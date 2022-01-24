Arrow Global : signs further BBLS collections mandates with leading UK challenger banks

Major contract will see Drydensfairfax, an Arrow Global Group business, servicing Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS) and Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) customers



Arrow Global, a leading European investor and alternative asset manager in credit and real estate, is pleased to announce that it has secured mandates from three UK banks to act as collections and recoveries partner across their BBLS and CBILS portfolios.



The servicing mandates, which will be managed by Arrow's Drydensfairfax platform in Leeds, build on Arrow Global's presence as the leading third-party servicer in the market, servicing business customers that have taken government backed loans during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Leeds, Drydensfairfax is a specialist law firm dealing with corporate insolvencies and recovery of commercial and consumer portfolios for bank and non-bank lenders, debt purchasers and commercial businesses.



Arrow Global has been selected by a record number of third-party servicing mandates over the last 12 months, spanning a majority of the Group's individual businesses and priority European markets, supporting its strategy of driving high-quality capital-light earnings. This latest mandate win, with three of the foremost providers of Government recovery loans, builds on Arrow's established presence as one of the leading participants in European credit management and demonstrates clear demand from leading financial institutions for the Group's specialist and responsible approach to credit servicing.



Once instructed, the defaulted loans will be serviced by specialist 'on demand' teams at Drydensfairfax who have the flexibility to scale their services depending on the demand required. Ensuring predictability of cost and value to the UK taxpayer, the contracts are being delivered on a fixed-fee basis.



Sue Nickson, Chief Executive of Drydensfairfax, commented: "The scale of the challenge is significant - there are currently 1.6 million BBLS and CBILS with an estimated value of £47bn that need recovering for the UK taxpayer. The credit management sector has a key role to play in helping the banking sector address these challenges in a consistent manner, balancing the need to treat customers fairly and sensitively, while also recognising the need to make recoveries on behalf of the taxpayer.



"Our experience of the UK insolvency and commercial credit market, our proven track-record and a scalable platform means we are well placed to do this. 2021 was a record year for new servicing contracts at Arrow Global and it's encouraging that new institutional partners such as ambitious and fast-growing challenger banks recognise the benefits of our specialism, localised expertise and responsible approach."



The news follows other recent successes across the Group, including servicing partnerships with Tesco Bank and other UK banks and non-bank lenders, the material deployment of Arrow's first €1.7bn fund, Arrow Credit Opportunities 1, dedicated to investing in diversified high-return asset classes across European credit and real estate, and the intention to raise Arrow Credit Opportunities 2 in 1H 2022. Furthermore, the Group also recently announced the launch of a Portuguese corporate loan restructuring business, a new dedicated bridging loan business, Bergen Finance, dedicated to the UK short-term real estate lending market, and a significant minority stake in Maslow Global Limited, a leading provider of UK real estate development finance.



