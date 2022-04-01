Arrow Exploration : TR1 – Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Spreadex LTD
City of registered office (if applicable)
St. Albans
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
31-Mar-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
01-Apr-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
2.560800
|
3.336500
|
5.897300
|
12362159
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
2.885200
|
3.861200
|
6.746400
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
CA04274P1053
|
5368108
|
2.560800
|
Sub Total 8.A
|
5368108
|
2.560800%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/conversion period
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|
% of voting rights
|
CFD/Spreadbet
|
6994051
|
3.336500
|
Sub Total 8.B1
|
6994051
|
3.336500%
3.336500%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any otherundertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Alex Longmuir 01727895161
12. Date of Completion
01-Apr-2022
13. Place Of Completion
UK
Disclaimer
Arrow Exploration Corp. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 18:17:04 UTC.