties 0.14 (5.07) (2.03) (4.91) Operating expenses (29.15) (19.02) (22.71) (20.43) Corporate Operating netback(1) (5.57) 25.40 10.36 21.43 (1)Non-IFRS measure Q2 2020 MD&A 10 General and Administrative Expenses (G&A) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 General & administrative expenses 845,164 2,214,490 2,205,064 3,755,887 Less: G&A capitalized - - - (151,250) G&A recovered from 3rd parties - (359,464) - (480,614) Total operating overhead recovery 845,164 (359,464) 2,205,064 (631,864) Total G&A 845,164 1,855,026 2,205,064 3,124,023 Cost per boe 22.25 11.00 15.37 9.70 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, G&A expenses, before capitalization totaled $845,164 and $2,205,064, respectively, which represents a significant decrease when compared to the same periods in 2019. This decrease was mainly represented by lower legal fees and reduction of office expenses, offset by severance payments during Q1 2020. During 2019, the Company capitalized $151,250 to its exploration and evaluation assets related with its exploration efforts in the Tapir block and had G&A recoverable from its partner in the Tapir block for $480,614. Financing Costs Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Financing expense paid or payable 306,636 803,162 614,891 1,013,094 Non-cash financing costs 153,002 96,140 304,884 190,712 Net financing costs 459,638 899,302 919,775 1,203,806 The finance expense paid or payable represents interest on the $5.7 million promissory note due to Canacol, as partial payment for the acquisition of Carrao which bears interest at 15% per annum. In addition, financing expense includes fees and interest associated with financing standby letters of credit on certain of the Company's Colombian blocks. The non-cash finance cost represents an increase in the present value of the decommissioning obligation for the current periods. The amount of this expense will fluctuate commensurate with the asset retirement obligation as new wells are drilled or properties are acquired or disposed. Risk Management Contracts Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Realized derivative gain on commodity risk management 766,424 49,860 1,288,523 49,860 contracts Unrealized derivative gain on commodity risk management contracts (766,424) 251,350 - 251,350 Total income on risk management activities - 301,210 1,288,523 301,210 Q2 2020 MD&A 11 During 2020, the Company recorded a realized gain in risk management contracts of $1,288,523 included in its revenue, oil and natural gas. The Company entered into a 'costless collar' commodity hedging agreement for a total of 15,000 barrels of oil per month from January 1 to June 30, 2020. This agreement provides a Brent-based floor price of $62 per barrel and a ceiling price of $66.5 per barrel on 15,000 barrels of oil per month over the aforementioned time period. Share-based Payments Expense Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Share-based Payments expense (33,504) 165,675 (178,531) 487,571 Share-based payments income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 totaled $33,504 and $178,531, respectively. During 2020, a number of options has been cancelled due to resignations and terminations of option holders, including Directors, causing a reversal of expenses recognized in previous periods. The share-based payments income is the result of the progressive vesting of the options granted to the Company's employees and consultants, net of cancellations and forfeitures, according to the company's stock-based compensation plan. Depletion and Depreciation Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Depletion and depreciation 397,082 2,280,963 1,841,936 4,602,213 Depletion and depreciation expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $397,082 and $1,841,936, respectively. The Company uses the unit of production method and proved plus probable reserves to calculate depletion expense and this decrease is directly related with a lower quantity of crude and natural gas produced during 2020 compared with 2019, together with a lower net book value of oi and gas properties due to impairment provisions recorded in 2020. Impairment of Oil and Gas Properties Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Impairment of Oil and Gas Properties - 1,531,000 27,263,110 1,531,000 As at June 30, 2020, the Company reviewed its cash-generating unit's ("CGU") for property and equipment and determined that there were no indicators of impairment. As at March 31 2020, the Company reviewed its cash-generating unit's ("CGU") property and equipment and determined that there were indicators of impairment present related to the decrease in reserves. The company prepared estimates of both the value in use and fair value less costs of disposal of its CGUs and it was determined that carrying value of each CGU not exceeded its recoverable amount and, therefore, an impairment provisions of $27,263,110 was required. The Company reviewed the Canadian Cash-Generating Unit's ("CGU's") property and equipment at June 30, 2019 for indicators of impairment and determined that the carrying value of its Canadian CGU exceeded its recoverable amount and an impairment of oil and gas properties of $1,531,000 was recognized in the three and six months ended on June 30, 2019. Q2 2020 MD&A 12 Income Taxes Three months ended June Six months ended June 30 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Current income tax recovery (45,921) - (8,786) 126,764 Deferred income tax recovery (5,659,000) (133,000) (7,550,000) (116,000) Total income tax expense (5,704,921) (133,000) (7,558,786) 10,764 