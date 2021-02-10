Arrow Financial : 2020 Annual Review

ANNUAL REVIEW

Fellow Shareholders:

Arrow Financial Corporation remained strong through 2020, rising to meet challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, Arrow

Financial Corporation and its Family of Companies have been here for our customers, our employees and the communities we serve.

As we look back, we are proud to have delivered temporary ﬁnancial assistance, stimulus program support, Paycheck Protection Program loans and charitable contributions when it was most needed. We continued to operate with a focus on health and safety, ensuring that essential banking services were available, even as we were all socially distant.

Additionally, 2020 was a year of continued shareholder value with record earnings, steady growth, sustained proﬁtability and credit quality.

Our measured and thoughtful approach keeps us focused on long-term opportunities that will help us maintain our strong organic growth as we continue to face an uncertain future.

Among the highlights from 2020, we:

• Provided PPP loans to more than 1,500 small businesses, allowing them to remain open, or reopen, which helped them pay their employees

• Opened our 12th Saratoga National Bank branch in Latham, New York and optimized our Glens Falls National Bank branch network by consolidating overlapping oﬃces in Queensbury and Greenwich, giving us 40 branches in eight counties within our combined banking network

• Opened a Capital Region Business Develop- ment Office in Latham, New York

• Enhanced our customer experience with website upgrades and the formation of a Cus- tomer Experience Unit of Retail Banking during these very difficult times

2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income: $40.8 million, up 8.9% Total Loans: $2.6 billion, up 8.8% Total Deposits: $3.2 billion, up 23.6% Total Assets: $3.69 billion, up 15.8% Return on Average Equity: 12.77% Return on Average Assets: 1.17% Return on Tangible Equity: 13.78% Stock Dividend: 3% distributed in Sept. Current Quarterly Cash Dividend: $0.26 Book Value Per Share: Increase of 10.3% Shareholders' Equity: Increase of 10.8%

• Maintained 5-Star "Superior" ratings from BauerFinancial for both Glens Falls National Bank and Saratoga National Bank.

• Gave back almost $470,000 in charitable con-tributions and our Arrow Team donated more than 3,300 volunteer hours to our communities.

As these challenging times continue into 2021,

I need to thank our Team for their commitment to safety while also demonstrating flexibility in adapting to the changing needs of our cus- tomers. The dedication of our Arrow Team is the driving force behind all of our accomplishments.

Their passion for improving our customer expe- rience, serving our communities, and delivering value for shareholders keeps us competitive and strong.

Thank you for your investment in Arrow Financial Corporation. We appreciate your trust and sup-port and will continue to work in partnership with you toward creating value for your investment.

Tom Murphy

President and CEO

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31

(in thousands, except per-share amounts)

Net Interest Income 71,559

2016

Interest and Dividend Income

$ 76,915

Interest Expense 5,356

Provision for Loan Losses 2,033 Net Interest Income after

Provision for Loan Losses 69,526

Total Noninterest Income 27,832

Total Noninterest Expense 59,609

Income Before Taxes 37,749

Provision for Income Taxes 11,215

Net Income

Share and Per Share Data Diluted Average Shares

Outstanding

Diluted Earnings Per Share Cash Dividends Per Share Book Value Per Share Tangible Book Value Per Share

Key Earnings Ratios

Return on Average Assets Return on Average Equity Return on Tangible Equity Net Interest Margin

Capital Ratios

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming Assets to

Period-End Assets

Allowance for Loan Losses to

Period-End Loans

$ 26,534

15,168 15,283

$ 29,326 2017 2018 2019 2020 $ 84,657 $ 96,503 $ 109,759 $ 111,896 7,006 12,485 21,710 12,694 77,651 84,018 88,049 99,202 2,736 2,607 2,079 9,319 74,915 81,411 85,970 89,883 27,645 28,949 28,555 32,658 62,705 65,055 67,450 70,678 39,855 45,305 47,075 51,863 10,529 9,026 9,600 11,036 $ 37,475 $ 40,827 15,433 15,479

$ $ $ $

1.75 .86 15.35 13.73

1.06% 11.79% 13.25% 3.00%

9.47% 15.15%

0.28% 0.97%

$ 36,279

15,370

$ 1.92

$ .89

$ 16.40

$ 14.82

1.09% 12.14% 13.51% 3.02%

9.49% 14.98%

0.28% 0.95%

$ 2.36

$ . 94

$ $

17.55 16.01

$ 2.43

$ .99

$ 19.53

$ 18.01

$ 2.64

$ 1.02

$ 21.55

$ 20.02

1.27% 13.96% 15.38% 3.07%

9.61% 14.86%

0.23% 0.92%

1.24% 1.17%

13.17% 12.77%

14.36% 13.78%

3.05% 2.99%

9.98% 9.07%

14.78% 15.48%

0.18% 0.18%

0.89% 1.13%

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As of December 31

(in thousands)

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020

Assets

Cash and Due from Banks

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

Investment Securities Loans

Allowance for Loan Losses

Net Loans

Premises and Equipment, Net

Goodwill and Intangible

Assets, Net

Other Assets

Total Assets

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-Bearing Deposits Interest-Bearing Checking and Savings Deposits

