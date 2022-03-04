Arrow Exploration : TR1 – Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
CA04274P1053
Issuer Name
ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Spreadex LTD
City of registered office (if applicable)
St. Albans
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
-
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 03-Mar-2022
-
Date on which Issuer notified
04-Mar-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
% of voting
|
% of voting rights
|
rights attached
|
through financial
|
to shares (total
|
instruments (total
|
of 8.A)
|
of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
Total of both
|
Total number of
|
in % (8.A +
|
voting rights
|
8.B)
|
held in issuer
|
|
Resulting situation on the
date on which 2.885200 3.861200 6.746400 14142159 threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of
previous 4.698300 3.099400 7.797700 notification (if
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/Type of
|
Number of direct
|
Number of indirect
|
% of direct voting
|
|
% of indirect
|
|
shares ISIN
|
voting rights
|
voting rights
|
|
voting rights
|
|
rights (DTR5.1)
|
|
code(if possible)
|
(DTR5.1)
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
|
|
|
CA04274P1053
|
6048108
|
|
2.885200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.A
|
6048108
|
|
2.885200%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|
|
|
|
Number of voting
|
|
|
Type of financial
|
|
Exercise/conversion
|
rights that may be
|
% of voting
|
|
Expiration date
|
acquired if the
|
|
instrument
|
period
|
rights
|
|
|
instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted
|
|
|
CFD/Spreadbet
|
|
|
8094051
|
3.861200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.B1
|
|
|
8094051
|
3.861200%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|
Type of
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/conversion
|
Physical or cash
|
Number of
|
|
% of voting
|
|
financial
|
|
|
date
|
period
|
settlement
|
voting rights
|
|
rights
|
|
instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.B2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other
undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total of both if it
|
Ultimate
|
Name of
|
if it equals or is
|
through financial
|
|
equals or is
|
controlled
|
higher than the
|
instruments if it equals
|
|
higher than the
|
controlling person
|
|
undertaking
|
notifiable
|
or is higher than the
|
|
notifiable
|
|
|
|
threshold
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Matthew Allen 01727895011
-
Date of Completion
04-Mar-2022
-
Place Of Completion
UK