Arrow Global Group Announces the Pricing of Senior Secured Notes



Arrow Global Group, through Sherwood Financing plc, a public limited company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales (the "Issuer"), has priced the offering (the "Offering") of €640,000,000 Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2027 (the "Floating Rate Notes") at a rate per annum equal to three months EURIBOR plus 462.5 bps, €400,000,000 4.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "Euro Fixed Rate Notes") and £350,000,000 6.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "Sterling Notes" and together with the Floating Rate Notes and the Euro Fixed Rate Notes, the "Notes"). The Notes will be issued at an issue price of 100%. The entire shareholding of the Issuer is indirectly held by the funds advised by TDR Capital LLP ("TDR").

The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, and the settlement is expected to occur on or around November 8, 2021. The proceeds from the Offering will be used (i) to provide a proceeds loan to Sherwood Financing 2 Limited ("Finco") and (ii) to pay certain fees and expenses associated with the Offering. Finco will use the proceeds (i) to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under the Revolving Facility entered into by Finco, among others, on October 6, 2021 (a) certain of which were on-lent to Sherwood Acquisitions Limited ("Bidco") and were used by Bidco to finance a portion of the costs in connection with the acquisition of Arrow Global Group Limited (formerly, Arrow Global Group plc, the "Target") and (b) certain of which were on-lent to the Target and its subsidiaries to repay and cancel the existing Arrow Global Revolving Credit Facility and (ii) to provide certain loans to the Target's group entities to redeem and cancel the existing notes issued by Arrow Global Finance plc.