Time Deposits

Total Deposits

Short-Term Borrowings

Federal Home Loan

Bank Term Advances

Other Long-Term Debt

Other Liabilities

Total Liabilities

Total Shareholders' Equity

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 43,024 $ 42,562 $

14,331 30,276 703,335 646,056

$ 387,280 $ 441,945 $ 472,768 $ 484,944

1,753,268

(17,012)

1,736,256 26,938 24,569 56,789

$2,605,242 $2,760,465 $ 2,988,334 $ 3,184,275

1,529,953

199,313 2,116,546 158,836 55,000 20,000 22,008

2,372,390

232,852

$2,605,242 $2,760,465 $ 2,988,334 $ 3,184,275

2,510,862 249,603

1,950,770

(18,586)

1,932,184 27,619 24,162 57,606

1,601,888 201,283 2,245,116 169,966 55,000 20,000 20,780

1,608,829

263,987 2,345,584 288,659 45,000 20,000 19,507

2,718,750 269,584

2,176,019 30,446 23,725 55,614

2,196,215 (20,196)

618,291 614,779 590,677

56,529 $ 47,035

27,710 23,186 338,875

2,364,933 2,565,798

40,629 42,612

23,534 23,823

70,179 84,735

2,616,054 3,234,726

181,099 17,486

30,000 45,000

20,000 20,000

35,394 37,032

2,386,120

(21,187)

1,735,789 395,321

2,882,547

301,728

Total Return Performance

Comparison of Five-Year Cumulative Total Return • Assumes Initial Investment of $100

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Arrow Financial Corporation 100.00 158.47 140.88 140.81 176.56 148.98 NASDAQ Banks Index 100.00 135.40 144.24 119.76 150.57 141.32 Russell 2000 Index 100.00 121.31 139.08 123.76 155.35 186.36 Zacks $1B-$5B Bank Assets Index 100.00 135.72 148.54 135.24 156.49 133.30

Comparison of 15-Year Cumulative Total Return • Assumes Initial Investment of $100

2005 2006 2007

2008

2009

2010

2011 2012

Arrow Financial Corporation

100.00 101.53 95.03 116.30 124.14 146.78 134.55

NASDAQ Banks Index

Russell 2000 Index

100.00 112.29 88.87 100.00 118.37 116.51

Zacks $1B-$5B Bank Assets Index

100.00 111.25 96.06

64.79 53.91 64.11 57.34

77.14 98.10 124.44 119.24

73.51 63.62 69.27 66.86

2013

2014 2015 2016

152.12 171.64 188.10 2017 2018 2019 196.65 311.63 277.05 276.90 347.21 292.97

68.60 98.18 103.17 112.37 152.14 162.08 134.57 169.18 158.79

138.74 192.59 202.01 193.10 234.25

268.57 239.00 300.01 359.89

78.77 179.70 163.61 189.32 161.27

99.79 111.03 120.98 164.19

Source: Prepared by Zacks Investment Research, Inc. Used with permission. All rights reserved. Copyright 1980-2021.

2020

Arrow Financial Corporation

Board of Directors

Thomas L. Hoy (Chairman) Gary C. Dake Raymond F. O'Conor Retired President and CEO President Chairman, Retired President and CEO Arrow Financial Corporation/ Stewart's Shops Corp. Saratoga National Bank Glens Falls National Bank David G. Kruczlnicki William L. Owens, Esq. Mark L. Behan Retired President and CEO Partner President Glens Falls Hospital Staﬀord, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Behan Communications, Inc. Kelleher and Trombley, PLLC Elizabeth A. Miller Tenée R. Casaccio, AIA President and CEO Colin L. Read, PhD President Miller Mechanical Services, Inc. Professor of Economics/Finance JMZ Architects and Planners, PC SUNY Plattsburgh Thomas J. Murphy Michael B. Clarke President and CEO Richard J. Reisman, DMD Retired President and CEO Arrow Financial Corporation/ Chairman - Section of Dentistry Lone Star Industries Glens Falls National Bank Glens Falls Hospital Directors Emeriti Herbert O. Carpenter Herbert A. Heineman, Jr. David L. Moynehan John J. Carusone, Jr. Elizabeth O'Connor Little John J. Murphy Mary-Elizabeth T. FitzGerald Michael F. Massiano Doris E. Ornstein (Chairman Emeritus) Corporate Officers Thomas J. Murphy David S. DeMarco Andrew J. Wise President and CEO Senior Vice President Senior Vice President and Chief Banking Oﬃcer and Chief Operating Oﬃcer Edward J. Campanella Senior Vice President, David D. Kaiser Treasurer and Chief Financial Senior Vice President Officer and Chief Credit Officer

Shareholder Information

Arrow Stock

Arrow's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol "AROW."

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Arrow Financial Corporation Dividend

Reinvestment Plan offers participants a convenient and economical way to acquire common stock of Arrow Financial Corporation without payment of any brokerage commission or service charges.

Participants may reinvest all cash dividends in additional shares as well as make optional cash contributions to buy shares.

Since the Plan is entirely voluntary, you may join at any time and terminate whenever you wish.

For more information, please contact:

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company 6201 15th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11219

Tel: (888) 444-0058 or astfinancial.com

