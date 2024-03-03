Certain Common Stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-MAR-2024.
March 02, 2024
Certain Common Stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-MAR-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 2-JAN-2024 to 3-MAR-2024.
Details:
The executive officers and directors have agreed, subject to specified exceptions, not to directly or indirectly sell, offer, contract or grant any option to sell (including any short sale), pledge, transfer, establish an open ?put equivalent position? within the meaning of Rule 16a-l(h) under the Exchange Act, or otherwise dispose of any shares of common stock, options or warrants to acquire shares of common stock, or securities exchangeable or exercisable for or convertible into shares of common stock currently or hereafter owned either of record or beneficially, or publicly announce an intention to do any of the foregoing for a period of 60 days after the date of this prospectus without the prior written consent of Jefferies LLC.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The Company uses a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and efficient modes of delivery. The Companyâs therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep and durable knockdown of target genes. The Company's pipeline includes ARO-APOC3 for Hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 for Dyslipidemia; Olpasiran for Cardiovascular disease; ARO-ENAC2 for Cystic fibrosis; ARO-MUC5AC and ARO-RAGE for Muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; ARO-MMP7 for Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and GSK-4532990 for Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It also offers Fazirsiran for lpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD); JNJ-3989 for Chronic hepatitis B virus; ARO-DUX4 for Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; HZN-457 for Uncontrolled gout; ARO-PNPLA3 for Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and ARO-SOD1 for Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.