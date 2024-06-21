Disclaimer

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

The content of information contained in this presentation (the "Presentation") has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). Reliance upon this Presentation for the purpose of engaging in any investment activity may expose an individual to a significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested. If any person is in any doubt as to the contents of this Presentation, they should seek independent advice from a person who is authorised for the purposes of FSMA and who specialises in advising in investments of this kind.

The information contained in this Presentation has been prepared by the Company as at the date of this Presentation and is subject to updating, completion, revision, further verification and amendment without notice. No third party has independently verified any of the information contained in this Presentation.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any additional information or to update this Presentation or any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information which may become apparent. This document sets out certain features of the Company and does not purport to provide a complete description of the Company or the shares in the Company.

No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this Presentation or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness thereof, nor is any responsibility accepted for any errors, misstatements in, or omission from, this Presentation or any direct or consequential loss however arising from any use of, or reliance on, this Presentation or otherwise in connection with it.

This Presentation does not constitute, or form part of, an admission document, listing particulars or a prospectus relating to the Company, nor does it constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into any contract therefor. This Presentation has not been reviewed or approved by or filed with any governmental body or agency.

Recipients and/or readers of this Presentation who are considering acquiring shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") are reminded that in relation to any such purchase or subscription no reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information or opinions contained in this Presentation or on their completeness, accuracy or fairness. This Presentation is purely for information purposes.

No undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers, partners, employees, agents or advisers, or any other person (collectively, "Representatives"), as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this Presentation. Accordingly, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any such information or opinions or for any errors, omissions, misstatements, negligence or otherwise for any other communication, written or otherwise, but except that nothing in this paragraph will exclude liability for any undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance made fraudulently. In addition, no duty of care or otherwise is owed by the Company, nor any Representatives for any loss, cost or damage suffered or incurred as a result of the reliance on such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection with this Presentation. To the fullest extent permissible by law, the Company and the Representatives disclaim any and all liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which they might otherwise have in respect of this Presentation.

This Presentation may not be reproduced, redistributed or passed to any other person or published in whole or in part for any purpose. By accessing this document, you agree to be bound by the limitations and restrictions set out above.

Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into or distributed in Canada, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Hong Kong or any other jurisdiction which prohibits such taking in, transmission or distribution, except in compliance with applicable securities laws. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of United States or other national securities laws.

The Company's Shares have not been, and are not expected to be, registered under the United States Securities Act 1933, as amended, (the "US Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and are not being offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within or into Canada, Japan, Australia, the Republic of South Africa or Hong Kong or to, or for the account or benefit of, or any national, citizen or resident of the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, the Republic of South Africa or Hong Kong, unless such offer or sale would qualify for an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act and/or exemption from registration and/or prospectus requirements any other applicable securities laws.

This Presentation or documents referred to in it may contain forward looking statements. These statements relate to the future prospects developments and business strategies of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Forward looking statements are identified by the use of such terms as "believe", "could", "envisage", "estimate", "potential", "intend", "may", "plan", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. The forward looking statements contained in this Presentation are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialises, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Group's actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Given these risks and uncertainties, potential investors should not place any reliance on forward looking statements. These forward looking statements speak only as at the date of this Presentation.

To the extent that this Presentation contains statements regarding the past performance of the Company's Shares it should be noted that past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

This Presentation is for distribution in or from limited jurisdictions.