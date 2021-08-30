Arrow Exploration : Q2 2021 MD&A

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS SIX AND THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") as provided by the management of Arrow Exploration Corp. ("Arrow" or the "Company"), is dated as of August 27,2021and should be read in conjunction with Arrow's condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited) and related notes for the six and three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Additional information relating to Arrow is available under Arrow's profile on www.sedar.com, including Arrow's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements (the "Annual Financial Statements") for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.
Advisories
Basis of Presentation
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and all amounts herein are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted, and all tabular amounts are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted. Additional information for the Company may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Advisory Regarding Forward‐Looking Statements
This MD&A contains certain statements or disclosures relating to Arrow that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Arrow which may constitute forward- looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that Arrow anticipates or expects may, could or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "believe", "continue", "could", "expect", "likely", "may", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "will", "would" and similar expressions. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this MD&A contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact; tax liability; capital management strategy; capital structure; credit facilities and other debt; performance by Canacol (as defined herein) and the Company in connection with the Note (as defined herein) and letters of credit; Arrow's costless collar structure; Arrow's interest in the OBC Pipeline (as defined herein) and the consequences thereof; cost reduction initiatives; potential drilling on the Tapir block; capital requirements; expenditures associated with asset retirement obligations; future drilling activity and the development of the Rio Cravo Este structure on the Tapir Block. Statements relating to "reserves" and "resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves and resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future.
The forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Arrow including, without limitation: current and anticipated commodity prices and royalty regimes; the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the financial impact of Arrow's costless collar structure; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future exchange rates; commodity prices; the impact of increasing competition; general economic conditions; availability of drilling and related equipment; receipt of partner, regulatory and community approvals; royalty rates; future operating costs; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; uninterrupted access to areas of Arrow's operations and infrastructure; recoverability of reserves; future production rates; timing of drilling and completion of wells; pipeline capacity; that Arrow will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that Arrow's conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that Arrow will have the ability to develop its oil and gas properties in the manner currently contemplated; current or, where applicable, proposed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated; that the estimates of Arrow's reserves and production volumes and the
assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects; that Arrow will be able to obtain contract extensions or fulfil the contractual obligations required to retain its rights to explore, develop and exploit any of its undeveloped properties; and other matters.
Arrow believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this MD&A are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon.
Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements including, without limitation: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of general economic conditions; volatility in commodity prices; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations including adoption of new environmental laws and regulations, and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities; counterparty risk; risks associated with negotiating with foreign governments as well as country risk associated with conducting international activities; commodity price volatility; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; environmental risks; changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws and incentive programs; changes to pipeline capacity; ability to secure a credit facility; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; risk that Arrow's evaluation of its existing portfolio of development and exploration opportunities is not consistent with future results; that production may not necessarily be indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Arrow's public disclosure documents including, without limitation, those risks identified in Arrow's 2018 AIF, a copy of which is available on Arrow's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Non‐IFRS Measures
The Company uses non-IFRS measures to evaluate its performance which are measures not defined in IFRS. Working capital, funds flow from operations, realized prices, operating netback, adjusted EBITDA, and net debt as presented do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. The Company considers these measures as key measures to demonstrate its ability to generate the cash flow necessary to fund future growth through capital investment, and to repay its debt, as the case may be. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than net income (loss) or cash provided by operating activities or net loss and comprehensive loss as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance. The Company's determination of these measures may not be comparable to that reported by other companies.
Working capital is calculated as current assets minus current liabilities; funds from operations is calculated as cash flows from (used in) operating activities adjusted to exclude settlement of decommissioning obligations and changes in non-cash working capital balances; realized price is calculated by dividing gross revenue by gross production, by product, in the applicable period; operating netback is calculated as total natural gas and crude revenues minus royalties, transportation costs and operating expenditures; adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net loss adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and other similar non-recurring or non-cash charges; and net debt is defined as the principal amount of its outstanding debt, less working capital items.
The Company also presents funds from operations per share, whereby per share amounts are calculated using weighted- average shares outstanding consistent with the calculation of net loss and comprehensive loss per share.
A reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures is included as follows:
Three months
Six months
Three months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
(in United States dollars)
2021
2021
2019
Net loss
(734,317)
(1,244,722)
3,168,919
Add/(subtract):
Share based payments
(278,254)
(550,311)
(33,504)
Financing costs:
Accretion on decommissioning obligations
32,906
64,969
153,002
Interest
115,883
377,687
246,189
Other
716
46,463
60,447
Depreciation and depletion
333,282
603,712
397,082
Risk management activities
-
-
766,424
Income taxes, current and deferred
-
-
(5,704,922)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
(529,784)
(702,202)
(946,363)
Cash flows provided by operating activities
(1,762,640)
(4,698,924)
(960,166)
Minus - Changes in non-cash working capital balances:
Trade and other receivables
50,628
(410,909)
(578,551)
Restricted cash
(3,099)
(256,113)
-
Taxes receivable
143,500
78,537
(104,642)
Deposits and prepaid expenses
123,288
135,047
48,387
Inventory
182,695
182,695
(100,787)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
1,018,618
4,351,550
349,860
Funds flow used in operations (1)
(247,010)
(618,117)
(1,345,899)
(1)Non-IFRS measures
The term barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") is used in this MD&A. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") of natural gas to one barrel of oil ("bbl") is used in the MD&A. This conversion ratio of 6:1 is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
Three months
Six months
Three months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
(in United States dollars, except as otherwise noted)
2021
2021
2020
Total natural gas and crude oil revenues, net of royalties
941,620
1,789,052
896,011
Funds flow from (used in) operations (1)
(247,010)
(618,117)
(1,345,899)
Per share - basic ($) and diluted ($)
(0.00)
(0.01)
(0.02)
Net income (loss)
(734,317)
(1,244,722)
3,168,919
Per share - basic ($) and diluted ($)
(0.01)
(0.02)
0.05
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
(529,784)
(702,202)
(946,363)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
68,674,602
68,674,602
68,674,602
Common shares end of period
68,674,602
68,674,602
68,674,602
Capital expenditures
(15,378)
81,952
180,795
Cash and cash equivalents
4,559,231
4,559,231
238,247
Current Assets
8,773,936
8,773,936
5,572,191
Current liabilities
5,632,719
5,632,719
15,730,805
Working capital (deficit) (1)
3,141,217
3,141,217
(10,158,614)
Long-term portion of restricted cash (2)
503,257
503,257
437,412
Total assets
25,948,551
25,948,551
47,386,940
Operating
Natural gas and crude oil production, before royalties
Natural gas (Mcf/d)
373
378
545
Natural gas liquids (bbl/d)
4
4
6
Crude oil (bbl/d)
264
220
321
Total (boe/d)
331
287
418
Operating netbacks ($/boe) (1)
Natural gas ($/Mcf)
0.74
0.88
(0.17)
Crude oil ($/bbl)
27.31
31.44
(7.18)
Total ($/boe)
22.37
25.19
(5.57)
(1)Non-IFRS measures - see "Non-IFRS Measures" section within this MD&A
(2)Long term restricted cash not included in working capital
