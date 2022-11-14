Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Arrow Exploration Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXL   CA04274P1053

ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.

(AXL)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-11-14 am EST
0.3200 CAD    0.00%
10:15aTr-1 : Standard Form For Notification of Major Holdings
PU
11/08Arrow Exploration Corp. - Blocklisting Application and Change of Auditor
AQ
11/02Arrow Exploration Corp - OPERATIONS UPDATE
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TR-1: Standard Form For Notification of Major Holdings

11/14/2022 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

CA04274P1053

Issuer Name

ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Tim Leslie

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 08-Nov-2022
  2. Date on which Issuer notified

11-Nov-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting

% of voting rights

rights

Total of

Total number of

.

through financial

attached to

both in %

voting rights held

instruments (total

shares (total

(8.A + 8.B)

in issuer

of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

of 8.A)

Resulting

situation on the

date on which

3.51%

4.70%

8.21%

17,812,245

threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of

previous

6.83%

4.77%

11.6%

notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of

Number of direct

Number of

% of direct

% of indirect

shares ISIN

voting rights

indirect voting

voting rights

voting rights

code(if possible)

(DTR5.1)

rights (DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

CA04274P1053

7,608,163

0

3.51%

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

3.51%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting

Type of financial

Exercise/conversion

rights that may be

% of voting

Expiration date

acquired if the

instrument

period

rights

instrument is

exercised/converted

Warrants

25-Oct-

10,204,082

4.70%

2022

Sub Total 8.B1

10,204,082

4.70%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

Physical or cash

Number of

% of

financial

voting

date

period

settlement

voting rights

instrument

rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

Ultimate

Name of

rights if it equals

through financial

equals or is

controlled

or is higher than

instruments if it equals

higher than the

controlling person

undertaking

the notifiable

or is higher than the

notifiable

threshold

notifiable threshold

threshold

10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

  1. Additional Information
  2. Date of Completion

11-Nov-2022

13. Place Of Completion London, UK

Disclaimer

Arrow Exploration Corp. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 15:14:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.
10:15aTr-1 : Standard Form For Notification of Major Holdings
PU
11/08Arrow Exploration Corp. - Blocklisting Application and Change of Auditor
AQ
11/02Arrow Exploration Corp - OPERATIONS UPDATE
AQ
11/01Arrow Exploration Corp. Announces Operations Update
CI
10/13Arrow Exploration Corp. - Operations Update and Exercise of Warrants
AQ
10/13Arrow Exploration Corp. Provides an Operations Update
CI
10/11Arrow Exploration Corporation Invites You to Join Us at the Schachter Catch the Energy ..
NE
09/09Arrow Announces Issuance of Stock Options
AQ
09/08Arrow Announces Test Results of East Pepper Well, Well tested higher gas flow rate than..
AQ
09/07Arrow Exploration Corp. Announces Test Results of East Pepper Well
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 41,8 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 14,7 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 69,5 M 52,3 M 52,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Arrow Exploration Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
G. Marshall Abbott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe McFarlane Chief Financial Officer
Gage P. Jull Executive Chairman
Robert P. Petryk Operations Manager
Maria Charash Koundina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.178.26%52
CHEVRON CORPORATION58.89%360 546
CONOCOPHILLIPS85.59%166 924
EOG RESOURCES, INC.65.61%86 411
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED53.68%68 407
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION156.40%67 334