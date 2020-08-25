Log in
Arrow Global Group PLC

ARROW GLOBAL GROUP PLC

(ARW)
  Report
08/25
84.9453 GBX   +6.31%
04:00aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains on U.S.-China trade optimism
RE
03:57aFTSE 100 gains on U.S.-China trade optimism
RE
03:09aARROW GLOBAL : Debt collector Arrow Global swings to first-half loss
RE
Arrow Global : Debt collector Arrow Global swings to first-half loss

08/25/2020 | 03:09am EDT

European investor and asset manager Arrow Global on Tuesday posted a loss for the first half of the year, mainly due to a non-cash charge of 133.6 million pounds as it revalued its balance sheet in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The company, which buys defaulted customer accounts from retail banks and credit card companies, posted an after-tax loss of 110.4 million pounds ($144.51 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with a profit of 24.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Arrow Global said the collections performance was improving, with the business expected to return to profitability in the second half of the year.

However, UK-listed Arrow Global said it remained cautious about the risk of a spike in unemployment after the government support schemes end.

Funds under management (FUM) stood at 2.6 billion euros, and the company targets FUM to exceed 3 billion euros by 2021.

"As we exit the crisis, European banks will be under significant pressure to provision for non-performing loans. With 1.1 billion euros of discretionary undeployed fund management capital, we are extremely well placed to be a leading investor in this huge market," Chief Executive Officer Lee Rochford said.

The company said it was expecting an increased demand for its services given the anticipated rise in non-performing assets due to the pandemic's economic impact.

Arrow Global shares edged 1% higher on the FTSE small-cap index by 0706 GMT.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Anil D'Silva)

Financials
Sales 2020 217 M 285 M 285 M
Net income 2020 -41,9 M -54,9 M -54,9 M
Net Debt 2020 950 M 1 244 M 1 244 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,85x
Yield 2020 4,23%
Capitalization 141 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,02x
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 441
Free-Float 85,5%
