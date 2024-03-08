Silencing DMPK gene by ARO-DM1, an

RNAi therapeutic, for Type 1 Myotonic Dystrophy

Jonathan Van Dyke, Teng Ai, Xiaokai Li, Adijan Kuckovic, Daniel Braas, Holly Hamilton, Maria Afrazi,

Tao Pei, James Hamilton, Zhi-Ming Ding. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madison, WI

Overview:

  • Pathogenesis of type I myotonic dystrophy (DM1) is driven by an expanded CUG trinucleotide repeat in the 3'- untranslated region of DMPK transcripts.
  • Pathogenic transcripts of human DMPK sequester RNA splicing factors and thereby cause leading to myotonia, muscular dystrophy, cataracts, and cardiac conduction abnormalities.
  • There is no approved drug for treating the root cause of DM1.
  • To develop a therapeutic for DM1, we designed siRNA conjugates to silence DMPK mRNA in skeletal muscles
  • ARO-DM1and S-ARO-DM1 were identified as the best 2 conjugates, which target different positions of DMPK genes.
  • In NHPs, DMPK mRNA expression in quadriceps and triceps was substantially decreased after two IV doses of ARO- DM1 or S-ARO-DM1, respectively.
  • In the TREDT960i/HSA-rtTA mouse model of DM1 harboring a pathogenic DMPK transgene (DMPK-CUG),S-ARO-DM1:
    • Decreased the DMPK-CUG expression
    • Corrected the spliceopathies caused by overexpression of DMPK-CUP transgene

When intravenously injected weekly at 20 and 40 mpk respectively.

Pharmacodynamic study of ARO-DM1 and S-ARO-DM1 in cynomolgus

monkeys

PD

• After a single dose, muscular DMPK expression

RNAi,

was reduced in quadriceps and triceps.

13.3 mpk, IV

Knockdown was maintained through Day 85 after

Biopsy

a second dose on Day 29.

• ARO-DM1 and S-ARO-DM1 exhibited similar

potency in quadriceps; however, in triceps, S-

N =3

ARO-DM1 was slightly less potent.

Pharmacological study of S-ARO-DM1 in TREDT960i/HSA-rtTA mouse model of DM1l

Conclusions

TREDT960i/HSA-rtTA mouse model transgene

+ Doxycycline

Human DMPK-CUG

ARO-DM1 and S-ARO-DM1 are

TRE

960 CTG repeats + HSA promotor rtTA

Mouse Dmpk

Human DMPK

potent RNAi therapeutics that

(e11-15 and 3' flanking genomic)

silence skeletal muscle DMPK

mRNA

S-ARO-DM1 exhibited efficacies

in reducing the expression of

pathogenic DMPK-CUG

transgene and correcting

spliceopathies in the skeletal

muscles of a mouse model of

• Using RNAscope, human

• S-ARO-DM1 was selected for

DM1

• DMPK-CUG expressing mice and noncarrier

DMPK-CUG transcripts were

pharmacological studies due to its sequence

ARO-DM1 phase 1/2a studies

complementarity to DMPK-CUG in the

control mice (NCAR) were administered

detected in the myonuclei

are in progress in patients with

transgenic mice.

doxycycline by diet over 50 days.

while endogenous mouse

DM1

• In DMPK-CUG expressing mice, DMPK-CUG

Dmpk was detected both in

• Weekly administration of S-ARO-DM1

expression was induced in skeletal muscles.

the myonuclei as well as in

decreased DMPK-CUG expression induced

• DMPK-CUG expression plateaued by Day 22.

sarcoplasm.

by doxycycline.

Analysis of Spliceopathies in the TREDT960i/HSA-rTA mice treated with S-ARO-DM1

Relative Mis-splicing by ddPCR-based Competitive Probe Analysis

ddPCR-based Competitive Missplicing Assay

Inclusion

Exon A

Exon B

Exon C

Exclusion

Inclusion Detected

FAM

Exclusion Detected

HEX

HEX

FAM

Fwd Primer

Fwd Primer

Exon A

Exon B

Exon C

Exon A

Exon C

Rev Primer

Rev Primer

Mis-splicing Analysis by RNAseq

*

NCAR, 52.9mpk S-ARO-DM1, +Dox

DMPK-CUG, Saline, -Dox

DMPK-CUG, Saline, +Dox

DMPK-CUG, 26.4mpk S-ARO-DM1, +Dox

DMPK-CUG, 52.9mpk S-ARO-DM1, +Dox

Female

Male

Targeted Gene Panel

Abcc9*

Eya4*

Mbnl2

Rapgef1*†

Atp2a1*†

Fbxo31*

Mpdz

Ryr1*†

Best3

Fn1

Neb

Slc8a3

Bin1*†

Jag2

Nfix*

Tnik*

Cacna2d1*†

Kif13a*

Opa1

Trappc9*

Clasp1

Ldb3*†

Phactr4*

Trim55*†

Clcn1†

Lrrfip2*

Phka1

Ttn

Cpeb2

Map3k4*

Ppp1r12b*

Vps39*

Dctn4

Mbnl1*

Ppp3cc*

  • Spliceopathies were analyzed by 2 different assays using the mRNA from the gastrocnemius of DMPK- CUG and NCAR mice: ddPCR-based competitive mis-splicing and RNAseq analysis.
  • Mis-splicingof 3 marker genes reported in the literature was detected by the ddPCR based assay.
  • S-ARO-DM1treatment corrected the mis-splicing of those 3 marker genes.
  • Mis-splicingof a targeted 35 gene panel was examined by RNAseq.
  • Composite Percent Splice In Index (PSI)
    was analyzed for the entire panel; the 20 most responsive genes to S-ARO-DM1, and 8 genes primarily expressed in skeletal muscles.
  • S-ARO-DM1treatment corrected the mis-splicing in all 3 panels.

