Arrow Exploration : Q2 2021 Financial Statements

Notice of No Auditor Review of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
as at and for the three months ended June 30, 2021
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
Arrow Exploration Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
In United States Dollars
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
As at
Notes
2021
2020
Assets
Current
Cash
$
4,559,231
$
11,473,204
Restricted cash
3
6,376
262,489
Trade and other receivables
4
2,045,681
2,456,590
Taxes receivable
5
1,738,219
1,659,683
Deposits and prepaid expenses
212,430
77,382
Inventory
211,999
29,304
8,773.936
15,958,652
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
3
496,881
460,283
Exploration and evaluation
6
6,961,667
6,961,667
Property and equipment
7
9,716,067
10,151,697
Total Assets
$
25,948,551
$
33,532,299
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
5,614,063
$
12,101,989
Lease obligation
9
18,656
17,279
Promissory note
8
-
5,772,324
5,632,719
17,891,592
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
10
32,272
31,416
Lease obligation
9
45,461
53,563
Other liabilities
11
177,500
177,500
Decommissioning liability
12
2,663,622
2,584,907
Promissory note
8
6,135,132
-
Total liabilities
14,686,706
20,738,978
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
13
50,740,292
50,740,292
Contributed surplus
971,534
1,521,845
Deficit
(40,124,060)
(38,879,338)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(325,921)
(589,478)
Total shareholders' equity
11,261,845
12,793,321
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
25,948,551
$
33.532.299
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
On behalf of the Board:
signed "Gage Jull" Director
signed "Maria Charash" Director
Gage Jull
Maria Charash
Arrow Exploration Corp.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and
Comprehensive Loss
In United States Dollars
(Unaudited)
For the three months
For the six months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
Notes
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Oil and natural gas
$
1,058,616
$
890,728
$
2,047,419
$
5,036,108
Royalties
(116,997)
5,283
(258,367)
(291,617)
941,619
896,011
1,789,052
4,744,491
Expenses
Operating
493,028
1,107,527
735,173
3,258,552
Administrative
913,069
845,164
2,291,697
2,205,064
Share based payments
14
(278,254)
(33,504)
(550,311)
(178,531)
Financing costs:
Accretion
13
32,906
153,002
64,969
304,884
Interest
115,883
246,189
377,687
502,096
Other
716
60,447
46,463
112,795
Risk management activities
16(a)
-
766,424
-
-
Foreign exchange loss
18,965
(88,627)
(40,692)
(93,490)
Depletion and depreciation
333,282
397,082
603,712
1,841,936
Impairment of oil and gas properties
8
-
-
-
27,263,110
Other expense (income)
46,341
(21,691)
(494,924)
(23,793)
1,675,936
3,432,013
3,033,774
35,192,623
Loss before taxes
(734,317)
(2,536,002)
(1,244,722)
(30,448,132)
Income taxes (recovery)
Current
-
(45,921)
-
(8,786)
Deferred
-
(5,659,000)
-
(7,550,000)
-
(5,704,921)
-
(7,558,786)
Net income (loss) for the period
(734,317)
3,168,919
(1,244,722)
(22,889,346)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign exchange
277,028
(8,075)
263,557
14,204
Net income (loss) and
comprehensive income (loss) for
the period
$
(457,289)
$
3,160,844
$ (981,165)
$(22,875,142)
Income (loss) per share
- basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
0.05
$
(0.02)
$
(0.33)
Weighted average shares
outstanding
- basic and diluted (1)
68,674,602
68,674,602
68,674,602
68,674,602
(1) The options and warrants have been excluded from the diluted loss per share computation as they are anti-dilutive.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
Arrow Exploration Corp.
Interim Condensed Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
In United States Dollars
(Unaudited)
Accumulated
Share
Contributed
other
Capital
Surplus
comprehensive
Deficit
Total Equity
loss
Balance January 1, 2021
$
50,740,292
$
1,521,845
$
(589,478)
$
(38,879,338)
$
12,793,321
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,244,722)
(1,244,722)
Comprehensive income for the
period
-
-
263,557
-
263,557
Share based payments
-
(550,311)
-
-
(550,311)
Balance June 30, 2021
$
50,740,292
$
971,534
$
(325,921)
$
(40,124,060)
$
11,261,845
Accumulated
Share
Contributed
other
Capital
Surplus
comprehensive
Deficit
Total Equity
loss
Balance January 1, 2020
$
50,740,292
$
1,603,788
$
(541,393)
$
(6,646,246)
$
45,156,441
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(22,889,346)
(22,889,346)
Comprehensive income for the
period
-
-
14,204
-
14,204
Share based payments
-
(178,531)
-
-
(178,531)
Balance June 30, 2020
$
50,740,292
$
1,425,257
$
(527,189)
$
(29,535,592)
$
22,102,768
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
