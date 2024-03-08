Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The Company uses a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and efficient modes of delivery. The Companyâs therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep and durable knockdown of target genes. The Company's pipeline includes ARO-APOC3 for Hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 for Dyslipidemia; Olpasiran for Cardiovascular disease; ARO-ENAC2 for Cystic fibrosis; ARO-MUC5AC and ARO-RAGE for Muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; ARO-MMP7 for Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and GSK-4532990 for Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It also offers Fazirsiran for lpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD); JNJ-3989 for Chronic hepatitis B virus; ARO-DUX4 for Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; HZN-457 for Uncontrolled gout; ARO-PNPLA3 for Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and ARO-SOD1 for Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

