TR1 – Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
CA0427491053
Issuer Name
ARROW EXPLORATION CORP.
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Spreadex LTD
City of registered office (if applicable)
St. Albans
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
-
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
25-Oct-2021
-
Date on which Issuer notified
27-Oct-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
% of voting
|
% of voting
|
rights through
|
rights attached
|
financial
|
to shares (total
|
instruments
|
of 8.A)
|
(total of 8.B 1 +
|
|
8.B 2)
|
|
|
Total of both
|
Total number of
|
in % (8.A +
|
voting rights
|
8.B)
|
held in issuer
|
|
Resulting situation on the
date on which 8.590000 0.000000 8.590000 18000000 threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/Type of
|
Number of direct
|
Number of
|
% of direct voting
|
|
% of indirect
|
|
shares ISIN
|
voting rights
|
indirect voting
|
|
voting rights
|
|
rights (DTR5.1)
|
|
|
code(if possible)
|
(DTR5.1)
|
rights (DTR5.2.1)
|
|
(DTR5.2.1)
|
|
|
|
CA0427491053
|
18000000
|
|
8.590000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.A
|
18000000
|
|
8.590000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|
|
|
|
Number of voting rights that
|
|
Type of financial
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/conversion
|
may be acquired if the
|
|
instrument
|
date
|
period
|
instrument is
|
|
|
|
|
exercised/converted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.B1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|
Type of
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/conversion
|
Physical or cash
|
Number of
|
|
% of
|
financial
|
|
voting
|
date
|
period
|
settlement
|
voting rights
|
|
instrument
|
|
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
|
|
|
% of voting
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Total of both if it
|
Ultimate
|
Name of
|
rights if it equals
|
through financial
|
|
equals or is
|
controlled
|
or is higher than
|
instruments if it equals
|
|
higher than the
|
controlling person
|
|
undertaking
|
the notifiable
|
or is higher than the
|
|
notifiable
|
|
|
|
|
threshold
|
notifiable threshold
|
|
threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Matthew Allen 01727895011
-
Date of Completion
27-Oct-2021
-
Place Of Completion
UK
Disclaimer
Arrow Exploration Corp. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 07:58:02 UTC.