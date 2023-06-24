Fazirsiran reduces liver Z-alpha-1 antitrypsin synthesis, decreases globule burden and
improves histological measures of liver disease in adults with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency:
a randomized placebo-controlled phase 2 study
Virginia Clark,1 Charlton Strange,2 Pavel Strnad,3 Antonio J Sanchez,4 Paul Kwo,5 Vitor Magno Pereira,6 Bart van Hoek,7
Igor Barjaktarevic,8 Angelo Guido Corsico,9 Mὸnica Pons,10 Monica Goldklang,11 Meagan Gray,12 Brooks Kuhn,13 Hugo E Vargas,14 John M Vierling,15 Raj Vuppalanchi,16 Mark Brantly,1 Naomi Kappe,7 Ting Chang,17 Thomas Schluep,17 Rong Zhou,17
James Hamilton,17 Javier San Martin,17 Rohit Loomba18
1University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA; 2Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC, USA; 3University Hospital Aachen, Aachen, Germany; 4University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA, USA; 5Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA; 6Funchal Central Hospital, Funchal, Madeira, Portugal; 7Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, Netherlands; 8University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA; 9Foundation IRCCS San Matteo Hospital and Pavia University, Pavia, Italy; 10Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona, Spain; 11Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY, USA; 12University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA; 13UC Davis Medical Center, Sacramento, CA, USA; 14Mayo Clinic in Arizona, Phoenix, AZ, USA; 15Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA; 16Indiana University School of Medicine, IN, USA; 17Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Pasadena, CA, USA; 18UC San Diego Medical Center, San Diego, CA, USA
Disclosures
- V Clark is a consultant and has received research grants from Takeda, Vertex and Novo Nordisk.
- C Strange has received research grants from Arrowhead and Vertex paid to Medical University of South Carolina, and consults for Takeda and Novo Nordisk A/S on AATD liver disease with monies donated to AlphaNet.
- P Strnad received research grants from Arrowhead, CSL Behring, Grifols Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and consulting fees from CSL Behring, Grifols Inc., and Sanofi. He also has received meeting and travel funds from Biogen, CSL Behring, Gilead Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and served in leadership or fiduciary roles at the Alpha1 Deutschland and Alpha-1 Foundation.
- A Sanchez, AG Corsico and N Kappe have no financial disclosures.
- JM Vierling has no conflicts of interest or disclosures related to this topic.
- P Kwo is a consultant and/or stockholder for Abbvie, Aligos, Ambys, Antios, Drug Farm, Durect, Eisai, Enanta, Generon, Gilead, HepQuant, Inventiva, Mallinckrodt, Mirum and Surrozen, and has received research grants from Altimmune, Arrowhead, Assembly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eiger, Gilead, Novo Nordisk, Target Registries and Ultragenyx.
- V Magno Pereira has received consulting fees from AbbVie, Gilead and MSD.
- B van Hoek has received funding from Chiesi, Sandoz, Norgine and Abacus that are not related to this study.
- I Barjaktarevic has received funding from Aerogen, Amgen, Theravance and Viatris, and has consulted for Aerogen, AstraZeneca, Grifols, InhibRx, GSK, Sanofi, Takeda, Theravance, Verona Pharma and Viatris.
- M Pons has received speaker fees for CSL Behring and advisory board fees from Takeda.
- M Goldklang has received grant funding from the Alpha-1 Foundation; contracts to conduct research from Grifols, CSL Behring, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Arrowhead; has been a consultant to InbibRx, Takeda and Vertex Pharmaceuticals; and received honoraria from Takeda, Grifols and Medscape.
- M Gray is a consultant for NovoNordisk, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Theratechnologies.
- B Kuhn is a consultant for Inhibrx, Grifols and Takeda, and a speaker for Grifols and Takeda.
- HE Vargas has received research grants from Ocelot, DURECT and Sequana that were not related to this work.
- R Vuppalanchi had received institutional funding from Arrowhead to conduct this study.
- M Brantly is a consultant for Takeda and Vertex.
- T Chang, T Schluep, R Zhou, J Hamilton and J San Martin are employees and stockholders of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- R Loomba serves as a consultant to Aardvark Therapeutics, Altimmune, Amgen, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myer Squibb, CohBar, Eli Lilly, Gilead, Glympse Bio, Inipharma, Intercept, Inventiva, Ionis, Janssen Inc., Madrigal, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Pfizer, Sagimet, Theratechnologies, 89bio, Takeda, Terns Pharmaceuticals and Viking Therapeutics. In addition, his institution received research grants from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Boehringer-Ingelheim,Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Galectin Therapeutics, Gilead, Intercept, Hanmi, Intercept, Inventiva, Ionis, Janssen, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sonic Incytes, Takeda and Terns Pharmaceuticals. Co-founder of LipoNexus Inc.
Background
- Alpha-1antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency is caused by mutations in the SERPINA1 gene leading to loss-of-function pulmonary disease and gain of-function liver disease.1
- 95% of severe cases are due to homozygous substitution of a single amino acid, Glu342Lys (Pi*ZZ genotype leading to production of Z-AAT).1
- Pi*ZZ homozygosity occurs in ~1 in 2500 to 3500 Caucasians.1,2
- A third of adults with Pi*ZZ may have clinically significant liver fibrosis.2,3
1. Strnad P,et al. N Engl J Med2020;382:1443-55;2.Alpha-1Foundation:https://www.alpha1.org/Alpha1/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/HealthcareProvidersBrochure-1.pdf;3. Clark VC,et al. J Hepatol2018;69:1357-64.
Accumulation of hepatotoxic Z-AAT protein causes liver disease in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)
Autophagic
Plasma membrane
Proteosomal
degradation
(UPR)
Cytoplasm
degradation
(ERAD)
Ubiquitin
Lysosome
Inflammation
Chronic
regeneration
and apoptosis
Z-AAT monomer
Autophagosome
Z-AAT polymer
SERPINA1
Hepatocellular
injury
mutation
▪ Liver impairment
PASD-positive globules
▪ Fibrosis and cirrhosis
Nucleus
Endoplasmic reticulum
▪ End-stage liver disease
AAT, alpha-1 antitrypsin; ERAD, endoplasmic-reticulum-associated protein degradation; PASD, periodic acid Schiff plus diastase; UPR, unfolded protein response
