Arrow Exploration
Growing & Socially-ResponsibleColombia-Focused Energy Company
Production
11.9
$280
million
3,600+
Mmboe 2P
opportunity rich
boe/d
Corporate
2P Corporate
Columbian
basins
reserves - Year
reserves - YE
End 2023
2023
Seasoned
Pursuing
15
Committed
Compelling
executive
accretive
to ESG
valuation
team and
acquisitions
Board
Wells In 2024
1.
Un-risked potential production based on internal management estimates as of February 2022
Corporate Snapshot
Analyst Coverage Share Ownership
Institutional 33.4%
Meridian
21.0%
Retail 19.6%
High Net Worth 18.8%
Management 7.2%
Firm
Analyst Name
Auctus Advisors
Stephane Foucaud
Canaccord Genuity
Charlie Sharp
Limited
Haywood Securities
Christopher Jones
Zeus Capital
Daniel Slater
Market at March 31, 2024
$84M USD($114M
$11.5M USD
CAD)
Market Cap
Cash in Bank
Assets
3,600+ BOE/D
11.9 MBOE
Production
2P Reserves at Dec 31, 2023
Valuation
1.9X
$19,102
Price/2023E Cash Flow
Ent. Value2/BOE 2023 Q3 Production
286M
Shares O/S (303M fully-diluted)
$56/bbl USD
Q1 2024 Oil Netbacks
$4.15
Ent. Value1/BOE 2P Reserves
- Enterprise Value = Market Cap plus Debt minus Cash
- Boury GEC December 31st, 2022 Reserve Report. Arrow's 50% interest in the Tapir block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol of such interest to Arrow.
Share Price vs Production
4000
0.3
3500
3600
0.25
3000
2500
2730
0.2
2518
2000
2335
0.15
2169
1500
1736
1635
0.1
1503
1000
1144
980
0.05
500
575
712
0.135
0.1575
0.165
0.185
0.1625
0.21
0.1975
0.1825
0.22
0.26
0
0.0625
0.07
0
Oct-21
Dec-21
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Jun-24
Share Price (LSE)
Production (boe/d)
Financial Data* As at Jan 1, 2024
Arrow Exploration
Mean UK Selected Peers
FY24 EV/Revenue
0.4x
1.0x
FY24 EV/EBITDA
0.6x
1.5x
FY24 EV/EBITDA
1.4x
2.0x
FY24 EV/DACF
1.2x
2.3x
FY24 EV/Production
$16,300
$19,600
FY24 P/E
1.9x
4.5x
As at Jan 1, 2024
Arrow Exploration
Mean LATAM Selected Peers
FY24 EV/Revenue
0.4x
1.1x
FY24 EV/EBITDA
0.6x
1.8x
FY24 EV/EBITDA
1.7x
2.4x
FY24 EV/DACF
1.2x
2.5x
FY24 EV/Production
$16,300
$24,500
FY24 P/E
1.9x
3.4x
* per Canaccord Genuity & Auctus Advisors
2024 Board Approved Budget
Funded through cash balance and operations cash flow. No external funding sources required.
2024 - 15 well drilling program.
- CN development focus
- Low Risk Exploration at Mateguafa, Baquiano, Carrizales Norte
2024 - $44 million capital est.
Infrastructure
- Budget funds targeting Tapir
- $34mm allocated to drilling
- Four Hz wells planned with additional Hz wells on success at Carrizales Norte
- 2024 Pad upgrades at Mateguafa and new pad and road for Baquiano
- 2024 Carrizales Norte HZ well pad (CN B)
- Water disposal well
- Testing Baquiano and Mateguafa Prospects
- Expanding Carrizales Norte
- Expected to Be Driven By Multiple Near-Term Catalysts
Dec 2023
2024
CN B
CN A/B
Mateguafa
Civil Work
RCE - 7
RCE - 8
Oso
Oso
CN A
RCE Water
Baquiano
Prep for
Pardo 3
Pardo 4
Pad Dev
Disposal
Pad HZ
Water
Exp
Attic
2025 Drill
Well Dev
Disposal
Exploration
Program
Seasoned Leadership and Board of Directors
Collectively we have proven success
Company
Area
Production
Return to
Historical
at Exit
Shareholder
(boe/d)
(CAGR)
Success
Cougar Hydrocarbons
Canada
3,000
280%
(8X Proven
Executers)
Equatorial Energy
Indonesia
13,000
150%
Sabretooth Energy
Canada
1,700
100%
Board of Directors
15+190+ years
O&G jurisdictions worked in
Combined management
experience
Marshall Abbott
P. Gage Jull
Grant Carnie
Anthony Zaidi
Ravi Sharma
Ian Langley
CEO & Director 2,4
Executive Chair 1,3
Senior NED (I) 2*,4
NED (I) 1,3*
NED (I) 2,4*
NED (I) 1*,3
* Denotes Chair
(I) Independent
- Audit Committee
- Compensation Committee
- Environment, Social & Governance Committee
- Reserves Committee
Leadership
Andrew Jones
Joe McFarlane
Giovanni Flautero
Phil Miller
Alex Mora
SVP Operations
CFO
VP, Engineering
SVP Exploration
VP, Finance
1.
Estimated CAGR in share price during management tenure with previous companies
Attractive Fiscal Terms
Still top decile fiscal regime worldwide.
80.0%
70.0%
60.0%
50.0%
40.0%
30.0%
20.0%
10.0%
0.0%
USA (Texas)
Colombia
Argentina
Brazil
Bolivia
Canada (Alberta)
Peru
Mexico
Royalty Tax
Asset Overview
Current
Asset
Country
Basin
W.I.
Production Operator
(boe/d, net)
Assets
1. Tapir
Colombia
Llanos
50%(1)
3,300
Arrow(2)
Core
2. Oso Pardo Colombia
MMV
100%
200
Arrow
3. Ombu
Colombia
Putumayo
10%
0*
Emerald
* Expect 280 Boe/d once back online
4. Alberta
Canada
WCSB
100%
100
Arrow &
other
* Expect 250 Boe/d additional once gas price recovers
Total
3,600+
Production
Production
4,130+
Capacity
- By way of a private commercial contract with the recognized interest holder before Ecopetrol S.A., Arrow is entitled to receive 50% of the production from the Tapir block.
- By way of a private commercial contract with the recognized interest holder before Ecopetrol S.A., Arrow is the contract operator of the Tapir block.
Colombia
Sedimentary Basins
Middle
Magdalena
Valley 2
Bogota
1
LLanos
3
2023 Year-End Reserves
Price Deck
Year
YE 2023
$/bbl
Brent
17,800
2024
78.00
$445MM
2025
80.00
2026
81.00
Year-End
2027
82.50
2028
84.50
2029
85.50
2030
87.21
2031+
+2% per year
11,800
$280MM
5,290
$135MM
1P (Mboe)
2P (Mboe)
3P (Mboe)
1P (NPV10%)
2P (NPV10%)
3P (NPV10%)
