GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) ("Arrow") announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $6.0 million and fully diluted earnings per share was $0.36. Nonperforming assets decreased $4.2 million in the second quarter, with the allowance for credit losses reaching 477% of nonperforming loans.

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:

"I am pleased to announce that we are back in full compliance with our NASDAQ® filing requirements. While this is an important step, it did not distract us from growing the business to a new record high for loans while maintaining sound credit quality. As always, our team is dedicated to serving our communities and our customers throughout our eight-county footprint. We remain focused on further enhancing the customer experience and optimizing our operations."

"Now that the Arrow team has returned to our fully renovated headquarters in downtown Glens Falls, New York, we are opening our Main Office branch and lending areas to customers. The renovated campus offers a collaborative and modern space for both customers and our team. This investment is a key part of the revitalization of downtown Glens Falls and represents Arrow's approach to community banking, based on long-lasting and meaningful relationships with our shareholders, customers, communities and employees."

This Earnings Release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with our August 8, 2023 Form 8-K and related Second Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation, which can be found on our website: arrowfinancial.com/investor-presentations.

Second-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

Total loans reached a record high of $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2023, growing at an annualized rate of 8.6%, or $64.5 million , for the quarter.

as of June 30, 2023, growing at an annualized rate of 8.6%, or , for the quarter. Strong on-balance sheet liquidity of $376 million , or 9% of total assets; 4% cash and 5% unencumbered readily marketable securities.

, or 9% of total assets; 4% cash and 5% unencumbered readily marketable securities. Additional $1.3 billion of immediately available liquidity with FHLB, FRB and other bank lines.

of immediately available liquidity with FHLB, FRB and other bank lines. Replaced FHLB advances with $150 million of flexible term and lower cost advances from the FRB of NY Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP).

of flexible term and lower cost advances from the FRB of NY Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). Immediately available liquidity provides in excess of 200% coverage of uninsured deposits which are less than 30% of total deposits.

Loan-to-deposit ratio was 88%.

Nonperforming assets decreased to $7.1 million at June 30, 2023, representing 0.17% of period-end assets.

at June 30, 2023, representing 0.17% of period-end assets. Net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2023 were 0.07% as compared to 0.10% for the previous quarter.

Allowance for Credit Losses to Nonperforming Loans coverage was 477%.

Total assets and deposits remained relatively unchanged at $4.1 billion and $3.5 billion respectively.

and respectively. Non-interest expenses included $2.0 million in incremental expenses related to the delay in filing the 2022 Form 10-K and the First Quarter Form 10-Q.

in incremental expenses related to the delay in filing the 2022 Form 10-K and the First Quarter Form 10-Q. Net interest margin was 2.61%.

Return on average assets (ROA) was 0.59%; excluding incremental expenses related to the delayed filings it was 0.75%.

Return on average equity (ROE) was 6.64%; excluding incremental expense related to the delayed filings it was 8.41%.

Income Statement

Net Income: Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $6.0 million , decreasing from $8.6 million and $12.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. The decline from the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase of $6.2 million in interest expense and an increase in non-interest expense of $1.8 million , partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of $3.9 million . The decline from the the same period in the prior year was due to an increase of $12.7 million in interest expense, an increase in non-interest expense of $3.7 million and a decrease in non-interest income of $838 thousand . The decrease was partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of $9.4 million .

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was , decreasing from and in the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022, respectively. The decline from the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to an increase of in interest expense and an increase in non-interest expense of , partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of . The decline from the the same period in the prior year was due to an increase of in interest expense, an increase in non-interest expense of and a decrease in non-interest income of . The decrease was partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income of . Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the second quarter was $25.8 million , decreasing 8.3% from $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 and 11.2% from $29.0 million in the comparable quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans were $34.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase from $31.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 and from $26.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. These increases are driven by loan growth and higher loan rates. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $14.2 million , an increase of $6.2 million versus first quarter of 2023 and $12.7 million from the comparable quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increases for both comparison periods were driven by higher deposit rates and changes in deposit composition.

