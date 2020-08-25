Arrow Global : Debt collector Arrow Global swings to first-half loss

The company, which buys defaulted customer accounts from retail banks and credit card companies, posted an after-tax loss of 110.4 million pounds ($144.51 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with a profit of 24.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Arrow Global said the collections performance was improving, with the business expected to return to profitability in the second half of the year.

However, UK-listed Arrow Global said it remained cautious about the risk of a spike in unemployment after the government support schemes end.

Funds under management (FUM) stood at 2.6 billion euros, and the company targets FUM to exceed 3 billion euros by 2021.

"As we exit the crisis, European banks will be under significant pressure to provision for non-performing loans. With 1.1 billion euros of discretionary undeployed fund management capital, we are extremely well placed to be a leading investor in this huge market," Chief Executive Officer Lee Rochford said.

The company said it was expecting an increased demand for its services given the anticipated rise in non-performing assets due to the pandemic's economic impact.

Arrow Global shares edged 1% higher on the FTSE small-cap index by 0706 GMT.

