    AROW   US0427441029

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(AROW)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:52 2022-07-28 pm EDT
33.32 USD   -0.58%
12:47pARROW FINANCIAL : Declares September 2022 Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
12:47pARROW FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aArrow Declares September 2022 Cash Dividend
PR
Arrow Financial : Declares September 2022 Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

07/28/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
Arrow Declares September 2022 Cash Dividend

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (July 28, 2022) -- The Board of Directors of Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) on July 27, 2022, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share payable September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2022.

This represents an increase of 7% over the cash dividend paid to shareholders in the second quarter of 2021 as a result of the $.01 per share increase and a 3% stock dividend distributed on September 24, 2021.
------

Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc., and Upstate Agency, LLC, specializing in property and casualty insurance and group health and employee benefits.

The information in this document may contain statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. Such "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involve a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. Actual outcomes and results may differ, explicitly or by implication. We are not obliged to revise or update these statements to reflect unanticipated events. This document should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

Arrow Financial Corporation published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 16:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 147 M - -
Net income 2022 47,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 537 M 537 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 512
Free-Float 74,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 33,51 $
Average target price 34,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,46%
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Murphy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward J. Campanella CFO, Treasurer & Senior Executive Vice President
Thomas L. Hoy Director
Andrew J. Wise Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Senior EVP
Leslie Munger Director-Compliance & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION-5.73%537
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.37%337 953
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.71%269 903
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%221 003
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.59%165 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.04%161 712