Net interest income for the second quarter was , decreasing 8.3% from in the first quarter of 2023 and 11.2% from in the comparable quarter of 2022. Interest and fees on loans were for the second quarter of 2023, an increase from in the first quarter of 2023 and from for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. These increases are driven by loan growth and higher loan rates. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was , an increase of versus first quarter of 2023 and from the comparable quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increases for both comparison periods were driven by higher deposit rates and changes in deposit composition. Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin was 2.61% for the quarter, compared to 2.96% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.02% for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the first quarter in 2023 was the result of the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increasing at a faster pace than the yield on average earning assets.The year-over-year decrease in net interest margin was also impacted by lower cash balances as a result of deposit outflows in the fourth quarter of 2022 that temporarily reduced average earning asset balances year-over- year.



Three Months Ended

(Dollars in Thousands)

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022 Interest and Dividend Income $ 40,013

$ 36,110

$ 30,593 Interest Expense 14,241

8,016

1,555 Net Interest Income 25,772

28,094

29,038 Average Earning Assets(1) 3,953,642

3,845,825

3,858,837 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,924,743

2,782,299

2,808,287











Yield on Earning Assets(1) 4.06 %

3.81 %

3.18 % Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1.95

1.17

0.22 Net Interest Spread 2.11

2.88

2.96 Net Interest Margin 2.61

2.96

3.02











Income Earned on PPP Loans included in Net Interest Income $ —

$ —

$ 438 Net Interest Income excluding PPP loans 25,772

28,094

28,600 Net Interest Margin excluding PPP loans 2.61 %

2.96 %

2.98 %











(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.























Provision for Credit Losses: For the second quarter of 2023, the provision for credit losses was $948 thousand compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $905 thousand in the prior-year quarter. The key drivers for the provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 were loan growth and, to a lesser extent, charge-offs. The second quarter 2023 provision for credit losses was not impacted by changes to the economic forecast factors embedded in the allowance model. The provision for the first quarter of 2023 was driven by charge-offs and by changes made to the economic forecast within the model.

For the second quarter of 2023, the provision for credit losses was compared to in the first quarter of 2023 and in the prior-year quarter. The key drivers for the provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023 were loan growth and, to a lesser extent, charge-offs. The second quarter 2023 provision for credit losses was not impacted by changes to the economic forecast factors embedded in the allowance model. The provision for the first quarter of 2023 was driven by charge-offs and by changes made to the economic forecast within the model. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $6.9 million , compared to $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $7.7 million in the comparable quarter of 2022. Income from fiduciary activities, which includes Wealth Management services, rebounded in the second quarter of 2023 after a downturn in 2022 caused by declining market performance. Fees and other services to customers declined versus the linked quarter and year-over-year driven by lower interchange fees. Other income was consistent with both the first quarter of 2023 and the comparable quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was , compared to in the first quarter of 2023 and in the comparable quarter of 2022. Income from fiduciary activities, which includes Wealth Management services, rebounded in the second quarter of 2023 after a downturn in 2022 caused by declining market performance. Fees and other services to customers declined versus the linked quarter and year-over-year driven by lower interchange fees. Other income was consistent with both the first quarter of 2023 and the comparable quarter of 2022. Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $24.1 million , an increase from $22.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $20.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was related to $3.0 million of additional legal and professional fees incurred in the first half of 2023 associated with the delay in the filing of the 2022 Form 10-K and the First Quarter Form 10-Q. Salaries and benefits increased $0.5 million year-over-year as a result of pension and other benefit expenses.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was , an increase from in the first quarter of 2023 and for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was related to of additional legal and professional fees incurred in the first half of 2023 associated with the delay in the filing of the 2022 Form 10-K and the First Quarter Form 10-Q. Salaries and benefits increased year-over-year as a result of pension and other benefit expenses. Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. The reduction in the provision for income taxes was the result of lower pre-tax income. The effective tax rate as of June 30, 2023 was 20.9%.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets: Total assets were $4.1 billion at June 30, 2023, comparable to March 31, 2023 and an increase of $134.1 million , or 3.4%, compared to December 31, 2022. Growth in the balance sheet is in line with growth in the loan portfolio and higher cash balances.

