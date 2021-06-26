Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals : EASL 2021 ARO-AAT2002 Presentation

ARO-AAT, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic, Demonstrates Improvement in Liver Fibrosis with Reduction in Intra- hepatic Z-AAT Burden Pavel Strnad1, Mattias Mandorfer2, Gourab Choudhury3, William Griffiths4, Christian Trautwein1, Rohit Loomba5, Dawn Christianson6, Natasa Rajicic6, Ting Chang6, Bruce D. Given6, James C. Hamilton6, Javier San Martin6, Jeffery H. Teckman7 1 Department of Internal Medicine III, University Hospital, Rwth Aachen, Aachen, Germany; 2 Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine III, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria; 3 Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, United Kingdom; 4 Department of Hepatology, Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom; 5 University of California at San Diego, Division of Gastroenterology, San Diego, USA; 6 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Pasadena, USA; 7 Pediatrics, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, USA

Disclosures P Strnad received grant support and lecture fees from Grifols and CSL Behring, grant support and advisory board fees from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, service fees from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, advisory board fees from Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and lecture fees from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

M Mandorfer served as a speaker and/or consultant and/or advisory board member for AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead, and W. L. Gore & Associates and received travel support from AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Gilead.

R Loomba serves as a consultant for Aardvark Therapeutics, Altimmune, Anylam/Regeneron, Amgen, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myer Squibb, CohBar, Eli Lilly, Galmed, Gilead, Glympse bio, Hightide, Inipharm, Intercept, Inventiva, Ionis, Janssen Inc., Madrigal, Metacrine, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Pfizer, Sagimet, Theratechnologies, 89 bio, and Viking Therapeutics. In addition, his institution has received grant support from Allergan, AstraZeneca, Boehringer-Ingelheim,Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Galectin Therapeutics, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Genfit, Gilead, Intercept, Inventiva, Janssen, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Merck, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Pfizer, and Sonic Incytes. He is also co-founder of Liponexus, Inc.

N Rajicic, T Chang, JC Hamilton, and J San Martin are employees of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

J Teckman received grant support from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna, Vertex, NIH, Alpha-1 Foundation, KorroBio, and Gilead, and consulting fees from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna, Vertex, Alpha-1 Foundation, KorroBio, Takeda, BioMarin, and RxCellerate. 2

Accumulation of Hepatotoxic Z-AAT Protein Causes Liver Disease in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) Plasma membrane Cytoplasm Autophagic Proteosomal degradation (UPR) degradation (ERAD) Ubiquitin Lysosome Z-AAT monomer Autophagosome Z-AAT polymer Inflammation Chronic and apoptosis regeneration SERPINA1 Hepatocellular mutation injury PASD globules  Liver impairment  Fibrosis and cirrhosis Nucleus Endoplasmic reticulum  End-stage liver disease 3

ARO-AAT Inhibits Z-AAT Expression to Allow Clearance of Polymers and Globules and Improvement in Liver Health Plasma membrane Cytoplasm Autophagic Proteosomal degradation (UPR) degradation (ERAD) Ubiquitin Lysosome Inflammation Chronic ARO-AAT and apoptosis regeneration Z-AAT monomer Autophagosome Z-AAT polymer SERPINA1 Hepatocellular mutation PASD globules injury  Liver impairment  Fibrosis and cirrhosis Nucleus Endoplasmic reticulum  End-stage liver disease 4

AROAAT-2002 Study Design Interim Analysis Cohorts 1 and 1b Initial 24-Week Study: Treatment Extension Week 0-24 ARO-AAT 200 mg (N=4), Cohort 1 PiZZ Liver Biopsies Wk 0 Wk 24 Cohorts 2 Initial 40-Week Study: Week 0-48 Treatment Extension PiZZ ARO-AAT 200 mg (N=8), Cohort 2 Liver Biopsies Wk 0 Wk 48 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 28 32 36 40 44 48 52 144 Study Visit (Week) Q12W Dosing 5

