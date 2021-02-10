Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Arrow Financial Corporation    AROW

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AROW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arrow Financial : 2020 Annual Review

02/10/2021 | 12:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL REVIEW

Performance Comparisons

As of December 31

For the 12 Months Ended December 31*

($ in Millions)

As of December 31

For the 12 Months Ended December 31*

($ in Millions)

BOOK VALUE PER SHARE

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

As of December 31*

As of December 31

($ in Millions)

*Per share amounts have been restated for stock dividends distributed.

Fellow Shareholders:

Arrow Financial Corporation remained strong through 2020, rising to meet challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, Arrow

Financial Corporation and its Family of Companies have been here for our customers, our employees and the communities we serve.

As we look back, we are proud to have delivered temporary ﬁnancial assistance, stimulus program support, Paycheck Protection Program loans and charitable contributions when it was most needed. We continued to operate with a focus on health and safety, ensuring that essential banking services were available, even as we were all socially distant.

Additionally, 2020 was a year of continued shareholder value with record earnings, steady growth, sustained proﬁtability and credit quality.

Our measured and thoughtful approach keeps us focused on long-term opportunities that will help us maintain our strong organic growth as we continue to face an uncertain future.

Among the highlights from 2020, we:

  • Provided PPP loans to more than 1,500 small businesses, allowing them to remain open, or reopen, which helped them pay their employees

  • Opened our 12th Saratoga National Bank branch in Latham, New York and optimized our Glens Falls National Bank branch network by consolidating overlapping oﬃces in Queensbury and Greenwich, giving us 40 branches in eight counties within our combined banking network

  • Opened a Capital Region Business Develop- ment Office in Latham, New York

  • Enhanced our customer experience with website upgrades and the formation of a Cus- tomer Experience Unit of Retail Banking during these very difficult times

2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income: $40.8 million, up 8.9%

Total Loans: $2.6 billion, up 8.8%

Total Deposits: $3.2 billion, up 23.6%

Total Assets: $3.69 billion, up 15.8%

Return on Average Equity: 12.77%

Return on Average Assets: 1.17%

Return on Tangible Equity: 13.78%

Stock Dividend: 3% distributed in Sept.

Current Quarterly Cash Dividend: $0.26

Book Value Per Share: Increase of 10.3%

Shareholders' Equity: Increase of 10.8%

  • Maintained 5-Star "Superior" ratings from BauerFinancial for both Glens Falls National Bank and Saratoga National Bank.

  • Gave back almost $470,000 in charitable con-tributions and our Arrow Team donated more than 3,300 volunteer hours to our communities.

As these challenging times continue into 2021,

I need to thank our Team for their commitment to safety while also demonstrating flexibility in adapting to the changing needs of our cus- tomers. The dedication of our Arrow Team is the driving force behind all of our accomplishments.

Their passion for improving our customer expe- rience, serving our communities, and delivering value for shareholders keeps us competitive and strong.

Thank you for your investment in Arrow Financial Corporation. We appreciate your trust and sup-port and will continue to work in partnership with you toward creating value for your investment.

Tom Murphy

President and CEO

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Years Ended December 31

(in thousands, except per-share amounts)

Net Interest Income 71,559

2016

Interest and Dividend Income

$ 76,915

Interest Expense 5,356

Provision for Loan Losses 2,033 Net Interest Income after

Provision for Loan Losses 69,526

Total Noninterest Income 27,832

Total Noninterest Expense 59,609

Income Before Taxes 37,749

Provision for Income Taxes 11,215

Net Income

Share and Per Share Data Diluted Average Shares

Outstanding

Diluted Earnings Per Share Cash Dividends Per Share Book Value Per Share Tangible Book Value Per Share

Key Earnings Ratios

Return on Average Assets Return on Average Equity Return on Tangible Equity Net Interest Margin

