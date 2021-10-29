TR1 – Notification of Major Holdings

Resulting situation on the

date on which 8.590000 0.000000 8.590000 18000000 threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of Number of direct Number of % of direct voting % of indirect shares ISIN voting rights indirect voting voting rights rights (DTR5.1) code(if possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1) CA0427491053 18000000 8.590000 Sub Total 8.A 18000000 8.590000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))