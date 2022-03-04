Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Arrow Exploration Corp.
  News
  Summary
    AXL   CA04274P1053

ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.

(AXL)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Arrow Exploration : TR1 – Notification of Major Holdings

03/04/2022 | 10:46am EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

CA04274P1053

Issuer Name

ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Spreadex LTD

City of registered office (if applicable)

St. Albans

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 03-Mar-2022
  2. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting

% of voting rights

rights attached

through financial

to shares (total

instruments (total

of 8.A)

of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both

Total number of

in % (8.A +

voting rights

8.B)

held in issuer

Resulting situation on the

date on which 2.885200 3.861200 6.746400 14142159 threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of

previous 4.698300 3.099400 7.797700 notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of

Number of direct

Number of indirect

% of direct voting

% of indirect

shares ISIN

voting rights

voting rights

voting rights

rights (DTR5.1)

code(if possible)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

CA04274P1053

6048108

2.885200

Sub Total 8.A

6048108

2.885200%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting

Type of financial

Exercise/conversion

rights that may be

% of voting

Expiration date

acquired if the

instrument

period

rights

instrument is

exercised/converted

CFD/Spreadbet

8094051

3.861200

Sub Total 8.B1

8094051

3.861200%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

Physical or cash

Number of

% of voting

financial

date

period

settlement

voting rights

rights

instrument

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other

undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

Ultimate

Name of

if it equals or is

through financial

equals or is

controlled

higher than the

instruments if it equals

higher than the

controlling person

undertaking

notifiable

or is higher than the

notifiable

threshold

notifiable threshold

threshold

10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Matthew Allen 01727895011

  1. Date of Completion
    04-Mar-2022
  2. Place Of Completion
    UK

Disclaimer

Arrow Exploration Corp. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 15:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8,67 M 6,84 M 6,84 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 10,8 M 8,55 M 8,55 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,1 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Exploration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,23 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
G. Marshall Abbott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe McFarlane Chief Financial Officer
Gage P. Jull Executive Chairman
Robert P. Petryk Operations Manager
Ravi Sharma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.95.65%38
CONOCOPHILLIPS34.95%126 587
EOG RESOURCES, INC.30.91%68 078
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED35.62%67 300
CNOOC LIMITED32.50%60 781
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY30.90%57 826