Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming June 2023 Conferences

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming events:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – June 8, 2023

Type: Fireside chat presentation

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – June 12, 2023

Type: Fireside chat presentation

European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2023 – June 24, 2023

Type: Oral presentation

Title: Fazirsiran reduces liver Z-alpha-1 antitrypsin synthesis, decreases globule burden and improves histological measures of liver disease in adults with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency: a randomized placebo-controlled phase 2 study

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead’s RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

