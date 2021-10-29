Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Arrow Exploration Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AXL   CA04274P1053

ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.

(AXL)
TR1 – Notification of Major Holdings

10/29/2021 | 03:59am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

CA0427491053

Issuer Name

ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Spreadex LTD

City of registered office (if applicable)

St. Albans

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

  1. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
    25-Oct-2021
  2. Date on which Issuer notified

27-Oct-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting

% of voting

rights through

rights attached

financial

to shares (total

instruments

of 8.A)

(total of 8.B 1 +

8.B 2)

Total of both

Total number of

in % (8.A +

voting rights

8.B)

held in issuer

Resulting situation on the

date on which 8.590000 0.000000 8.590000 18000000 threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of

Number of direct

Number of

% of direct voting

% of indirect

shares ISIN

voting rights

indirect voting

voting rights

rights (DTR5.1)

code(if possible)

(DTR5.1)

rights (DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

CA0427491053

18000000

8.590000

Sub Total 8.A

18000000

8.590000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

may be acquired if the

instrument

date

period

instrument is

exercised/converted

Sub Total 8.B1

  • of
    voting rights

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/conversion

Physical or cash

Number of

% of

financial

voting

date

period

settlement

voting rights

instrument

rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

% of voting

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

Ultimate

Name of

rights if it equals

through financial

equals or is

controlled

or is higher than

instruments if it equals

higher than the

controlling person

undertaking

the notifiable

or is higher than the

notifiable

threshold

notifiable threshold

threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Matthew Allen 01727895011

  1. Date of Completion
    27-Oct-2021
  2. Place Of Completion
    UK

Disclaimer

Arrow Exploration Corp. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9,15 M 7,40 M 7,40 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 5,88 M 4,75 M 4,75 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,1 M 39,8 M 39,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,14 CAD
Average target price 0,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 50,2%
Managers and Directors
G. Marshall Abbott Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe McFarlane Chief Financial Officer
Gage P. Jull Executive Chairman
Robert P. Petryk Operations Manager
Ravi Sharma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.12.50%40
CONOCOPHILLIPS87.92%100 632
EOG RESOURCES, INC.88.11%54 322
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED73.06%49 184
CNOOC LIMITED17.55%48 451
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY65.62%46 018