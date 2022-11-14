TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
CA04274P1053
Issuer Name
ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Tim Leslie
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
-
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 08-Nov-2022
-
Date on which Issuer notified
11-Nov-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
|
% of voting
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rights
|
|
|
Total of
|
|
Total number of
|
.
|
|
|
through financial
|
|
attached to
|
|
|
both in %
|
|
voting rights held
|
|
|
instruments (total
|
|
|
|
|
shares (total
|
|
|
(8.A + 8.B)
|
|
in issuer
|
|
|
|
of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
|
|
of 8.A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resulting
|
|
|
|
|
situation on the
|
|
|
|
|
date on which
|
3.51%
|
4.70%
|
8.21%
|
17,812,245
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or
|
|
|
|
|
reached
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position of
|
|
|
|
|
previous
|
6.83%
|
4.77%
|
11.6%
|
|
notification (if
|
|
|
|
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/Type of
|
Number of direct
|
Number of
|
% of direct
|
% of indirect
|
shares ISIN
|
voting rights
|
indirect voting
|
voting rights
|
voting rights
|
code(if possible)
|
(DTR5.1)
|
rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
(DTR5.1)
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
CA04274P1053
|
7,608,163
|
0
|
3.51%
|
0.000000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.A
|
|
|
3.51%
|
|
|
|
|
|
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|
|
|
|
Number of voting
|
|
Type of financial
|
|
Exercise/conversion
|
rights that may be
|
% of voting
|
Expiration date
|
acquired if the
|
instrument
|
period
|
rights
|
|
instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted
|
|
Warrants
|
25-Oct-
|
|
10,204,082
|
4.70%
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.B1
|
|
|
10,204,082
|
4.70%
|
|
|
|
|
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|
Type of
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/conversion
|
Physical or cash
|
Number of
|
% of
|
financial
|
voting
|
date
|
period
|
settlement
|
voting rights
|
instrument
|
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.B2
|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
|
|
|
% of voting
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if it
|
Ultimate
|
Name of
|
rights if it equals
|
through financial
|
equals or is
|
controlled
|
or is higher than
|
instruments if it equals
|
higher than the
|
controlling person
|
undertaking
|
the notifiable
|
or is higher than the
|
notifiable
|
|
|
|
threshold
|
notifiable threshold
|
threshold
10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
-
Additional Information
-
Date of Completion
11-Nov-2022
13. Place Of Completion London, UK