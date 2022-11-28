Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARWR   US04280A1007

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ARWR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
28.00 USD   -5.08%
04:02pArrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal 2022 Year End Results
BU
05:35aNorth American Morning Briefing: Covid Protests -3-
DJ
11/22Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 21, 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal 2022 Year End Results

11/28/2022 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Conference Call and Webcast Today, November 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. The company is hosting a conference call today, November 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Webcast and Conference Call and Details

Investors may access a live audio webcast on the Company's website at http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

For analysts that wish to participate in the conference call, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9d277550044a4f44bfc335d52e38d268. Once registered, you will receive the dial-in number and a personalized PIN code that will be required to access the call.

Selected Recent Events

  • Presented interim data on the cardiometabolic pipeline in three late-breaking oral presentations at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022 and at a virtual analyst and investor event. Key results included the following:
    • ARO-APOC3, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting apolipoprotein C-III (APOC3) being developed as a treatment for patients with cardiovascular disease, severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG), and familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), decreased triglycerides by 86%, and non-HDL-C by 45% while increasing HDL-C by 99% in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia
    • ARO-ANG3, investigational RNAi therapeutic designed to silence the hepatic expression of angiopoietin-like protein 3 (ANGPTL3) being developed as a treatment for patients with heterozygous and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH and HoFH), decreased triglycerides by 59%, LDL-C by 32%, and was associated with a relative reduction in liver fat fraction in patients with mixed dyslipidemia
    • Olpasiran, which was originally developed by Arrowhead using its proprietary Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM™) platform and licensed to Amgen in 2016 and is designed to lower levels of lipoprotein(a) (Lp(a)), a genetically-determined independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease, reduced Lp(a) levels by more than 95% in patients with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. These data were simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM)
  • Reached full enrollment for Phase 2 studies of cardiometabolic candidates ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3, including SHASTA-2, MUIR, ARCHES-2, and GATEWAY
  • Strengthened the balance sheet with the sale of Arrowhead’s royalty interest in olpasiran to Royalty Pharma for:
    • $250 million in cash upfront
    • Up to $160 million in additional payments contingent on the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory, and sales milestones
    • Retained rights to $400 million in development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments potentially due from Amgen from the 2016 out-licensing agreement
  • Initiated Phase 1/2a clinical studies for two new investigational medicines designed to treat various muco-obstructive and inflammatory pulmonary conditions
    • ARO-MUC5AC, an investigational RNAi therapeutic designed to inhibit the production of mucin 5AC (MUC5AC)
    • ARO-RAGE, an investigational RNAi therapeutic designed to inhibit the production of Receptor for Advanced Glycation End products (RAGE)
  • Initiated a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of ARO-MMP7, an investigational RNAi therapeutic designed to reduce expression of matrix metalloproteinase 7 (MMP7) as a potential treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), with dosing to begin soon

Selected Fiscal 2022 Year End Financial Results

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended September 30,

OPERATING SUMMARY

 

2022

 

2021

REVENUE

$

243,231

 

$

138,287

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

297,307

 

 

206,342

 

General and administrative expenses

 

124,431

 

 

80,981

 

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

 

421,738

 

 

287,323

 

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

 

(178,507

)

 

(149,036

)

OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)

 

5,798

 

 

8,190

 

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(172,709

)

$

(140,846

)

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE (DILUTED)

$

(1.67

)

$

(1.36

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (DILUTED)

 

105,426

 

 

103,745

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCIAL POSITION SUMMARY

September 30,

September 30,

 

2022

2021

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

$

108,005

 

$

184,434

 

SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES

 

268,391

 

 

183,355

 

LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS

 

105,872

 

 

245,595

 

TOTAL CASH RESOURCES (CASH AND INVESTMENTS)

 

482,268

 

 

613,384

 

OTHER ASSETS

 

209,671

 

 

96,764

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

691,939

 

 

710,148

 

TOTAL CURRENT DEFERRED REVENUE

 

74,099

 

 

111,055

 

TOTAL LONG-TERM DEFERRED REVENUE

 

55,950

 

 

131,495

 

OTHER LIABILITIES

 

143,551

 

 

58,776

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

273,600

 

 

301,326

 

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

418,339

 

 

408,822

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

691,939

 

$

710,148

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

105,960

 

 

104,327

 

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this release except for historical information may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, trends in our business, expectations for our product pipeline or product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions and clinical program results, prospects or benefits of our collaborations with other companies, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors and uncertainties, including the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, the enforcement of our intellectual property rights, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:02pArrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal 2022 Year End Results
BU
05:35aNorth American Morning Briefing: Covid Protests -3-
DJ
11/22Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 21..
AQ
11/21Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/14Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Fiscal 2022 Year End Results
BU
11/10Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10SVB Securities Adjusts Price Target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $33 From $32, Maint..
MT
11/10Royalty Pharma Agrees to Acquire Royalty Interest in Olpasiran from Arrowhead for $250 ..
AQ
11/09Royalty Pharma Buys Royalty Interest in Amgen's Olpasiran From Arrowhead Pharmaceutical..
MT
11/09Transcript : Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Special Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 294 M - -
Net income 2022 -81,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 123 M 3 123 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,71x
EV / Sales 2023 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 329
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 29,50 $
Average target price 73,38 $
Spread / Average Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher Richard Anzalone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Chief Financial Officer
Douglass B. Given Chairman
Javier San Martin Chief Medical Officer
Jeff Ketelhut Vice President-Information Technology & Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-55.51%3 123
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS42.52%80 339
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.58%78 631
BIONTECH SE-39.93%37 632
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-35.85%33 214
GENMAB A/S20.53%28 930