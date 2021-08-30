Arrow Exploration : Q2 2021 MD&A

ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS SIX AND THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") as provided by the management of Arrow Exploration Corp. ("Arrow" or the "Company"), is dated as of August 27,2021and should be read in conjunction with Arrow's condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited) and related notes for the six and three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Additional information relating to Arrow is available under Arrow's profile on www.sedar.com, including Arrow's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements (the "Annual Financial Statements") for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. Advisories Basis of Presentation The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and all amounts herein are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted, and all tabular amounts are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted. Additional information for the Company may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Advisory Regarding Forward‐Looking Statements This MD&A contains certain statements or disclosures relating to Arrow that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Arrow which may constitute forward- looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that Arrow anticipates or expects may, could or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "believe", "continue", "could", "expect", "likely", "may", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "will", "would" and similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this MD&A contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact; tax liability; capital management strategy; capital structure; credit facilities and other debt; performance by Canacol (as defined herein) and the Company in connection with the Note (as defined herein) and letters of credit; Arrow's costless collar structure; Arrow's interest in the OBC Pipeline (as defined herein) and the consequences thereof; cost reduction initiatives; potential drilling on the Tapir block; capital requirements; expenditures associated with asset retirement obligations; future drilling activity and the development of the Rio Cravo Este structure on the Tapir Block. Statements relating to "reserves" and "resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves and resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Arrow including, without limitation: current and anticipated commodity prices and royalty regimes; the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the financial impact of Arrow's costless collar structure; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future exchange rates; commodity prices; the impact of increasing competition; general economic conditions; availability of drilling and related equipment; receipt of partner, regulatory and community approvals; royalty rates; future operating costs; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; uninterrupted access to areas of Arrow's operations and infrastructure; recoverability of reserves; future production rates; timing of drilling and completion of wells; pipeline capacity; that Arrow will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that Arrow's conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that Arrow will have the ability to develop its oil and gas properties in the manner currently contemplated; current or, where applicable, proposed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated; that the estimates of Arrow's reserves and production volumes and the Q2 2021 MD&A 1

assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects; that Arrow will be able to obtain contract extensions or fulfil the contractual obligations required to retain its rights to explore, develop and exploit any of its undeveloped properties; and other matters. Arrow believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this MD&A are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements including, without limitation: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of general economic conditions; volatility in commodity prices; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including adoption of new environmental laws and regulations, and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities; counterparty risk; risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities; commodity price volatility; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; environmental risks; changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws and incentive programs; changes to pipeline capacity; ability to secure a credit facility; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; risk that Arrow's evaluation of its existing portfolio of development and exploration opportunities is not consistent with future results; that production may not necessarily be indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Arrow's public disclosure documents including, without limitation, those risks identified in Arrow's 2018 AIF, a copy of which is available on Arrow's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Non‐IFRS Measures The Company uses non-IFRS measures to evaluate its performance which are measures not defined in IFRS. Working capital, funds flow from operations, realized prices, operating netback, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt as presented do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. The Company considers these measures as key measures to demonstrate its ability to generate the cash flow necessary to fund future growth through capital investment, and to repay its debt, as the case may be. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than net income (loss) or cash provided by operating activities or net loss and comprehensive loss as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance. The Company's determination of these measures may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Working capital is calculated as current assets minus current liabilities; funds from operations is calculated as cash flows from (used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude settlement of decommissioning obligations and changes in non-cash working capital balances; realized price is calculated by dividing gross revenue by gross production, by product, in the applicable period; operating netback is calculated as total natural gas and crude revenues minus royalties, transportation costs and operating expenditures; adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net loss adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and other similar non-recurring or non-cash charges; and net debt is defined as the principal amount of its outstanding debt, less working capital items. The Company also presents funds from operations per share, whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted- average shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of net loss and comprehensive loss per share. A reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures is included as follows: Q2 2021 MD&A 2

Three months Six months Three months ended June 30, ended June 30, ended June 30, (in United States dollars) 2021 2021 2019 Net loss (734,317) (1,244,722) 3,168,919 Add/(subtract): Share based payments (278,254) (550,311) (33,504) Financing costs: Accretion on decommissioning obligations 32,906 64,969 153,002 Interest 115,883 377,687 246,189 Other 716 46,463 60,447 Depreciation and depletion 333,282 603,712 397,082 Risk management activities - - 766,424 Income taxes, current and deferred - - (5,704,922) Adjusted EBITDA (1) (529,784) (702,202) (946,363) Cash flows provided by operating activities (1,762,640) (4,698,924) (960,166) Minus - Changes in non-cash working capital balances: Trade and other receivables 50,628 (410,909) (578,551) Restricted cash (3,099) (256,113) - Taxes receivable 143,500 78,537 (104,642) Deposits and prepaid expenses 123,288 135,047 48,387 Inventory 182,695 182,695 (100,787) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,018,618 4,351,550 349,860 Funds flow used in operations (1) (247,010) (618,117) (1,345,899) (1)Non-IFRS measures The term barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") is used in this MD&A. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") of natural gas to one barrel of oil ("bbl") is used in the MD&A. This conversion ratio of 6:1 is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Q2 2021 MD&A 3

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Three months Six months Three months ended June 30, ended June 30, ended June 30, (in United States dollars, except as otherwise noted) 2021 2021 2020 Total natural gas and crude oil revenues, net of royalties 941,620 1,789,052 896,011 Funds flow from (used in) operations (1) (247,010) (618,117) (1,345,899) Per share - basic ($) and diluted ($) (0.00) (0.01) (0.02) Net income (loss) (734,317) (1,244,722) 3,168,919 Per share - basic ($) and diluted ($) (0.01) (0.02) 0.05 Adjusted EBITDA (1) (529,784) (702,202) (946,363) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 68,674,602 68,674,602 68,674,602 Common shares end of period 68,674,602 68,674,602 68,674,602 Capital expenditures (15,378) 81,952 180,795 Cash and cash equivalents 4,559,231 4,559,231 238,247 Current Assets 8,773,936 8,773,936 5,572,191 Current liabilities 5,632,719 5,632,719 15,730,805 Working capital (deficit) (1) 3,141,217 3,141,217 (10,158,614) Long-term portion of restricted cash (2) 503,257 503,257 437,412 Total assets 25,948,551 25,948,551 47,386,940 Operating Natural gas and crude oil production, before royalties Natural gas (Mcf/d) 373 378 545 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 4 4 6 Crude oil (bbl/d) 264 220 321 Total (boe/d) 331 287 418 Operating netbacks ($/boe) (1) Natural gas ($/Mcf) 0.74 0.88 (0.17) Crude oil ($/bbl) 27.31 31.44 (7.18) Total ($/boe) 22.37 25.19 (5.57) (1)Non-IFRS measures - see "Non-IFRS Measures" section within this MD&A (2)Long term restricted cash not included in working capital Q2 2021 MD&A 4

