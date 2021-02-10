Arrow Financial : 2020 Annual Review

ANNUAL REVIEW
Performance Comparisons
For the 12 Months Ended December 31*
($ in Millions)
For the 12 Months Ended December 31*
($ in Millions)
|
BOOK VALUE PER SHARE
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
As of December 31*
|
As of December 31
|
($ in Millions)
|
*Per share amounts have been restated for stock dividends distributed.
Fellow Shareholders:
Arrow Financial Corporation remained strong through 2020, rising to meet challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, Arrow
Financial Corporation and its Family of Companies have been here for our customers, our employees and the communities we serve.
As we look back, we are proud to have delivered temporary ﬁnancial assistance, stimulus program support, Paycheck Protection Program loans and charitable contributions when it was most needed. We continued to operate with a focus on health and safety, ensuring that essential banking services were available, even as we were all socially distant.
Additionally, 2020 was a year of continued shareholder value with record earnings, steady growth, sustained proﬁtability and credit quality.
Our measured and thoughtful approach keeps us focused on long-term opportunities that will help us maintain our strong organic growth as we continue to face an uncertain future.
Among the highlights from 2020, we:
-
• Provided PPP loans to more than 1,500 small businesses, allowing them to remain open, or reopen, which helped them pay their employees
-
• Opened our 12th Saratoga National Bank branch in Latham, New York and optimized our Glens Falls National Bank branch network by consolidating overlapping oﬃces in Queensbury and Greenwich, giving us 40 branches in eight counties within our combined banking network
2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Net Income: $40.8 million, up 8.9%
Total Loans: $2.6 billion, up 8.8%
Total Deposits: $3.2 billion, up 23.6%
Total Assets: $3.69 billion, up 15.8%
Return on Average Equity: 12.77%
Return on Average Assets: 1.17%
Return on Tangible Equity: 13.78%
Stock Dividend: 3% distributed in Sept.
Current Quarterly Cash Dividend: $0.26
Book Value Per Share: Increase of 10.3%
Shareholders' Equity: Increase of 10.8%
As these challenging times continue into 2021,
I need to thank our Team for their commitment to safety while also demonstrating flexibility in adapting to the changing needs of our cus- tomers. The dedication of our Arrow Team is the driving force behind all of our accomplishments.
Their passion for improving our customer expe- rience, serving our communities, and delivering value for shareholders keeps us competitive and strong.
Thank you for your investment in Arrow Financial Corporation. We appreciate your trust and sup-port and will continue to work in partnership with you toward creating value for your investment.
President and CEO
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Years Ended December 31
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
Net Interest Income 71,559
2016
Interest and Dividend Income
$ 76,915
Interest Expense 5,356
Provision for Loan Losses 2,033 Net Interest Income after
Provision for Loan Losses 69,526
Total Noninterest Income 27,832
Total Noninterest Expense 59,609
Income Before Taxes 37,749
Provision for Income Taxes 11,215
Net Income
Share and Per Share Data Diluted Average Shares
Outstanding
Diluted Earnings Per Share Cash Dividends Per Share Book Value Per Share Tangible Book Value Per Share
Key Earnings Ratios
Return on Average Assets Return on Average Equity Return on Tangible Equity Net Interest Margin
Capital Ratios
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming Assets to
Period-End Assets
Allowance for Loan Losses to
Period-End Loans
$ 26,534
$ 29,326
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
$ 84,657
|
$ 96,503
|
$ 109,759
|
$ 111,896
|
7,006
|
12,485
|
21,710
|
12,694
|
77,651
|
84,018
|
88,049
|
99,202
|
2,736
|
2,607
|
2,079
|
9,319
|
74,915
|
81,411
|
85,970
|
89,883
|
27,645
|
28,949
|
28,555
|
32,658
|
62,705
|
65,055
|
67,450
|
70,678
|
39,855
|
45,305
|
47,075
|
51,863
|
10,529
|
9,026
|
9,600
|
11,036
|
$ 37,475
|
$ 40,827
|
15,433
|
15,479
$ $ $ $
1.75 .86 15.35 13.73
1.06% 11.79% 13.25% 3.00%
9.47% 15.15%
0.28% 0.97%
$ 36,279
15,370
-
$ 1.92
-
$ .89
-
$ 16.40
-
$ 14.82
1.09% 12.14% 13.51% 3.02%
9.49% 14.98%
0.28% 0.95%
$ $
17.55 16.01
