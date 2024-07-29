Arrow Minerals Limited is an exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the development of multiple economic iron ore deposits at its Simandou North Iron Project in Guinea, West Africa. The Company has a 100 % interest in the Simandou North Iron Project, which consists of exploration permit 22967 which lies at the northern end of the Simandou Range and forms an extension of the stratigraphy that hosts one of the undeveloped high-grade iron deposits in the world. The Company is also advancing exploration and other evaluations.