As at June 30, 2020, the carrying value of the deferred income tax asset was $5,726,000, using the asset and liability method of accounting for income taxes related to the operations of Carrao. This represents a net change of $7,550,000 mainly caused by the impairment provision recorded during the six months ended June 30, 2020. The Company recognizes deferred income tax assets to the extent it believes that these assets will more likely than not be realized. The Company offsets the deferred income tax assets against the deferred income tax liability when it has the legal right to do so. In making this determination, the Company considers all available positive and negative evidence, including the reversal of all existing temporary differences, projected future taxable income, tax-planning strategies, and results of recent operations. As a result, the Company determined it was not appropriate to recognize a deferred tax asset with respect to its Canadian operations. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES Capital Management The Company's objective is to maintain a capital base sufficient to provide flexibility in the future development of the business and maintain investor, creditor and market confidence. The Company manages its capital structure and makes adjustments in response to changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. The Company considers its capital structure to include share capital, debt and working capital, excluding non-cash items. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, from time to time the Company may issue common shares or other securities, sell assets or adjust its capital spending to manage current and projected debt levels. The Company had a net loss of $22,889,346 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and had a working capital deficit of $10,158,614 as at June 30, 2020. During 2020, oil and gas prices have been significantly depressed and the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has fostered a great deal of uncertainty for the future operations of the Company. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on management's ability to identify additional sources of capital and to raise sufficient resources to fund ongoing operating expenses and commitments. There is no assurance these initiatives will be successful in the future. These conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainties that may cast significant doubt regarding the applicability of the going concern assumption. The consolidated financial statements of the Company do not give effect to adjustments that would be necessary to the carrying values and classification of assets and liabilities should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. These adjustments could be material. As at June 30, 2020 the Company's net debt was calculated as follows: June 30, 2020 Current assets $ 5,572,191 Other long-term receivables 788,777 Less: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10,047,143 Promissory Note - principal 5,668,302 Net debt (1) $ 9,354,477 (1)Non-IFRS measure Q2 2020 MD&A 13 Working Capital As at June 30, 2020 the Company's working capital was calculated as follows: June 30, 2020 Current assets: Cash and restricted cash $ 238,247 Trade and other receivables 2,388,322 Taxes receivable 2,606,651 Other current assets 338,971 Less: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10,047,143 Lease obligation 15,360 Promissory note 5,668,302 Working capital (deficit) (1) $ (10,158,614) (1)Non-IFRS measure Debt Capital The Company currently has $5.7 million in outstanding debt in the form of a promissory note payable to Canacol and a long- term debt of $29,352. On April 29, 2019, Arrow and Canacol entered into an amended and restated promissory note (the "Amended Note") to revise the terms of the original $5 million promissory note issued to Canacol upon Arrow's acquisition of Carrao Energy S.A. from Canacol in September 2018 (the "Original Note"). The amendments provided for repayment of the obligation commencing on July 1, 2019 at $500,000 per month until payout. The Amended Note, which bore interest at 15%, also contained an accelerated payment feature whereby Canacol would have received 50% of Arrow's working interest cash flow from the RCE-1 well, calculated on a two-month trailing basis, up to a maximum of $500,000, such that the monthly payment to Canacol would not exceed $1 million. The balance of the obligation would also have been accelerated under the Amended Note in the event Arrow closes a credit facility or other financing structure, or closes a sale of assets pursuant to a definitive agreement entered into after April 29, 2019, in either case for net proceeds to Arrow in a minimum amount of $5 million. On July 31, 2019, Arrow and Canacol entered into a second amended and restated promissory note (the "Note") to revise the terms of the Original Note and Amended Note. The amendments provide a deferral of principal payments to commence on October 1, 2020 and which shall be paid in six monthly instalments such that all Note obligations are paid in full on or before March 1, 2021. The amendments also provide that the Company will repay all interest accrued to July 31, 2019 (totaling $628,767) by December 31, 2019 and, on September 1, 2019, the Company commenced making monthly interest- only payments on the principal sum then outstanding plus the outstanding accrued interest balance. The interest payable on the Note remains unchanged at 15% per annum, and the Note continues to be repayable at any time without penalty. The Company has now granted a general security interest to Canacol for the obligations under the Note which will be subordinated to second position in the event the Company secures additional financing. On December 31, 2019, Arrow and Canacol entered into a Third Amended and Restated Promissory note to revise the terms of the July 31, 2019, Amended and Restated Promissory Note. The principal amendments are the following: On or before April 1, 2021, the Company shall pay in full all accrued and outstanding interest owed until July 31,

