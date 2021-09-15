Arrow Global : Capital Management appoints Marc Fuhrmann to leadership team

New hire strengthens real estate sector investment capabilities

Arrow Global Group Capital Management, part of the Arrow Global Group, is pleased to welcome Marc Fuhrmann as a Principal and member of its leadership team.

Marc brings deep investment experience to Arrow's specialist fund management business following a career spent sourcing, executing, and managing investments across a wide range of real estate strategies in Europe and the US. Prior to joining Arrow, he spent 14 years at a large US private equity firm, most recently as a partner responsible for European real estate. His in-depth sector expertise includes equity investments, non-performing loans, direct lending, and structured products.

Marc has a MBA from London Business School and a M.Sc. in Finance from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Zach Lewy, CEO and CIO of Fund Management, Managing Principal, AGGCM, said: 'We're delighted to have Marc join us at Arrow to help grow our already well-established real estate investment proposition. Expertise in this field is vital in our transformation to an integrated alternative asset manager and his distinguished career to date is highly relevant as we build out our investor-base and source market-leading investment opportunities on their behalf. I extend a warm welcome to Marc on behalf of everyone at Arrow.'

Marc Fuhrmann, Principal, said: 'I am very pleased to have joined Arrow on its exciting and transformational journey towards becoming a leading diversified asset manager. I firmly believe that to properly capitalise on the significant investment opportunities in European credit and real estate you must have regional presence and a local strategy - Arrow's existing platform is for that reason compelling. I look forward to helping it grow.'