    ARWR   US04280A1007

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ARWR)
  Report
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals : EASL 2021 ARO-AAT2002 Presentation

06/26/2021 | 06:57am EDT
ARO-AAT, an Investigational RNAi

Therapeutic, Demonstrates Improvement

in Liver Fibrosis with Reduction in Intra-

hepatic Z-AAT Burden

Pavel Strnad1, Mattias Mandorfer2, Gourab Choudhury3, William Griffiths4, Christian Trautwein1, Rohit Loomba5, Dawn Christianson6, Natasa Rajicic6, Ting Chang6, Bruce D. Given6, James C. Hamilton6, Javier San Martin6, Jeffery H. Teckman7

1 Department of Internal Medicine III, University Hospital, Rwth Aachen, Aachen, Germany;

2 Division of Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine III, Medical University

of Vienna, Vienna, Austria; 3 Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, United Kingdom; 4 Department of Hepatology, Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridge, United Kingdom; 5 University of California at San Diego, Division of Gastroenterology, San Diego, USA; 6 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Pasadena, USA; 7 Pediatrics, Saint Louis University School of Medicine, St. Louis, USA

Disclosures

  • P Strnad received grant support and lecture fees from Grifols and CSL Behring, grant support and advisory board fees from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, service fees from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, advisory board fees from Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and lecture fees from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
  • M Mandorfer served as a speaker and/or consultant and/or advisory board member for AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead, and W. L. Gore & Associates and received travel support from AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Gilead.
  • G Choudhury, W Griffiths, and C Trautwein have nothing to disclose.
  • R Loomba serves as a consultant for Aardvark Therapeutics, Altimmune, Anylam/Regeneron, Amgen, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myer Squibb, CohBar, Eli Lilly, Galmed, Gilead, Glympse bio, Hightide, Inipharm, Intercept, Inventiva, Ionis, Janssen Inc., Madrigal, Metacrine, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Pfizer, Sagimet, Theratechnologies, 89 bio, and Viking Therapeutics. In addition, his institution has received grant support from Allergan, AstraZeneca, Boehringer-Ingelheim,Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Galectin Therapeutics, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Genfit, Gilead, Intercept, Inventiva, Janssen, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Merck, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Pfizer, and Sonic Incytes. He is also co-founder of Liponexus, Inc.
  • D Christianson and B Given are former employees of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • N Rajicic, T Chang, JC Hamilton, and J San Martin are employees of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • J Teckman received grant support from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna, Vertex, NIH, Alpha-1 Foundation, KorroBio, and Gilead, and consulting fees from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna, Vertex, Alpha-1 Foundation, KorroBio, Takeda, BioMarin, and RxCellerate.

2

Accumulation of Hepatotoxic Z-AAT Protein Causes Liver Disease in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD)

Plasma membrane

Cytoplasm

Autophagic

Proteosomal

degradation

(UPR)

degradation

(ERAD)

Ubiquitin

Lysosome

Z-AAT monomer

Autophagosome

Z-AAT polymer

Inflammation

Chronic

and apoptosis

regeneration

SERPINA1

Hepatocellular

mutation

injury

PASD globules

Liver impairment

Fibrosis and cirrhosis

Nucleus

Endoplasmic reticulum

End-stage liver disease

3

ARO-AAT Inhibits Z-AAT Expression to Allow Clearance of Polymers and Globules and Improvement in Liver Health

Plasma membrane

Cytoplasm

Autophagic

Proteosomal

degradation

(UPR)

degradation

(ERAD)

Ubiquitin

Lysosome

Inflammation

Chronic

ARO-AAT

and apoptosis

regeneration

Z-AAT monomer

Autophagosome

Z-AAT polymer

SERPINA1

Hepatocellular

mutation

PASD globules

injury

Liver impairment

Fibrosis and cirrhosis

Nucleus

Endoplasmic reticulum

End-stage liver disease

4

AROAAT-2002 Study Design

Interim Analysis

Cohorts 1 and 1b

Initial 24-Week Study:

Treatment Extension

Week 0-24

ARO-AAT 200 mg (N=4), Cohort 1

PiZZ

Liver

Biopsies Wk 0

Wk 24

Cohorts 2

Initial 40-Week Study: Week 0-48

Treatment Extension

PiZZ

ARO-AAT 200 mg (N=8), Cohort 2

Liver

Biopsies Wk 0

Wk 48

0

4

8

12

16

20

24

28

32

36

40

44

48

52

144

Study Visit (Week)

Q12W Dosing

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 26 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 10:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