Total assets were at June 30, 2023, comparable to March 31, 2023 and an increase of , or 3.4%, compared to December 31, 2022. Growth in the balance sheet is in line with growth in the loan portfolio and higher cash balances. Investments: Total investments were $694.0 million as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of $51.1 million , or 6.9%, compared to March 31, 2023 and a decrease of $57.0 million compared to December 31, 2022. The decrease for both periods was driven primarily by paydowns and maturities (net of purchases) of $56.7 million and $45.3 million respectively. The proceeds were primarily used to fund loan growth and for general corporate purposes. The rising rate environment led to unrealized losses of $5.2 million within the available-for-sale portfolio in the second quarter of 2023

Total investments were as of June 30, 2023, a decrease of , or 6.9%, compared to March 31, 2023 and a decrease of compared to December 31, 2022. The decrease for both periods was driven primarily by paydowns and maturities (net of purchases) of and respectively. The proceeds were primarily used to fund loan growth and for general corporate purposes. The rising rate environment led to unrealized losses of within the available-for-sale portfolio in the second quarter of 2023 Loans: Total loans reached a record high of $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2023. Loan growth for the second quarter of 2023 was $64.5 million , or 2.1%, and $86.7 million , or 2.9%, from December 31, 2022. Loan growth was spread across all segments. Please see the loan detail included in the consolidated financial information table on page 11.

Total loans reached a record high of as of June 30, 2023. Loan growth for the second quarter of 2023 was , or 2.1%, and , or 2.9%, from December 31, 2022. Loan growth was spread across all segments. Please see the loan detail included in the consolidated financial information table on page 11. Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $31.2 million on June 30, 2023, which represented 1.02% of loans outstanding, as compared to $30.8 million or 1.02% at March 31, 2023 and $30.0 million or 1.00% at December 31, 2022. Asset quality improved at June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.07% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 0.10% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and 0.09% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets of $7.1 million at June 30, 2023, represented 0.17% of period-end assets, compared to $11.3 million or 0.27% at March 31, 2023 and $12.6 million or 0.32% at December 31, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses was on June 30, 2023, which represented 1.02% of loans outstanding, as compared to or 1.02% at March 31, 2023 and million or 1.00% at December 31, 2022. Asset quality improved at June 30, 2023. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.07% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 0.10% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 and 0.09% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets of at June 30, 2023, represented 0.17% of period-end assets, compared to or 0.27% at March 31, 2023 and or 0.32% at December 31, 2022. Deposits: At June 30, 2023, deposit balances were $3.5 billion , relatively unchanged from March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. While overall deposit balances have remained stable, the deposit mix has continued to shift from non-interest bearing accounts to higher cost money market and time deposit accounts. Please refer to page 6 for further details related to deposits.

At June 30, 2023, deposit balances were , relatively unchanged from March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. While overall deposit balances have remained stable, the deposit mix has continued to shift from non-interest bearing accounts to higher cost money market and time deposit accounts. Please refer to page 6 for further details related to deposits. Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $361.4 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.9 million , or 0.5%, from the March 31, 2023 level of $363.4 million , and an increase of $7.9 million , or 2.2%, from December 31, 2022. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong in the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.27% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.08%. The capital ratios of Arrow and both its subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Additional Commentary

Cash and Stock Dividends: On June 15, 2023 , Arrow distributed a cash dividend of $0.27 per share. On July 28, 2023 , Arrow declared a cash dividend of $.27 per share, payable on September 15, 2023 , to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 . This marks the 41st consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