Capital Ratios

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming Assets to

Period-End Assets

Allowance for Loan Losses to

Period-End Loans

$ 26,534

  • 15,168 15,283

$ 29,326

2017

2018

2019

2020

$ 84,657

$ 96,503

$ 109,759

$ 111,896

7,006

12,485

21,710

12,694

77,651

84,018

88,049

99,202

2,736

2,607

2,079

9,319

74,915

81,411

85,970

89,883

27,645

28,949

28,555

32,658

62,705

65,055

67,450

70,678

39,855

45,305

47,075

51,863

10,529

9,026

9,600

11,036

$ 37,475

$ 40,827

15,433

15,479

$ $ $ $

1.75 .86 15.35 13.73

1.06% 11.79% 13.25% 3.00%

9.47% 15.15%

0.28% 0.97%

$ 36,279

15,370

  • $ 1.92

  • $ .89

  • $ 16.40

  • $ 14.82

1.09% 12.14% 13.51% 3.02%

9.49% 14.98%

0.28% 0.95%

  • $ 2.36

  • $ . 94

$ $

17.55 16.01

  • $ 2.43

  • $ .99

  • $ 19.53

  • $ 18.01

  • $ 2.64

  • $ 1.02

  • $ 21.55

  • $ 20.02

1.27% 13.96% 15.38% 3.07%

9.61% 14.86%

0.23% 0.92%

1.24% 1.17%

13.17% 12.77%

14.36% 13.78%

3.05% 2.99%

9.98% 9.07%

14.78% 15.48%

0.18% 0.18%

0.89% 1.13%

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As of December 31

(in thousands)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Assets

Cash and Due from Banks

Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks

Investment Securities Loans

Allowance for Loan Losses

Net Loans

Premises and Equipment, Net

Goodwill and Intangible

Assets, Net

Other Assets

Total Assets

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-Bearing Deposits Interest-Bearing Checking and Savings Deposits

Time Deposits

Total Deposits

Short-Term Borrowings

Federal Home Loan

Bank Term Advances

Other Long-Term Debt

Other Liabilities

Total Liabilities

Total Shareholders' Equity

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 43,024 $ 42,562 $

14,331 30,276 703,335 646,056

$ 387,280 $ 441,945 $ 472,768 $ 484,944

1,753,268

(17,012)

1,736,256 26,938 24,569 56,789

$2,605,242 $2,760,465 $ 2,988,334 $ 3,184,275

1,529,953

199,313 2,116,546 158,836 55,000 20,000 22,008

2,372,390

232,852

$2,605,242 $2,760,465 $ 2,988,334 $ 3,184,275

2,510,862 249,603

1,950,770

(18,586)

1,932,184 27,619 24,162 57,606

1,601,888 201,283 2,245,116 169,966 55,000 20,000 20,780

1,608,829

263,987 2,345,584 288,659 45,000 20,000 19,507

2,718,750 269,584

2,176,019 30,446 23,725 55,614

2,196,215 (20,196)

618,291 614,779 590,677

56,529 $ 47,035

27,710 23,186 338,875

  • 2,364,933 2,565,798

  • 40,629 42,612

  • 23,534 23,823

  • 70,179 84,735

2,616,054 3,234,726

  • 181,099 17,486

  • 30,000 45,000

  • 20,000 20,000

  • 35,394 37,032

2,386,120

(21,187)

1,735,789 395,321

2,882,547

301,728

Total Return Performance

Comparison of Five-Year Cumulative Total Return • Assumes Initial Investment of $100

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Arrow Financial Corporation

100.00

158.47

140.88

140.81

176.56

148.98

NASDAQ Banks Index

100.00

135.40

144.24

119.76

150.57

141.32

Russell 2000 Index

100.00

121.31

139.08

123.76

155.35

186.36

Zacks $1B-$5B Bank Assets Index

100.00

135.72

148.54

135.24

156.49

133.30

Comparison of 15-Year Cumulative Total Return • Assumes Initial Investment of $100

2005 2006 2007

2008

2009

2010

2011 2012

Arrow Financial Corporation

100.00 101.53 95.03 116.30 124.14 146.78 134.55

NASDAQ Banks Index

Russell 2000 Index

100.00 112.29 88.87 100.00 118.37 116.51

Zacks $1B-$5B Bank Assets Index

100.00 111.25 96.06

  • 64.79 53.91 64.11 57.34

  • 77.14 98.10 124.44 119.24

  • 73.51 63.62 69.27 66.86

2013

2014 2015 2016

  • 152.12 171.64 188.10

    2017

    2018

    2019

    196.65 311.63 277.05 276.90 347.21 292.97

  • 68.60 98.18 103.17 112.37 152.14 162.08 134.57 169.18 158.79

  • 138.74 192.59 202.01 193.10 234.25

268.57 239.00 300.01 359.89

78.77 179.70 163.61 189.32 161.27

99.79 111.03 120.98 164.19

Source: Prepared by Zacks Investment Research, Inc. Used with permission. All rights reserved. Copyright 1980-2021.

