ARROW

EXPLORATION

Growing & Socially-Responsible

Colombia-Focused Energy

Company

AIM|TSXV : AXL

June 2024

Corporate Presentation

Unless stated otherwise, all dollar figures refer to US dollars

ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. (TSXV | AIM : AXL)

PAGE 1

Arrow Exploration

Growing & Socially-ResponsibleColombia-Focused Energy Company

2

Production

11.9

$280

million

3,600+

Mmboe 2P

opportunity rich

boe/d

Corporate

2P Corporate

Columbian

basins

reserves - Year

reserves - YE

End 2023

2023

Seasoned

Pursuing

15

Committed

Compelling

executive

accretive

to ESG

valuation

team and

acquisitions

Board

Wells In 2024

1.

Un-risked potential production based on internal management estimates as of February 2022

PAGE 2

Corporate Snapshot

Analyst Coverage Share Ownership

Institutional 33.4%

Meridian

21.0%

Retail 19.6%

High Net Worth 18.8%

Management 7.2%

Firm

Analyst Name

Auctus Advisors

Stephane Foucaud

Canaccord Genuity

Charlie Sharp

Limited

Haywood Securities

Christopher Jones

Zeus Capital

Daniel Slater

Market at March 31, 2024

$84M USD($114M

$11.5M USD

CAD)

Market Cap

Cash in Bank

Assets

3,600+ BOE/D

11.9 MBOE

Production

2P Reserves at Dec 31, 2023

Valuation

1.9X

$19,102

Price/2023E Cash Flow

Ent. Value2/BOE 2023 Q3 Production

286M

Shares O/S (303M fully-diluted)

$56/bbl USD

Q1 2024 Oil Netbacks

$4.15

Ent. Value1/BOE 2P Reserves

  1. Enterprise Value = Market Cap plus Debt minus Cash
  2. Boury GEC December 31st, 2022 Reserve Report. Arrow's 50% interest in the Tapir block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol of such interest to Arrow.

PAGE 3

Share Price vs Production

4000

0.3

3500

3600

0.25

3000

2500

2730

0.2

2518

2000

2335

0.15

2169

1500

1736

1635

0.1

1503

1000

1144

980

0.05

500

575

712

0.135

0.1575

0.165

0.185

0.1625

0.21

0.1975

0.1825

0.22

0.26

0

0.0625

0.07

0

Oct-21

Dec-21

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Jun-24

Share Price (LSE)

Production (boe/d)

Financial Data* As at Jan 1, 2024

Arrow Exploration

Mean UK Selected Peers

FY24 EV/Revenue

0.4x

1.0x

FY24 EV/EBITDA

0.6x

1.5x

FY24 EV/EBITDA

1.4x

2.0x

FY24 EV/DACF

1.2x

2.3x

FY24 EV/Production

$16,300

$19,600

FY24 P/E

1.9x

4.5x

As at Jan 1, 2024

Arrow Exploration

Mean LATAM Selected Peers

FY24 EV/Revenue

0.4x

1.1x

FY24 EV/EBITDA

0.6x

1.8x

FY24 EV/EBITDA

1.7x

2.4x

FY24 EV/DACF

1.2x

2.5x

FY24 EV/Production

$16,300

$24,500

FY24 P/E

1.9x

3.4x

* per Canaccord Genuity & Auctus Advisors

PAGE 4

2024 Board Approved Budget

Funded through cash balance and operations cash flow. No external funding sources required.

2024 - 15 well drilling program.

  • CN development focus
  • Low Risk Exploration at Mateguafa, Baquiano, Carrizales Norte

2024 - $44 million capital est.

Infrastructure

  • Budget funds targeting Tapir
  • $34mm allocated to drilling
  • Four Hz wells planned with additional Hz wells on success at Carrizales Norte
  • 2024 Pad upgrades at Mateguafa and new pad and road for Baquiano
  • 2024 Carrizales Norte HZ well pad (CN B)
  • Water disposal well
  • Testing Baquiano and Mateguafa Prospects
  • Expanding Carrizales Norte
  • Expected to Be Driven By Multiple Near-Term Catalysts

Dec 2023

2024

CN B

CN A/B

Mateguafa

Civil Work

RCE - 7

RCE - 8

Oso

Oso

CN A

RCE Water

Baquiano

Prep for

Pardo 3

Pardo 4

Pad Dev

Disposal

Pad HZ

Water

Exp

Attic

2025 Drill

Well Dev

Disposal

Exploration

Program

PAGE 5

Seasoned Leadership and Board of Directors

Collectively we have proven success

Company

Area

Production

Return to

Historical

at Exit

Shareholder

(boe/d)

(CAGR)

Success

Cougar Hydrocarbons

Canada

3,000

280%

(8X Proven

Executers)

Equatorial Energy

Indonesia

13,000

150%

Sabretooth Energy

Canada

1,700

100%

Board of Directors

15+190+ years

O&G jurisdictions worked in

Combined management

experience

Marshall Abbott

P. Gage Jull

Grant Carnie

Anthony Zaidi

Ravi Sharma

Ian Langley

CEO & Director 2,4

Executive Chair 1,3

Senior NED (I) 2*,4

NED (I) 1,3*

NED (I) 2,4*

NED (I) 1*,3

* Denotes Chair

(I) Independent

  1. Audit Committee
  2. Compensation Committee
  3. Environment, Social & Governance Committee
  4. Reserves Committee

Leadership

Andrew Jones

Joe McFarlane

Giovanni Flautero

Phil Miller

Alex Mora

SVP Operations

CFO

VP, Engineering

SVP Exploration

VP, Finance

1.

Estimated CAGR in share price during management tenure with previous companies

PAGE 6

Attractive Fiscal Terms

Still top decile fiscal regime worldwide.

80.0%

70.0%

60.0%

50.0%

40.0%

30.0%

20.0%

10.0%

0.0%

USA (Texas)

Colombia

Argentina

Brazil

Bolivia

Canada (Alberta)

Peru

Mexico

Royalty Tax

PAGE 7

Asset Overview

Current

Asset

Country

Basin

W.I.

Production Operator

(boe/d, net)

Assets

1. Tapir

Colombia

Llanos

50%(1)

3,300

Arrow(2)

Core

2. Oso Pardo Colombia

MMV

100%

200

Arrow

3. Ombu

Colombia

Putumayo

10%

0*

Emerald

* Expect 280 Boe/d once back online

4. Alberta

Canada

WCSB

100%

100

Arrow &

other

* Expect 250 Boe/d additional once gas price recovers

Total

3,600+

Production

Production

4,130+

Capacity

  1. By way of a private commercial contract with the recognized interest holder before Ecopetrol S.A., Arrow is entitled to receive 50% of the production from the Tapir block.
  2. By way of a private commercial contract with the recognized interest holder before Ecopetrol S.A., Arrow is the contract operator of the Tapir block.

Colombia

Sedimentary Basins

Middle

Magdalena

Valley 2

Bogota

1

LLanos

3

PAGE 8

2023 Year-End Reserves

Price Deck

Year

YE 2023

$/bbl

Brent

17,800

2024

78.00

$445MM

2025

80.00

2026

81.00

Year-End

2027

82.50

2028

84.50

2029

85.50

2030

87.21

2031+

+2% per year

11,800

$280MM

5,290

$135MM

1P (Mboe)

2P (Mboe)

3P (Mboe)

1P (NPV10%)

2P (NPV10%)

3P (NPV10%)

PAGE 9

