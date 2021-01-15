Log in
ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED

(AHA)
ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES : Availability of integrated report, notice of annual general meeting including a proposed specific repurchase

01/15/2021 | 10:24am EST
ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED - Availability of integrated report, notice of annual general meeting including a proposed specific repurchase 15 January 2021 17:01

ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number 2007/032604/06)
JSE share code: AHA ISIN: ZAE000275491
JSE share code: AHB ISIN: ZAE000275509
(Granted REIT status with the JSE)
("Arrowhead" or "the Company")


AVAILABILITY OF THE INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT AND POSTING OF NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INCLUDING A PROPOSED
SPECIFIC REPURCHASE


Shareholders are advised that the Arrowhead's integrated annual report incorporating the audited annual financial
statements for the year ended 30 September 2020 (on which the Company's auditors expressed an unmodified audit
opinion) has been published and is available on the Company's website at:

The integrated annual report contains a notice of annual general meeting which will be held on Thursday,
25 February 2021 at 11:00 at the offices of Arrowhead at 3rd Floor, upper building, 1 Sturdee Avenue, Rosebank,
Johannesburg, (the "AGM"). The notice of AGM was dispatched to shareholders today, Friday, 15 January 2021 and is
available on the Company's website at:

The notice of AGM includes the proposed specific repurchase by Arrowhead of (i) 25 534 700 Arrowhead B shares
from the Arrowhead Charitable Trust at a price per share equal to the volume weighted average price per Arrowhead B
share over the 30 business days prior to the repurchase and (ii) 6 000 000 Arrowhead B shares from Imraan Suleman at
a price per share equal to the market value per Arrowhead B share on the business day immediately preceding the
repurchase. The terms of the specific repurchase and the financial effects of the specific repurchase are detailed in
Annexure 1 to the notice of AGM.

The Company has made provision for Arrowhead shareholders or their proxies to participate electronically in the AGM
by way of telephone conferencing or MS Teams. Should shareholders wish to participate in the AGM by telephone
conference call or MS Teams as aforesaid, the shareholder or its proxy as the case may be, will be required to advise the
Company thereof by no later than 11h00 on Tuesday, 23 February 2021. Full details for purposes of electronic
participation are set out in the notice of AGM.

The last day to trade in order to be participate in and vote at the AGM is Tuesday, 16 February 2021 and the record date
for voting purposes is Friday, 19 February 2021.

15 January 2021


Sponsor
Java Capital

Date: 15-01-2021 05:01:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.

Arrowhead Properties Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2021 15:23:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