About Arrow

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). Some measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. These non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, the efficiency ratio and net interest margin. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this document may contain statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. Such "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involve a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. Actual outcomes and results may differ, explicitly or by implication. We are not obliged to revise or update these statements to reflect unanticipated events. This document should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the SEC.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME















Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 34,618

$ 26,906

$ 66,504

$ 52,645 Interest on Deposits at Banks

1,674

427

2,153

625 Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:















Fully Taxable

2,951

2,444

5,899

4,633 Exempt from Federal Taxes

770

816

1,567

1,637 Total Interest and Dividend Income

40,013

30,593

76,123

59,540 INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

820

199

1,190

362 Savings Deposits

8,514

892

14,101

1,309 Time Deposits over $250,000

1,119

26

1,693

54 Other Time Deposits

1,196

111

1,670

220 Borrowings

2,373

108

3,166

295 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

171

171

340

340 Interest on Financing Leases

48

48

97

97 Total Interest Expense

14,241

1,555

22,257

2,677 NET INTEREST INCOME

25,772

29,038

53,866

56,863 Provision for Credit Losses

948

905

2,502

1,674 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

24,824

28,133

51,364

55,189 NON-INTEREST INCOME















Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,428

2,517

4,703

5,113 Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,717

3,050

5,312

5,845 Insurance Commissions

1,560

1,622

3,080

3,133 Net (Loss) Gain on Securities

(181)

154

(285)

284 Net Gain on Sales of Loans

—

10

4

62 Other Operating Income

382

391

769

1,469 Total Non-Interest Income

6,906

7,744

13,583

15,906 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and Employee Benefits

12,039

11,687

23,986

22,973 Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,583

1,602

3,211

3,200 Technology and Equipment Expense

4,362

3,974

8,779

7,753 FDIC Assessments

484

291

963

598 Other Operating Expense

5,615

2,791

9,440

4,766 Total Non-Interest Expense

24,083

20,345

46,379

39,290 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

7,647

15,532

18,568

31,805 Provision for Income Taxes

1,600

3,558

3,959

7,256 NET INCOME

$ 6,047

$ 11,974

$ 14,609

$ 24,549 Average Shares Outstanding 1:















Basic

16,553

16,494

16,552

16,503 Diluted

16,553

16,535

16,552

16,551 Per Common Share:















Basic Earnings

$ 0.36

$ 0.72

$ 0.88

$ 1.48 Diluted Earnings

0.36

0.72

0.88

1.48



1 2022 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 23, 2022, 3% stock dividend.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

June 30,

2022 ASSETS









Cash and Due From Banks $ 33,803

$ 31,886

$ 51,549 Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks 139,798

32,774

165,705 Investment Securities:









Available-for-Sale at Fair Value 543,708

573,495

582,741 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $139,143 at June 30, 2023; $171,623 at December 31, 2022; and $180,511 at June 30, 2022) 143,460

175,364

182,096 Equity Securities 1,889

2,174

2,031 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 4,932

6,064

4,718 Loans 3,069,897

2,983,207

2,844,802 Allowance for Credit Losses (31,170)

(29,952)

(28,090) Net Loans 3,038,727

2,953,255

2,816,712 Premises and Equipment, Net 59,773

56,491

50,141 Goodwill 21,873

21,873

21,873 Other Intangible Assets, Net 1,302

1,500

1,710 Other Assets 114,388

114,633

111,929 Total Assets $ 4,103,653

$ 3,969,509

$ 3,991,205 LIABILITIES









Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 759,495

836,871

824,842 Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 856,016

997,694

1,046,570 Savings Deposits 1,517,937

1,454,364

1,504,791 Time Deposits over $250,000 140,694

76,224

40,021 Other Time Deposits 228,082

133,211

129,436 Total Deposits 3,502,224

3,498,364

3,545,660 Borrowings 171,800

54,800

25,000 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

20,000

20,000 Finance Leases 5,093

5,119

5,144 Other Liabilities 43,093

37,688

38,903 Total Liabilities 3,742,210

3,615,971

3,634,707 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 —

—

— Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (21,423,992 Shares Issued at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 and 20,800,144 Shares Issued at June 30, 2022) 21,424

