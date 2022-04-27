Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ARWR   US04280A1007

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ARWR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/26 04:00:00 pm EDT
40.91 USD   -6.83%
07:32aArrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Host Pulmonary R&D Day
BU
04/26Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Launches Phase 2 Study of ARO-ANG3 to Treat Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia
MT
04/26Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 2 GATEWAY Study of Investigational ARO-ANG3 for Treatment of Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia
BU
Summary 
Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Host Pulmonary R&D Day

04/27/2022 | 07:32am EDT
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it will host a pulmonary research & development (R&D) day to discuss its emerging pipeline of pulmonary targeted RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidates from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET on May 26, 2022, in New York City. The R&D day will feature presentations from key opinion leaders, Mario Castro, M.D., MPH (University of Kansas Medical Center) and Matthias Salathe, M.D. (University of Kansas Medical Center), who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with muco-obstructive and inflammatory pulmonary diseases.

The R&D day will also feature presentations from the Arrowhead team, who will discuss the company’s proprietary pulmonary Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiMTM) platform and the therapeutic potential of the investigational RNAi candidates, ARO-MUC5AC and ARO-RAGE, in these disease areas:

  • ARO-MUC5AC is designed to reduce expression of mucin 5AC (MUC5AC) as a potential treatment for various muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases
  • ARO-RAGE is designed to reduce expression of the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE) as a potential treatment for various obstructive inflammatory pulmonary diseases

Drs. Castro and Salathe, and the Arrowhead team will be available to answer questions following the event.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. To request a seat, please click here to register.

A copy of the presentation materials and a webcast link will be available on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors section of the Arrowhead website.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

For more information, please visit www.arrowheadpharma.com, or follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadPharma. To be added to the Company's email list and receive news directly, please visit http://ir.arrowheadpharma.com/email-alerts.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this release except for historical information may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of our future financial performance, trends in our business, expectations for our product pipeline or product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions and clinical program results, prospects, or benefits of our collaborations with other companies, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors and uncertainties, including the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the safety and efficacy of our product candidates, decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof, the duration and impact of regulatory delays in our clinical programs, our ability to finance our operations, the likelihood and timing of the receipt of future milestone and licensing fees, the future success of our scientific studies, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, the timing for starting and completing clinical trials, rapid technological change in our markets, the enforcement of our intellectual property rights, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Source: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 276 M - -
Net income 2022 -93,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -39,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 314 M 4 314 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,9x
EV / Sales 2023 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 329
Free-Float 97,4%
Managers and Directors
Christopher Richard Anzalone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Chief Financial Officer
Douglass B. Given Chairman
Javier San Martin Chief Medical Officer
Jeff Ketelhut Vice President-Information Technology & Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-38.30%4 314
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.93%77 570
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.6.86%72 709
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.90%68 148
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-13.60%45 288
BIONTECH SE-42.61%35 881