  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Arrow Exploration Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXL   CA04274P1053

ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.

(AXL)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/01 01:37:42 pm EDT
0.22 CAD   -2.22%
02:18pARROW EXPLORATION : TR1 – Notification of Major Holdings
PU
03/31Arrow Exploration Corp. - 2021 year-end reserves
AQ
03/15Arrow Exploration Corp. - Further Operational Update Regarding RCE-2 Well
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arrow Exploration : TR1 – Notification of Major Holdings

04/01/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

  • 1. Issuer Details

  • ISIN CA04274P1053

    Issuer Name

    ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.

    UK or Non-UK Issuer

    UK

  • 2. Reason for Notification

  • An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

  • 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

    Name

    Spreadex LTD

    City of registered office (if applicable)

    St. Albans

    Country of registered office (if applicable)

    United Kingdom

  • 4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

  • 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

    31-Mar-2022

  • 6. Date on which Issuer notified

  • 01-Apr-2022

  • 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.560800

3.336500

5.897300

12362159

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.885200

3.861200

6.746400

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

CA04274P1053

5368108

2.560800

Sub Total 8.A

5368108

2.560800%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

CFD/Spreadbet

6994051

3.336500

Sub Total 8.B1

6994051

3.336500%

3.336500%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any otherundertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

  • 10. In case of proxy voting

  • Name of the proxy holder

    The number and % of voting rights held

    The date until which the voting rights will be held

  • 11. Additional Information

  • Alex Longmuir 01727895161

  • 12. Date of Completion

  • 01-Apr-2022

  • 13. Place Of Completion

UK

Disclaimer

Arrow Exploration Corp. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 18:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8,51 M 6,81 M 6,81 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 10,6 M 8,52 M 8,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,1 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Exploration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,23
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
G. Marshall Abbott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe McFarlane Chief Financial Officer
Gage P. Jull Executive Chairman
Robert P. Petryk Operations Manager
Ravi Sharma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.95.65%39
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.54%129 605
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED44.83%72 083
EOG RESOURCES, INC.34.22%69 796
CNOOC LIMITED33.75%61 225
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY37.47%60 728