SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arrow Exploration : Q2 2021 Financial Statements

08/30/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
Arrow Exploration Corp.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

June 30, 2021

In United States Dollars

(Unaudited)

Contents

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Management's Notice of No Auditor Review

2

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

3

Consolidated Statements of Operations and

Comprehensive Loss

4

Consolidated Statements of Changes

in Shareholders' Equity

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

7 - 18

1

Notice of No Auditor Review of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

as at and for the three months ended June 30, 2021

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

2

Arrow Exploration Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

In United States Dollars

(Unaudited)

June 30,

December 31,

As at

Notes

2021

2020

Assets

Current

Cash

$

4,559,231

$

11,473,204

Restricted cash

3

6,376

262,489

Trade and other receivables

4

2,045,681

2,456,590

Taxes receivable

5

1,738,219

1,659,683

Deposits and prepaid expenses

212,430

77,382

Inventory

211,999

29,304

8,773.936

15,958,652

Non-current assets

Restricted cash

3

496,881

460,283

Exploration and evaluation

6

6,961,667

6,961,667

Property and equipment

7

9,716,067

10,151,697

Total Assets

$

25,948,551

$

33,532,299

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

5,614,063

$

12,101,989

Lease obligation

9

18,656

17,279

Promissory note

8

-

5,772,324

5,632,719

17,891,592

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

10

32,272

31,416

Lease obligation

9

45,461

53,563

Other liabilities

11

177,500

177,500

Decommissioning liability

12

2,663,622

2,584,907

Promissory note

8

6,135,132

-

Total liabilities

14,686,706

20,738,978

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

13

50,740,292

50,740,292

Contributed surplus

971,534

1,521,845

Deficit

(40,124,060)

(38,879,338)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(325,921)

(589,478)

Total shareholders' equity

11,261,845

12,793,321

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

25,948,551

$

33.532.299

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

On behalf of the Board:

signed "Gage Jull" Director

signed "Maria Charash" Director

Gage Jull

Maria Charash

3

Arrow Exploration Corp.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and

Comprehensive Loss

In United States Dollars

(Unaudited)

For the three months

For the six months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

Notes

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

Oil and natural gas

$

1,058,616

$

890,728

$

2,047,419

$

5,036,108

Royalties

(116,997)

5,283

(258,367)

(291,617)

941,619

896,011

1,789,052

4,744,491

Expenses

Operating

493,028

1,107,527

735,173

3,258,552

Administrative

913,069

845,164

2,291,697

2,205,064

Share based payments

14

(278,254)

(33,504)

(550,311)

(178,531)

Financing costs:

Accretion

13

32,906

153,002

64,969

304,884

Interest

115,883

246,189

377,687

502,096

Other

716

60,447

46,463

112,795

Risk management activities

16(a)

-

766,424

-

-

Foreign exchange loss

18,965

(88,627)

(40,692)

(93,490)

Depletion and depreciation

333,282

397,082

603,712

1,841,936

Impairment of oil and gas properties

8

-

-

-

27,263,110

Other expense (income)

46,341

(21,691)

(494,924)

(23,793)

1,675,936

3,432,013

3,033,774

35,192,623

Loss before taxes

(734,317)

(2,536,002)

(1,244,722)

(30,448,132)

Income taxes (recovery)

Current

-

(45,921)

-

(8,786)

Deferred

-

(5,659,000)

-

(7,550,000)

-

(5,704,921)

-

(7,558,786)

Net income (loss) for the period

(734,317)

3,168,919

(1,244,722)

(22,889,346)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign exchange

277,028

(8,075)

263,557

14,204

Net income (loss) and

comprehensive income (loss) for

the period

$

(457,289)

$

3,160,844

$ (981,165)

$(22,875,142)

Income (loss) per share

- basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

$

0.05

$

(0.02)

$

(0.33)

Weighted average shares

outstanding

- basic and diluted (1)

68,674,602

68,674,602

68,674,602

68,674,602

(1) The options and warrants have been excluded from the diluted loss per share computation as they are anti-dilutive.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

Arrow Exploration Corp.

Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

In United States Dollars

(Unaudited)

Accumulated

Share

Contributed

other

Capital

Surplus

comprehensive

Deficit

Total Equity

loss

Balance January 1, 2021

$

50,740,292

$

1,521,845

$

(589,478)

$

(38,879,338)

$

12,793,321

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,244,722)

(1,244,722)

Comprehensive income for the

period

-

-

263,557

-

263,557

Share based payments

-

(550,311)

-

-

(550,311)

Balance June 30, 2021

$

50,740,292

$

971,534

$

(325,921)

$

(40,124,060)

$

11,261,845

Accumulated

Share

Contributed

other

Capital

Surplus

comprehensive

Deficit

Total Equity

loss

Balance January 1, 2020

$

50,740,292

$

1,603,788

$

(541,393)

$

(6,646,246)

$

45,156,441

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(22,889,346)

(22,889,346)

Comprehensive income for the

period

-

-

14,204

-

14,204

Share based payments

-

(178,531)

-

-

(178,531)

Balance June 30, 2020

$

50,740,292

$

1,425,257

$

(527,189)

$

(29,535,592)

$

22,102,768

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

Arrow Exploration Corp. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
