Arrow Exploration : TR1 – Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN CA04274P1053 Issuer Name ARROW EXPLORATION CORP. UK or Non-UK Issuer UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Spreadex LTD City of registered office (if applicable) St. Albans Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 31-Mar-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Apr-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.560800 3.336500 5.897300 12362159 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.885200 3.861200 6.746400

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) CA04274P1053 5368108 2.560800 Sub Total 8.A 5368108 2.560800%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights CFD/Spreadbet 6994051 3.336500 Sub Total 8.B1 6994051 3.336500%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any otherundertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Alex Longmuir 01727895161

12. Date of Completion

01-Apr-2022

13. Place Of Completion

UK