Silencing DMPK gene by ARO-DM1, an
RNAi therapeutic, for Type 1 Myotonic Dystrophy
Jonathan Van Dyke, Teng Ai, Xiaokai Li, Adijan Kuckovic, Daniel Braas, Holly Hamilton, Maria Afrazi,
Tao Pei, James Hamilton, Zhi-Ming Ding. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madison, WI
Overview:
- Pathogenesis of type I myotonic dystrophy (DM1) is driven by an expanded CUG trinucleotide repeat in the 3'- untranslated region of DMPK transcripts.
- Pathogenic transcripts of human DMPK sequester RNA splicing factors and thereby cause leading to myotonia, muscular dystrophy, cataracts, and cardiac conduction abnormalities.
- There is no approved drug for treating the root cause of DM1.
- To develop a therapeutic for DM1, we designed siRNA conjugates to silence DMPK mRNA in skeletal muscles
- ARO-DM1and S-ARO-DM1 were identified as the best 2 conjugates, which target different positions of DMPK genes.
- In NHPs, DMPK mRNA expression in quadriceps and triceps was substantially decreased after two IV doses of ARO- DM1 or S-ARO-DM1, respectively.
- In the TREDT960i/HSA-rtTA mouse model of DM1 harboring a pathogenic DMPK transgene (DMPK-CUG),S-ARO-DM1:
- Decreased the DMPK-CUG expression
- Corrected the spliceopathies caused by overexpression of DMPK-CUP transgene
When intravenously injected weekly at 20 and 40 mpk respectively.
Pharmacodynamic study of ARO-DM1 and S-ARO-DM1 in cynomolgus
monkeys
PD
• After a single dose, muscular DMPK expression
RNAi,
was reduced in quadriceps and triceps.
13.3 mpk, IV
Knockdown was maintained through Day 85 after
Biopsy
a second dose on Day 29.
• ARO-DM1 and S-ARO-DM1 exhibited similar
potency in quadriceps; however, in triceps, S-
N =3
ARO-DM1 was slightly less potent.
Pharmacological study of S-ARO-DM1 in TREDT960i/HSA-rtTA mouse model of DM1l
Conclusions
TREDT960i/HSA-rtTA mouse model transgene
+ Doxycycline
Human DMPK-CUG
•
ARO-DM1 and S-ARO-DM1 are
TRE
960 CTG repeats + HSA promotor rtTA
Mouse Dmpk
Human DMPK
potent RNAi therapeutics that
(e11-15 and 3' flanking genomic)
silence skeletal muscle DMPK
mRNA
•
S-ARO-DM1 exhibited efficacies
in reducing the expression of
pathogenic DMPK-CUG
transgene and correcting
spliceopathies in the skeletal
muscles of a mouse model of
• Using RNAscope, human
• S-ARO-DM1 was selected for
DM1
• DMPK-CUG expressing mice and noncarrier
DMPK-CUG transcripts were
pharmacological studies due to its sequence
•
ARO-DM1 phase 1/2a studies
complementarity to DMPK-CUG in the
control mice (NCAR) were administered
detected in the myonuclei
are in progress in patients with
transgenic mice.
doxycycline by diet over 50 days.
while endogenous mouse
DM1
• In DMPK-CUG expressing mice, DMPK-CUG
Dmpk was detected both in
• Weekly administration of S-ARO-DM1
expression was induced in skeletal muscles.
the myonuclei as well as in
decreased DMPK-CUG expression induced
• DMPK-CUG expression plateaued by Day 22.
sarcoplasm.
by doxycycline.
Analysis of Spliceopathies in the TREDT960i/HSA-rTA mice treated with S-ARO-DM1
Relative Mis-splicing by ddPCR-based Competitive Probe Analysis
ddPCR-based Competitive Missplicing Assay
Inclusion
Exon A
Exon B
Exon C
Exclusion
Inclusion Detected
FAM
Exclusion Detected
HEX
HEX
FAM
Fwd Primer
Fwd Primer
Exon A
Exon B
Exon C
Exon A
Exon C
Rev Primer
Rev Primer
Mis-splicing Analysis by RNAseq
*
†
NCAR, 52.9mpk S-ARO-DM1, +Dox
DMPK-CUG, Saline, -Dox
DMPK-CUG, Saline, +Dox
DMPK-CUG, 26.4mpk S-ARO-DM1, +Dox
DMPK-CUG, 52.9mpk S-ARO-DM1, +Dox
Female
Male
Targeted Gene Panel
Abcc9*
Eya4*
Mbnl2
Rapgef1*†
Atp2a1*†
Fbxo31*
Mpdz
Ryr1*†
Best3
Fn1
Neb
Slc8a3
Bin1*†
Jag2
Nfix*
Tnik*
Cacna2d1*†
Kif13a*
Opa1
Trappc9*
Clasp1
Ldb3*†
Phactr4*
Trim55*†
Clcn1†
Lrrfip2*
Phka1
Ttn
Cpeb2
Map3k4*
Ppp1r12b*
Vps39*
Dctn4
Mbnl1*
Ppp3cc*
- Spliceopathies were analyzed by 2 different assays using the mRNA from the gastrocnemius of DMPK- CUG and NCAR mice: ddPCR-based competitive mis-splicing and RNAseq analysis.
- Mis-splicingof 3 marker genes reported in the literature was detected by the ddPCR based assay.
- S-ARO-DM1treatment corrected the mis-splicing of those 3 marker genes.
- Mis-splicingof a targeted 35 gene panel was examined by RNAseq.
- Composite Percent Splice In Index (PSI)
was analyzed for the entire panel; the 20 most responsive genes to S-ARO-DM1, and 8 genes primarily expressed in skeletal muscles.
- S-ARO-DM1treatment corrected the mis-splicing in all 3 panels.