21,424

20,800 Additional Paid-in Capital 401,069

400,270

379,423 Retained Earnings 71,076

65,401

69,980 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (47,613)

(49,655)

(29,564) Treasury Stock, at Cost (4,870,934 Shares at June 30, 2023; 4,872,355 Shares at December 31, 2022 and 4,777,605 Shares at June 30, 2022) (84,513)

(83,902)

(84,141) Total Stockholders' Equity 361,443

353,538

356,498 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,103,653

$ 3,969,509

$ 3,991,205

Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended 6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022 Net Income $ 6,047

$ 8,562

$ 12,087

$ 12,163

$ 11,974 Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):

















Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments (133)

(76)

35

70

114



















Share and Per Share Data:1

















Period End Shares Outstanding 16,553

16,553

16,552

16,523

16,503 Basic Average Shares Outstanding 16,553

16,552

16,535

16,512

16,494 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 16,553

16,564

16,589

16,558

16,535 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.36

$ 0.52

$ 0.73

$ 0.74

$ 0.72 Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.36

0.52

0.73

0.74

0.72 Cash Dividend Per Share 0.270

0.270

0.270

0.262

0.262



















Selected Quarterly Average Balances:

















Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 130,057

$ 40,436

$ 143,499

$ 209,001

$ 232,545 Investment Securities 787,175

813,461

845,859

821,052

822,112 Loans 3,036,410

2,991,928

2,951,547

2,872,066

2,804,180 Deposits 3,460,711

3,480,279

3,614,945

3,598,519

3,569,754 Other Borrowed Funds 220,616

100,596

63,304

50,125

50,140 Shareholders' Equity 365,070

359,556

351,402

361,675

357,228 Total Assets 4,087,653

3,978,851

4,074,028

4,047,738

4,012,999 Return on Average Assets, annualized 0.59 %

0.87 %

1.18 %

1.19 %

1.20 % Return on Average Equity, annualized 6.64 %

9.66 %

13.65 %

13.34 %

13.44 % Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2 7.10 %

10.33 %

14.62 %

14.27 %

14.40 % Average Earning Assets $ 3,953,642

$ 3,845,825

$ 3,940,905

$ 3,902,119

$ 3,858,837 Average Paying Liabilities 2,924,743

2,782,299

2,891,092

2,781,985

2,808,287 Interest Income 40,013

36,110

35,904

34,207

30,593 Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3 196

202

279

268

269 Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 40,209

36,312

36,183

34,475

30,862 Interest Expense 14,241

8,016

5,325

3,306

1,555 Net Interest Income 25,772

28,094

30,579

30,901

29,038 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 25,968

28,296

30,858

31,169

29,307 Net Interest Margin, annualized 2.61 %

2.96 %

3.08 %

3.14 %

3.02 % Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3 2.63 %

2.98 %

3.11 %

3.17 %

3.05 %



















Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4

















Non-Interest Expense $ 24,083

$ 22,296

$ 20,792

$ 21,448

$ 20,345 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization 44

45

47

48

48 Net Non-Interest Expense $ 24,039

$ 22,251

$ 20,745

$ 21,400

$ 20,297 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent $ 25,968

$ 28,296

$ 30,858

$ 31,169

$ 29,307 Non-Interest Income 6,906

6,677

7,165

7,827

7,744 Less: Net (Loss) Gain on Securities (181)

(104)

48

95

154 Net Gross Income $ 33,055

$ 35,077

$ 37,975

$ 38,901

$ 36,897 Efficiency Ratio 72.72 %

63.43 %

54.63 %

55.01 %

55.01 %



















Period-End Capital Information:

















Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value) $ 361,443

$ 363,371

$ 353,538

$ 345,550

$ 356,498 Book Value per Share 1 21.84

21.95

21.36

20.91

21.60 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 23,175

23,273

23,373

23,477

23,583 Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2 20.44

20.55

19.95

19.49

20.17



















Capital Ratios:5

















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.92 %

10.13 %

9.80 %

9.71 %

9.60 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 13.27 %

13.34 %

13.32 %

13.14 %

13.14 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.96 %

14.03 %

14.01 %

13.85 %

13.86 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.08 %

15.15 %

15.11 %

14.93 %

14.93 %



















Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt. $ 1,711,460

$ 1,672,117

$ 1,606,132

$ 1,515,994

$ 1,589,178

Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information - Continued (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Footnotes:





































1. Share and Per Share Data have been restated for the September 23, 2022, 3% stock dividend.



2. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.







6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 361,443

$ 363,371

$ 353,538

$ 345,550

$ 356,498

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net 23,175

23,273

23,373

23,477

23,583

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) $ 338,268

$ 340,098

$ 330,165

$ 322,073

$ 332,915























Period End Shares Outstanding 16,553

16,553

16,552

16,523

16,503

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 20.44

$ 20.55

$ 19.95

$ 19.49

$ 20.17

Net Income 6,047

8,562

12,087

12,163

11,974

Return on Average Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized) 7.10 %

10.33 %

14.62 %

14.27 %

14.40 %





















3. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.







6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Interest Income (GAAP) $ 40,013

$ 36,110

$ 35,904

$ 34,207

$ 30,593

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 196

202

279

268

269

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 40,209

$ 36,312

$ 36,183

$ 34,475

$ 30,862

Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 25,772

$ 28,094

$ 30,579

$ 30,901

$ 29,038

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 196

202

279

268

269

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 25,968

$ 28,296

$ 30,858

$ 31,169

$ 29,307

Average Earning Assets $ 3,953,642

$ 3,845,825

$ 3,940,905

$ 3,902,119

$ 3,858,837

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)* 2.63 %

2.98 %

3.11 %

3.17 %

3.05 %





















4. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of non-interest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, as adjusted).





















5. For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. The June 30, 2023 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 13.27%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).







6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Total Risk Weighted Assets $ 2,937,837

$ 2,909,610

$ 2,883,902

$ 2,856,224

$ 2,790,520

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 389,966

388,228

384,003

375,394

366,798

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 13.27 %

13.34 %

13.32 %

13.14 %

13.14 %





















* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.









Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 130,057

$ 1,674

5.16 %

$ 232,545

$ 427

0.74 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 637,018

2,951

1.86

644,443

2,444

1.52 Exempt from Federal Taxes 150,157

770

2.06

177,669

816

1.84 Loans 3,036,410

34,618

4.57

2,804,180

26,906

3.85 Total Earning Assets 3,953,642

40,013

4.06

3,858,837

30,593

3.18 Allowance for Credit Losses (30,577)









(27,558)







