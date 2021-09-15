Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Arrow Global Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARW   GB00BDGTXM47

ARROW GLOBAL GROUP PLC

(ARW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arrow Global : Capital Management appoints Marc Fuhrmann to leadership team

09/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New hire strengthens real estate sector investment capabilities

Arrow Global Group Capital Management, part of the Arrow Global Group, is pleased to welcome Marc Fuhrmann as a Principal and member of its leadership team.

Marc brings deep investment experience to Arrow's specialist fund management business following a career spent sourcing, executing, and managing investments across a wide range of real estate strategies in Europe and the US. Prior to joining Arrow, he spent 14 years at a large US private equity firm, most recently as a partner responsible for European real estate. His in-depth sector expertise includes equity investments, non-performing loans, direct lending, and structured products.

Marc has a MBA from London Business School and a M.Sc. in Finance from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Zach Lewy, CEO and CIO of Fund Management, Managing Principal, AGGCM, said: 'We're delighted to have Marc join us at Arrow to help grow our already well-established real estate investment proposition. Expertise in this field is vital in our transformation to an integrated alternative asset manager and his distinguished career to date is highly relevant as we build out our investor-base and source market-leading investment opportunities on their behalf. I extend a warm welcome to Marc on behalf of everyone at Arrow.'

Marc Fuhrmann, Principal, said: 'I am very pleased to have joined Arrow on its exciting and transformational journey towards becoming a leading diversified asset manager. I firmly believe that to properly capitalise on the significant investment opportunities in European credit and real estate you must have regional presence and a local strategy - Arrow's existing platform is for that reason compelling. I look forward to helping it grow.'

Disclaimer

Arrow Global Group plc published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARROW GLOBAL GROUP PLC
08:12aARROW GLOBAL : Capital Management appoints Marc Fuhrmann to leadership team
PU
09/14ARROW GLOBAL : Form 8.3 - Arrow Global Group plc
AQ
09/10ARROW GLOBAL : Capital Management appoints Dick Sluimers as Senior Advisor for E..
PU
09/09ARROW GLOBAL : SCI's Annual NPL Securitisation Seminar
PU
09/06ARROW GLOBAL : Jim Appleby chairs CSA panel discussion on effective repayment pl..
PU
09/01ARROW GLOBAL : Moody's Affirms Arrow Global's Negative Outlook On Weak Recovery
MT
08/31DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - ARROW GLOBAL GROUP PLC - Ordinary Sh..
AQ
08/18DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - ARROW GLOBAL GROUP PLC - Ordinary Sh..
AQ
08/17ARROW GLOBAL : Tesco Bank and Arrow Global announce partnership to support custo..
PU
08/16ARROW GLOBAL : Supporting Open your Heart to Bhutan
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARROW GLOBAL GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 322 M 445 M 445 M
Net income 2021 35,5 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 541 M 749 M 748 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 522
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart ARROW GLOBAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Arrow Global Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROW GLOBAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 305,00 GBX
Average target price 341,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lee Michael Rochford Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Matthew James Hotson Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jonathan William Bloomer Non-Executive Chairman
David William Sutherland Chief Operating Officer
Zachary Jason Lewy Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROW GLOBAL GROUP PLC49.14%749
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED75.63%14 712
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.24.65%8 077
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED20.95%4 957
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED11.64%4 778
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.3.14%4 536