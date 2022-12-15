Advanced search
    ARWR   US04280A1007

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ARWR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
31.44 USD   -4.29%
04:33pArrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
12/08Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/08Arrowhead Earns $15 Million After Horizon Therapeutics Enrolls First Patient in Gout Treatment Trial
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

12/15/2022 | 04:33pm EST
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that as an inducement to entering into employment with the Company, on December 9, 2022, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved “inducement” grants to 35 new employees under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules. The grants entitle employees, in aggregate, to receive up to 84,000 restricted stock units. The grants are outside the Company’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans and vest annually over four years.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 288 M - -
Net income 2023 -143 M - -
Net cash 2023 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -22,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 482 M 3 482 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
EV / Sales 2024 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 397
Free-Float 97,4%
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 32,85 $
Average target price 69,69 $
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Christopher Richard Anzalone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Chief Financial Officer
Douglass B. Given Chairman
Javier San Martin Chief Medical Officer
Peter Carignan Vice President-Clinical Operations
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-50.45%3 482
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS39.84%80 111
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.37%80 101
BIONTECH SE-27.83%45 214
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-34.01%32 918
GENMAB A/S20.76%29 746