-
$ 2.43
-
$ .99
-
$ 19.53
-
$ 18.01
-
$ 2.64
-
$ 1.02
-
$ 21.55
-
$ 20.02
1.27% 13.96% 15.38% 3.07%
9.61% 14.86%
0.23% 0.92%
1.24% 1.17%
13.17% 12.77%
14.36% 13.78%
3.05% 2.99%
9.98% 9.07%
14.78% 15.48%
0.18% 0.18%
0.89% 1.13%
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
As of December 31
(in thousands)
Assets
Cash and Due from Banks
Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks
Investment Securities Loans
Allowance for Loan Losses
Net Loans
Premises and Equipment, Net
Goodwill and Intangible
Assets, Net
Other Assets
Total Assets
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-Bearing Deposits Interest-Bearing Checking and Savings Deposits
Time Deposits
Total Deposits
Short-Term Borrowings
Federal Home Loan
Bank Term Advances
Other Long-Term Debt
Other Liabilities
Total Liabilities
Total Shareholders' Equity
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 43,024 $ 42,562 $
14,331 30,276 703,335 646,056
$ 387,280 $ 441,945 $ 472,768 $ 484,944
1,753,268
(17,012)
1,736,256 26,938 24,569 56,789
$2,605,242 $2,760,465 $ 2,988,334 $ 3,184,275
1,529,953
199,313 2,116,546 158,836 55,000 20,000 22,008
2,372,390
232,852
$2,605,242 $2,760,465 $ 2,988,334 $ 3,184,275
2,510,862 249,603
1,950,770
(18,586)
1,932,184 27,619 24,162 57,606
1,601,888 201,283 2,245,116 169,966 55,000 20,000 20,780
1,608,829
263,987 2,345,584 288,659 45,000 20,000 19,507
2,718,750 269,584
2,176,019 30,446 23,725 55,614
2,196,215 (20,196)
618,291 614,779 590,677
56,529 $ 47,035
-
2,364,933 2,565,798
-
40,629 42,612
-
23,534 23,823
-
70,179 84,735
2,616,054 3,234,726
-
181,099 17,486
-
30,000 45,000
-
20,000 20,000
-
35,394 37,032
2,386,120
(21,187)
1,735,789 395,321
2,882,547
301,728
Total Return Performance
Comparison of Five-Year Cumulative Total Return • Assumes Initial Investment of $100
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
100.00
|
158.47
|
140.88
|
140.81
|
176.56
|
148.98
|
NASDAQ Banks Index
|
100.00
|
135.40
|
144.24
|
119.76
|
150.57
|
141.32
|
Russell 2000 Index
|
100.00
|
121.31
|
139.08
|
123.76
|
155.35
|
186.36
|
Zacks $1B-$5B Bank Assets Index
|
100.00
|
135.72
|
148.54
|
135.24
|
156.49
|
133.30
Comparison of 15-Year Cumulative Total Return • Assumes Initial Investment of $100
2005 2006 2007
2008
2009
2010
2011 2012
Arrow Financial Corporation
100.00 101.53 95.03 116.30 124.14 146.78 134.55
NASDAQ Banks Index
Russell 2000 Index
100.00 112.29 88.87 100.00 118.37 116.51
Zacks $1B-$5B Bank Assets Index
100.00 111.25 96.06
2013
2014 2015 2016
-
152.12 171.64 188.10
2017
2018
2019
196.65 311.63 277.05 276.90 347.21 292.97
-
68.60 98.18 103.17 112.37 152.14 162.08 134.57 169.18 158.79
-
138.74 192.59 202.01 193.10 234.25
268.57 239.00 300.01 359.89
78.77 179.70 163.61 189.32 161.27
99.79 111.03 120.98 164.19
Source: Prepared by Zacks Investment Research, Inc. Used with permission. All rights reserved. Copyright 1980-2021.
2020
Arrow Financial Corporation
Board of Directors
|
Thomas L. Hoy (Chairman)
|
Gary C. Dake
|
Raymond F. O'Conor
|
Retired President and CEO
|
President
|
Chairman, Retired President and CEO
|
Arrow Financial Corporation/
|
Stewart's Shops Corp.
|
Saratoga National Bank
|
Glens Falls National Bank
|
David G. Kruczlnicki
|
William L. Owens, Esq.
|
Mark L. Behan
|
Retired President and CEO
|
Partner
|
President
|
Glens Falls Hospital
|
Staﬀord, Owens, Piller, Murnane,
|
Behan Communications, Inc.
|
Kelleher and Trombley, PLLC
|
Elizabeth A. Miller
|
Tenée R. Casaccio, AIA
|
President and CEO
|
Colin L. Read, PhD
|
President
|
Miller Mechanical Services, Inc.
|
Professor of Economics/Finance
|
JMZ Architects and Planners, PC
|
SUNY Plattsburgh
|
Thomas J. Murphy
|
Michael B. Clarke
|
President and CEO
|
Richard J. Reisman, DMD
|
Retired President and CEO
|
Arrow Financial Corporation/
|
Chairman - Section of Dentistry
|
Lone Star Industries
|
Glens Falls National Bank
|
Glens Falls Hospital
|
Directors Emeriti
|
Herbert O. Carpenter
|
Herbert A. Heineman, Jr.
|
David L. Moynehan
|
John J. Carusone, Jr.
|
Elizabeth O'Connor Little
|
John J. Murphy
|
Mary-Elizabeth T. FitzGerald
|
Michael F. Massiano
|
Doris E. Ornstein
|
(Chairman Emeritus)
|
Corporate Officers
|
Thomas J. Murphy
|
David S. DeMarco
|
Andrew J. Wise
|
President and CEO
|
Senior Vice President
|
Senior Vice President
|
and Chief Banking Oﬃcer
|
and Chief Operating Oﬃcer
|
Edward J. Campanella
|
Senior Vice President,
|
David D. Kaiser
|
Treasurer and Chief Financial
|
Senior Vice President
|
Officer
|
and Chief Credit Officer
