Noosa Mining Investor Conference, July 2024 - Arrow Minerals (ASX:AMD)
29 07 2024 - David Flanagan - Managing Director - Arrow Minerals (ASX:AMD) is actively exploring the Simandou North Iron Project (SNIP) in Guinea, West Africa with the intention of discovering and developing a direct shipping grade iron mining operation as soon as possible. The Company intends to take full advantage of the multi-user rail infrastructure currently being developed for the benefit of the Winning Consortium and the SimFer JV due for commissioning from late 2025.