Cash and Due From Banks 28,742









40,105







Other Assets 135,846









141,615







Total Assets $ 4,087,653









$ 4,012,999







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 863,892

820

0.38

$ 1,048,752

199

0.08 Savings Deposits 1,504,412

8,514

2.27

1,541,616

892

0.23 Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 133,897

1,119

3.35

37,418

26

0.28 Other Time Deposits 201,926

1,196

2.38

130,361

111

0.34 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,704,127

11,649

1.73

2,758,147

1,228

0.18 Borrowings 195,527

2,373

4.87

25,000

108

1.73 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

171

3.43

20,000

171

3.43 Finance Leases 5,089

48

3.78

5,140

48

3.75 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,924,743

14,241

1.95

2,808,287

1,555

0.22 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 756,584









811,607







Other Liabilities 41,256









35,877







Total Liabilities 3,722,583









3,655,771







Stockholders' Equity 365,070









357,228







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,087,653









$ 4,012,999







Net Interest Income



$ 25,772









$ 29,038



Net Interest Spread







2.11 %









2.96 % Net Interest Margin







2.61 %









3.02 %

Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 130,057

$ 1,674

5.16 %

$ 40,436

$ 479

4.80 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 637,018

2,951

1.86

652,743

2,948

1.83 Exempt from Federal Taxes 150,157

770

2.06

160,718

797

2.01 Loans 3,036,410

34,618

4.57

2,991,928

31,886

4.32 Total Earning Assets 3,953,642

40,013

4.06

3,845,825

36,110

3.81 Allowance for Credit Losses (30,577)









(29,792)







Cash and Due From Banks 28,742









30,518







Other Assets 135,846









132,300







Total Assets $ 4,087,653









$ 3,978,851







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 863,892

820

0.38

$ 964,735

370

0.16 Savings Deposits 1,504,412

8,514

2.27

1,474,251

5,587

1.54 Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 133,897

1,119

3.35

94,415

574

2.47 Other Time Deposits 201,926

1,196

2.38

148,302

474

1.30 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,704,127

11,649

1.73

2,681,703

7,005

1.06 Borrowings 195,527

2,373

4.87

75,494

793

4.26 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

171

3.43

20,000

169

3.43 Finance Leases 5,089

48

3.78

5,102

49

3.89 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,924,743

14,241

1.95

2,782,299

8,016

1.17 Noninterest-bearing deposits 756,584









798,576







Other Liabilities 41,256









38,420







Total Liabilities 3,722,583









3,619,295







Stockholders' Equity 365,070









359,556







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,087,653









$ 3,978,851







Net Interest Income



$ 25,772









$ 28,094



Net Interest Spread







2.11 %









2.64 % Net Interest Margin







2.61 %









2.96 %

Arrow Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: 6/30/2023

12/31/2022

6/30/2022 Loan Portfolio









Commercial Loans $ 147,518

$ 140,293

$ 138,675 Commercial Real Estate Loans 723,948

707,022

663,234 Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio 871,466

847,315

801,909 Consumer Loans 1,087,765

1,065,135

1,031,111 Residential Real Estate Loans 1,110,666

1,070,757

1,011,782 Total Loans $ 3,069,897

$ 2,983,207

$ 2,844,802 Allowance for Credit Losses









Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter $ 30,784

$ 29,232

$ 27,661 Loans Charged-off (1,280)

(1,261)

(907) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 718

572

431 Net Loans Charged-off (562)

(689)

(476) Provision for Credit Losses 948

1,409

905 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter $ 31,170

$ 29,952

$ 28,090 Nonperforming Assets









Nonaccrual Loans $ 5,997

$ 10,757

$ 7,999 Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing 467

1,157

1,641 Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms 67

69

77 Total Nonperforming Loans 6,531

11,983

9,717 Repossessed Assets 342

593

297 Other Real Estate Owned 182

—

— Total Nonperforming Assets $ 7,055

$ 12,576

$ 10,014











Key Asset Quality Ratios









Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.07 %

0.09 %

0.07 % Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.13 %

0.19 %

0.13 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans 1.02 %

1.00 %

0.99 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans 477.26 %

249.95 %

289.08 % Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans 0.21 %

0.40 %

0.34 % Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets 0.17 %

0.32 %

0.25 %











Year-to-Date Period Ended: 6/30/2023

12/31/2022

6/30/2022 Allowance for Credit Losses









Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year $ 29,952

$ 27,281

$ 27,281 Loans Charged-off (2,608)

(4,143)

(1,736) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 1,324

2,016

871 Net Loans Charged-off (1,284)

(2,127)

(865) Provision for Credit Losses 2,502

4,798

1,674 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Period $ 31,170

$ 29,952

$ 28,090











Key Asset Quality Ratios









Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized 0.09 %

0.08 %

0.06 % Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized 0.17 %

0.17 %

0.12 %