2019 of $628,767 (the "Interim Interest") plus interest on such sum at a rate of 15% from December 31, 2019 until the date of payment;

2019 of $628,767 (the "Interim Interest") plus interest on such sum at a rate of 15% from December 31, 2019 until the date of payment; Commencing September 1, 2019, and on the first day of each month thereafter, the Company shall make interest- only monthly payments equal to the total amount of interest on the principal sum plus interest on the interim interest sum, until paid in full; and Q2 2020 MD&A 14 Commencing April 1, 2021, and on the first day of each of the following six months thereafter, the Company shall make equal monthly payments of the balance of the principal sum outstanding as of April 1, 2021 such that all remaining obligations are paid in full on or before September 1, 2021. The amendments also provide that all obligation related to the restated and amended promissory note shall be due immediately in case of a change in control, as defined therein, and the Arrow shall arrange to appoint two Canacol employees to sit in the Company's Board of Directors. On March 19, 2020, a fourth amended and restated promissory note was agreed by the parties removing the two Canacol Directors requirement and temporarily waiving the change in control provision set forth in the third amendment, leaving all other amendments unchanged. The Company has granted a general security interest to Canacol for the obligations under the Note which will be subordinated to second position in the event the Company secures additional financing. During 2020, the Company received $29,352 (CAD$40,000) from the Canadian Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program implemented by the government of Canada to provide support to small businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The loan does not bear any interest until December 2022 and is subject to a 25% forgiveness if it repaid before that date. The Company has been engaging in discussions with various potential lenders to provide alternative debt solutions. Letters of Credit As at June 30, 2020, the Company had obligations under Letters of Credit ("LC's") outstanding totaling $12.3 million to guarantee work commitments on exploration blocks and other contractual commitments. Of the total, approximately $11.3 million has been guaranteed by Canacol. Under an agreement, Canacol will continue to provide security for the LC's providing that Arrow uses all reasonable efforts to replace the LC's. In the case of the abandonment LC's on LLA-23, if the LC's have not been replaced by December 31, 2020, then Arrow will pay a 1% per annum fee, payable monthly until the LC's have been replaced. In the event the Company fails to secure the renewal of the LC's underlying the Company's Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos ("ANH") guarantees, or any of them, the ANH could decide to cancel the underlying E&P contract for a particular block, as applicable. In this instance, the Company could risk losing its entire interest in the applicable block, including all capital expended to date, and could possibly also incur additional abandonment and reclamation costs if applied by the ANH. Current Outstanding Letters of Credit Contract Beneficiary Issuer Type Amount Due Date LLA - 23 ANH Canacol Abandonment $3,489,495 December 31, 2020 ANH Canacol and Carrao Abandonment $3,176,625 December 31, 2020 ANH Canacol and Carrao Compliance $600,000 December 31, 2020 Tapir ECP Samaria Llanos Abandonment $52,898 December 26, 2020 SANTA ISABEL ANH Carrao Energy SA Suc Col Abandonment $482,451 April 14, 2021 ANH Canacol and Carrao Financial Capacity $1,672,162 December 30, 2020 CORE - 39 ANH Canacol Compliance $2,400,000 December 31, 2020 OMBU ANH Carrao Energy SA Suc Col Financial Capacity $436,300 April 14, 2021 Total $12,309,931 Q2 2020 MD&A 15 Share Capital As at June 30, 2020, the Company had 68,674,602 common shares, 2,923,333 stock options, and 18,957,398 warrants outstanding. On May 23, 2020, the Company announced the completion of a proposed non-brokered private placement of 13,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.025 per share for gross proceeds of CAD$325,000. This private placement has not been approved by regulators and the Company has decided to cancel it. Subsequent Events On August 24, 2020, the Company announced the sale of its LLA-23 block to COG Energy Ltd. For a gross cash consideration of up to $12 million (the "Sale Price")subject to the approval of the license transfer to the ANH. The Sale Price consists of a firm amount of US$11.75 million, and a contingent payment amount of up to US$0.25 million ("Contingent Payment"). The Contingent Payment shall be made to Arrow, in whole or in part, depending on the outcome of some specific matters. In addition to receiving the Sale Price, Arrow will transfer to COG its work obligations under various letters of credit in place to guarantee work commitments on LLA-23, as well as some underlying decommissioning and environmental liabilities. On August 3, 2020, the Company entered into a Fifth