2020

Arrow Financial Corporation

Board of Directors

Thomas L. Hoy (Chairman)

Gary C. Dake

Raymond F. O'Conor

Retired President and CEO

President

Chairman, Retired President and CEO

Arrow Financial Corporation/

Stewart's Shops Corp.

Saratoga National Bank

Glens Falls National Bank

David G. Kruczlnicki

William L. Owens, Esq.

Mark L. Behan

Retired President and CEO

Partner

President

Glens Falls Hospital

Staﬀord, Owens, Piller, Murnane,

Behan Communications, Inc.

Kelleher and Trombley, PLLC

Elizabeth A. Miller

Tenée R. Casaccio, AIA

President and CEO

Colin L. Read, PhD

President

Miller Mechanical Services, Inc.

Professor of Economics/Finance

JMZ Architects and Planners, PC

SUNY Plattsburgh

Thomas J. Murphy

Michael B. Clarke

President and CEO

Richard J. Reisman, DMD

Retired President and CEO

Arrow Financial Corporation/

Chairman - Section of Dentistry

Lone Star Industries

Glens Falls National Bank

Glens Falls Hospital

Directors Emeriti

Herbert O. Carpenter

Herbert A. Heineman, Jr.

David L. Moynehan

John J. Carusone, Jr.

Elizabeth O'Connor Little

John J. Murphy

Mary-Elizabeth T. FitzGerald

Michael F. Massiano

Doris E. Ornstein

(Chairman Emeritus)

Corporate Officers

Thomas J. Murphy

David S. DeMarco

Andrew J. Wise

President and CEO

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

and Chief Banking Oﬃcer

and Chief Operating Oﬃcer

Edward J. Campanella

Senior Vice President,

David D. Kaiser

Treasurer and Chief Financial

Senior Vice President

Officer

and Chief Credit Officer

Shareholder Information

Arrow Stock

Arrow's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol "AROW."

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Arrow Financial Corporation Dividend

Reinvestment Plan offers participants a convenient and economical way to acquire common stock of Arrow Financial Corporation without payment of any brokerage commission or service charges.

Participants may reinvest all cash dividends in additional shares as well as make optional cash contributions to buy shares.

Since the Plan is entirely voluntary, you may join at any time and terminate whenever you wish.

For more information, please contact:

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company 6201 15th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11219

Tel: (888) 444-0058 or astfinancial.com

250 Glen Street, PO Box 307, Glens Falls, NY 12801

(518) 745-1000 | arrowfinancial.com

Disclaimer

Arrow Financial Corporation published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 17:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION
06:10aARROW FINANCIAL : 2020 Annual Review
PU
02/01ARROW FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, ..
AQ
01/28ARROW FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
01/28ARROW FINANCIAL : Declares March Cash Dividend and Approves Stock Repurchase Pro..
PR
01/28ARROW FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/28ARROW FINANCIAL : Reports Annual Net Income of $40.8 million and Continued COVID..
PR
2020ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Arrow Financial Sees 90 Days of Insider Buying Trend Reducing w..
MT
2020ARROW FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
2020ARROW FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 131 M - -
Net income 2020 39,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Yield 2020 3,33%
Capitalization 489 M 489 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,74x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Arrow Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 34,00 $
Last Close Price 31,54 $
Spread / Highest target 7,80%
Spread / Average Target 7,80%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas J. Murphy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Campanella Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, & Senior VP
Thomas L. Hoy Chairman
Andrew J. Wise Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Gary C. Dake Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION5.45%489
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.85%425 635
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.71%285 044
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.37%269 611
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.25.73%214 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.70%196 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