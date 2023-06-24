Disclosures

V Clark is a consultant and has received research grants from Takeda, Vertex and Novo Nordisk.

C Strange has received research grants from Arrowhead and Vertex paid to Medical University of South Carolina, and consults for Takeda and Novo Nordisk A/S on AATD liver disease with monies donated to AlphaNet.

P Strnad received research grants from Arrowhead, CSL Behring, Grifols Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and consulting fees from CSL Behring, Grifols Inc., and Sanofi. He also has received meeting and travel funds from Biogen, CSL Behring, Gilead Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and served in leadership or fiduciary roles at the Alpha1 Deutschland and Alpha-1 Foundation.

A Sanchez, AG Corsico and N Kappe have no financial disclosures.

JM Vierling has no conflicts of interest or disclosures related to this topic.

P Kwo is a consultant and/or stockholder for Abbvie, Aligos, Ambys, Antios, Drug Farm, Durect, Eisai, Enanta, Generon, Gilead, HepQuant, Inventiva, Mallinckrodt, Mirum and Surrozen, and has received research grants from Altimmune, Arrowhead, Assembly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eiger, Gilead, Novo Nordisk, Target Registries and Ultragenyx.

V Magno Pereira has received consulting fees from AbbVie, Gilead and MSD.

B van Hoek has received funding from Chiesi, Sandoz, Norgine and Abacus that are not related to this study.

I Barjaktarevic has received funding from Aerogen, Amgen, Theravance and Viatris, and has consulted for Aerogen, AstraZeneca, Grifols, InhibRx, GSK, Sanofi, Takeda, Theravance, Verona Pharma and Viatris.

M Pons has received speaker fees for CSL Behring and advisory board fees from Takeda.

M Goldklang has received grant funding from the Alpha-1 Foundation; contracts to conduct research from Grifols, CSL Behring, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Arrowhead; has been a consultant to InbibRx, Takeda and Vertex Pharmaceuticals; and received honoraria from Takeda, Grifols and Medscape.

M Gray is a consultant for NovoNordisk, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Theratechnologies.

B Kuhn is a consultant for Inhibrx, Grifols and Takeda, and a speaker for Grifols and Takeda.

HE Vargas has received research grants from Ocelot, DURECT and Sequana that were not related to this work.

R Vuppalanchi had received institutional funding from Arrowhead to conduct this study.

M Brantly is a consultant for Takeda and Vertex.

T Chang, T Schluep, R Zhou, J Hamilton and J San Martin are employees and stockholders of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.