Amended and Restated Promissory Note (the "Note") with Canacol. Among other amendments, Canacol has agreed to forgive $918,000 of accrued interest to date, in exchange for the Company providing full and perfected security to the Canacol over the shares of its operating subsidiaries in Panama. At any time, and from time to time, all or any portion of the Note then outstanding, may be prepaid by the Company without penalty or prepayment fee. CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS The following table provides a summary of the Company's cash requirements to meet its financial liabilities and contractual obligations existing at June 30, 2020: Less than 1 year 1-3 years Thereafter Total Promissory Note $ 5,668,368 $ 5,668,368 $ - $ 5,668,368 Exploration and production contracts - 23,790,000 - 23,790,000 $ 5,668,368 $ 23,790,000 $ - $ 29,458,368 Exploration and Production Contracts The Company has entered into a number of exploration contracts in Colombia which require the Company to fulfill work program commitments and issue financial guarantees related thereto. In aggregate, the Company has outstanding exploration commitments at June 30, 2020 of $23.8 million. During 2019, the Company completed its earning commitment on the Tapir block by drilling the RCE-1 well and, with the sale of non-core assets (see Note 9 of the Company's annual consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2019), the Company transferred to the purchaser $6.95 million in commitments on the Coati block that were scheduled for 2020. During 2019, the Company, in conjunction with its partners, made application to cancel a further $15.5 million in commitments on the Macaya and Los Picachos blocks. This request was subsequently denied by the ANH. The remaining commitments are expected to be satisfied by means of seismic work, exploration drilling and farm-outs. Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia ("OBC") Pipeline The Company is party to an agreement with Canacol that entitles it to a 0.5% interest in OBC, which owns a pipeline system intended to link Llanos basin oil production to the Caño Limon oil pipeline system in Colombia. This agreement was part of Arrow's acquisition of Carrao from Canacol. Recently, the Company in conjunction with Canacol, notified OBC to transfer title of the shares currently in the name of Canacol to Arrow. The transfer requires approval by OBC which at the date of this MD&A had not been received. Q2 2020 MD&A 16 Canacol is currently in litigation with OBC in relation to ship or pay obligations that were terminated by Canacol in July 2018 under force majeure. Under terms of the agreement, if the pipeline has not been operational for a period greater than six months then the ship or pay obligation may be cancelled. The pipeline remains non-operational as of the date of this MD&A. On March 27, 2019, the court in charge of the case ruled in favor of the OBC and opined that the obligations under the ship or pay contract remains in force. Subsequently, on May 13, 2019, Canacol filed an appeal at the State Council, a higher-level court in the Colombian judiciary system, requesting annulment of this ruling. Likewise, in July 2019, OBC has also started litigation against Canacol for not honouring its ship or pay obligations under the contract. Depending on the final outcome of this dispute, Arrow may be required to satisfy past and future ship or pay obligations. Upon official transfer of ownership to Arrow and under the terms of the OBC agreement, Arrow may be required to provide financial support or guarantees for its proportionate equity interest in any future debt financings or cash calls undertaken by OBC. At the same time, Arrow would be entitled to dividends declared and paid by OBC based on its 0.5% ownership interest. SUMMARY OF THREE MONTHS RESULTS 2020 2019 2018 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Oil and natural gas sales, net of royalties 896,011 3,848,478 5,585,531 6,320,471 7,525,728 6,008,460 5,911,425 158,257 Net income (loss) 3,168,919 (26,058,265) (2,089,036) (1,325,939) (857,740) (1,704,180) 1,242,936 (1,265,672) Income (loss) per share - basic 0.05 (0.38) (0.02) (0.02) (0.01) (0.02) 0.02 (0.02) and diluted Working capital (deficit) (10,158,614) (2,711,756) (2,863,641) (3,231,242) (8,074,697) (7,799,848) (8,558,782) (4,546,878) Total assets 47,386,940 43,775,967 72,750,706 74,789,261 77,252,739 77,066,582 76,962,315 76,448,190 Net capital expenditures 180,795 473,351 (171,138) 2,012,557 4,171,680 3,401,365 7,007,580 62,624,775 Average daily production (boe/d) 417 1,159 1,595 1,799 1,859 1,710 1,682 1,481 Over the past six quarters, the Company's oil and natural gas sales have fluctuated due to changes in production, movements in the Brent benchmark oil price and fluctuations in realized oil price differentials. The Company's production levels in Colombia have been variable, with increases driven by operational improvements and additional crude oil from the RCE-1 well, decreases caused by the sale of the Company's interest in the VMM-2 block, operational issues in some wells and natural declines on mature blocks. Trends in the Company's net income (loss) are also impacted most significantly by financing costs, income taxes, depletion, depreciation and impairment of oil and gas properties, gains and losses from risk management activities. OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA At June 30, 2020, the Company had the following securities issued and outstanding: Number Exercise Price Expiry Date Common shares 68,674,602 n/a n/a Stock options 2,433,333 CAD$ 1.15 October 