Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARWR   US04280A1007

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ARWR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/29 04:00:00 pm EDT
41.11 USD   -2.84%
07:32aArrowhead Pharmaceuticals Appoints Victoria Vakiener to Board of Directors
BU
07:31aArrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming May 2022 Conferences
BU
04/27Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Host Pulmonary R&D Day
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Appoints Victoria Vakiener to Board of Directors

05/02/2022 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that the board of directors appointed veteran pharmaceutical industry executive Victoria Vakiener, as an independent director of the company, with a term beginning effective May 2, 2022.

Douglass Given, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Arrowhead said, “Vicki is a senior executive with an impressive track record of leading organizations to successfully commercialize important medicines.”

“I’ve watched Arrowhead aggressively grow its pipeline and expand the reach of its RNAi technology over the years,” said Ms. Vakiener. “I am excited to join the Board now to help contribute to its next phase of growth as Arrowhead takes the necessary steps to become an emerging commercial stage company.”

Ms. Vakiener currently serves on the board of directors of Chimerix, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. From November 2018 through September 2021, she served as Chief Commercial Officer of Epizyme, Inc. where she built the commercial organization and launched TAZVERIK for two indications within six months. Prior to joining Epizyme, Ms. Vakiener was an executive at Johnson & Johnson for more than twenty years where she held positions of leadership with increasing responsibility across the company’s pharmaceutical and diagnostics businesses. Ms. Vakiener began her pharmaceutical career at Schering-Plough, where she spent nine years in both scientific and commercial roles. Ms. Vakiener received a B.S. in Biochemistry from Albright College.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, and the enforcement of our intellectual property rights. Our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
07:32aArrowhead Pharmaceuticals Appoints Victoria Vakiener to Board of Directors
BU
07:31aArrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming May 2022 Conferences
BU
04/27Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Host Pulmonary R&D Day
BU
04/26Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Launches Phase 2 Study of ARO-ANG3 to Treat Homozygous Famili..
MT
04/26Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 2 GATEWAY Study of Investigational ARO-ANG3 f..
BU
04/26Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Doses the First Patients in the Phase 2 GATEWAY Clinical..
CI
04/25ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS : Dia fda 2022 aro-hif2
PU
04/25Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Vivo Capital Form Joint Venture to Expand Reach of Innovativ..
MT
04/25ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS : and Vivo Capital Launch Joint Venture Aimed at Greater China M..
PU
04/25ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 276 M - -
Net income 2022 -93,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -39,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 335 M 4 335 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,0x
EV / Sales 2023 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 329
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 41,11 $
Average target price 86,25 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Richard Anzalone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Chief Financial Officer
Douglass B. Given Chairman
Javier San Martin Chief Medical Officer
Jeff Ketelhut Vice President-Information Technology & Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-37.99%4 335
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-18.28%74 518
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.37%71 017
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS24.42%69 555
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-12.94%45 494
BIONTECH SE-46.17%33 657