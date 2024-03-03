Certain Common Stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-MAR-2024.

March 02, 2024 Share

Certain Common Stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-MAR-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 2-JAN-2024 to 3-MAR-2024.



Details:

The executive officers and directors have agreed, subject to specified exceptions, not to directly or indirectly sell, offer, contract or grant any option to sell (including any short sale), pledge, transfer, establish an open ?put equivalent position? within the meaning of Rule 16a-l(h) under the Exchange Act, or otherwise dispose of any shares of common stock, options or warrants to acquire shares of common stock, or securities exchangeable or exercisable for or convertible into shares of common stock currently or hereafter owned either of record or beneficially, or publicly announce an intention to do any of the foregoing for a period of 60 days after the date of this prospectus without the prior written consent of Jefferies LLC.