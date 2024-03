Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The Company uses a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and efficient modes of delivery. The Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep and durable knockdown of target genes. The Company's pipeline includes ARO-APOC3 for Hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 for Dyslipidemia; Olpasiran for Cardiovascular disease; ARO-ENAC2 for Cystic fibrosis; ARO-MUC5AC and ARO-RAGE for Muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; ARO-MMP7 for Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and GSK-4532990 for Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It also offers Fazirsiran for lpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD); JNJ-3989 for Chronic hepatitis B virus; ARO-DUX4 for Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; HZN-457 for Uncontrolled gout; ARO-PNPLA3 for Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and ARO-SOD1 for Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