22, 2028 Stock options 490,000 CAD$ 0.31 May 3, 2029 Warrants 18,957,398 USD$ 1.30 September 24, 2020 The warrants include 18,327,398 warrants issued upon the September 27, 2018 conversion of the subscription receipts subscribed for under the private placement financing and have an expiry date of September 27, 2020. The other 630,000 warrants have an expiry date of September 24, 2020 and remain outstanding following the September 24, 2018 closing of a private placement financing of units completed by Front Range, comprised of shares and warrants. Q2 2020 MD&A 17 OUTLOOK On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and, on March 10, 2020, declared it to be a pandemic. Actions taken around the world to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, combined with OPEC's initial plan to increase global supply resulted in significant weakness and volatility in commodity prices. The simultaneous demand and supply shocks have resulted in significant declines in product demand and pricing in the latter part of the first quarter and throughout the second quarter of 2020, as compared to 2019. Although it is impossible to reliably estimate the impact of COVID-19, the pandemic is anticipated to have a material and adverse effect on the Corporation's 2020 financial results relative to 2019. Due to the current economic circumstances caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic, the Company is currently focusing on improving its free cash flow by optimizing its sources of funds and reducing operating and administrative costs. During Q2 2020, salaries, personnel benefits and office costs have been reduced, and the Company has made a significant improvement in operating costs and administrative expenses. The Company has also deferred its plans for drilling a follow-up appraisal well in Rio Cravo Este until current oil crude prices improve, and is also pending on securing financing, rig availability, and partner approval. A second contingent well is planned pending the results of Rio Cravo Este-2. Other workovers in Llanos-23 and Oso Pardo are currently planned and expected to be performed once conditions improve and financing is available. The Company and its advisor remain committed to the strategic alternatives process announced in December 2019 and intend to provide updates as determined to be appropriate by the Board of Directors. There can be no guarantees as to whether the strategic alternatives process will result in a transaction or the terms or timing of any resulting transaction. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES A summary of the Company's significant accounting policies is contained in Note 3 Annual Financial Statements. These accounting policies are subject to estimates and key judgements about future events, many of which are beyond Arrow's control. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES A summary of the Company's significant accounting policies is included in Note 3 Annual Financial Statements. These accounting policies are consistent with those of the previous financial year as described in Note 3 of the Annual Financial Statements. DERIVATIVE COMMODITY CONTRACTS The Company holds various forms of financial instruments. The nature of these instruments and the Company's operations expose the Company to commodity price, credit and foreign exchange risks. The Company manages its exposure to these risks by operating in a manner that minimizes its exposure to the extent practical. During 2020, the Company had one financial derivative contract in order to manage commodity price risk. This instrument is not used for trading or speculative purposes. Arrow has not designated its financial derivative contract as effective accounting hedge, even though the Company considers the commodity contract to be an effective economic hedge. As a result, the financial derivative contract has been recorded on the statements of financial position at fair value, when applicable, with the changes in fair value being recognized as an unrealized gain or loss in the statement of operations and comprehensive loss. RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES The Company is subject to financial, business and other risks, many of which are beyond its control and which could have a material adverse effect on the business and operations of the Company. Please refer to "Risk Factors" in the 2018 AIF and Q2 2020 MD&A 18 MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019 for a description of the financial, business and other risk factors affecting the Company which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com Q2 2020 MD&A 19 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Arrow Exploration Corp. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 16:12:10 UTC 0 All news about ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. 12:13p ARROW EXPLORATION : Q2 2020 md&a PU 12:13p ARROW EXPLORATION : Q2 2020 Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements PU 09:39a ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Result.. AQ 08/24 ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Sale of LLA 23 Block AQ 07/14 ARROW EXPLORATION : Q1 2020 md&a PU 07/14 ARROW EXPLORATION : Q1 2020 Financial Statements PU 07/13 ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results.. AQ 06/29 ARROW EXPLORATION : Provides Update on Timing of March 31, 2020 Quarterly Filing.. AQ 06/15 ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Update on Proposed Private Placement, Option Grant.. AQ 06/12 ARROW EXPLORATION : Announces Update on Proposed Private Placement, Option Grant.. AQ