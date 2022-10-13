Advanced search
    ARWR   US04280A1007

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ARWR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
32.32 USD   +1.00%
04:32pArrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
10/11Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Present Interim Phase 2 Clinical Data at AHA 2022 on SHASTA-2 Study of ARO-APOC3 and ARCHES-2 Study of ARO-ANG3
BU
10/11Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Present Interim Phase 2 Clinical Data At AHA 2022 on SHASTA-2 Study of ARO-APOC3 and Arches-2 Study of ARO-ANG3
CI
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

10/13/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that as an inducement to entering into employment with the Company, on October 4, 2022, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved “inducement” grants to 39 new employees under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules. The grants entitle employees, in aggregate, to receive up to 117,500 restricted stock units, including 30,000 restricted stock units granted to Peter Carignan, the Company’s new vice president of clinical operations. The grants are outside the Company’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans and vest annually over four years.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 271 M - -
Net income 2022 -121 M - -
Net cash 2022 404 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 387 M 3 387 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
EV / Sales 2023 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 329
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 32,00 $
Average target price 74,08 $
Spread / Average Target 132%
Christopher Richard Anzalone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Chief Financial Officer
Douglass B. Given Chairman
Javier San Martin Chief Medical Officer
Jeff Ketelhut Vice President-Information Technology & Systems
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-51.73%3 387
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.29%77 836
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.12%74 407
BIONTECH SE-46.99%33 209
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-37.93%28 043
GENMAB A/S4.75%23 448