ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES : Availability of integrated report, notice of annual general meeting including a proposed specific repurchase

ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED - Availability of integrated report, notice of annual general meeting including a proposed specific repurchase 15 January 2021 17:01

Availability of integrated report, notice of annual general meeting including a proposed specific repurchase





ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number 2007/032604/06)

JSE share code: AHA ISIN: ZAE000275491

JSE share code: AHB ISIN: ZAE000275509

(Granted REIT status with the JSE)

("Arrowhead" or "the Company")









AVAILABILITY OF THE INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT AND POSTING OF NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INCLUDING A PROPOSED

SPECIFIC REPURCHASE









Shareholders are advised that the Arrowhead's integrated annual report incorporating the audited annual financial

statements for the year ended 30 September 2020 (on which the Company's auditors expressed an unmodified audit

opinion) has been published and is available on the Company's website at:





The integrated annual report contains a notice of annual general meeting which will be held on Thursday,

25 February 2021 at 11:00 at the offices of Arrowhead at 3rd Floor, upper building, 1 Sturdee Avenue, Rosebank,

Johannesburg, (the "AGM"). The notice of AGM was dispatched to shareholders today, Friday, 15 January 2021 and is

available on the Company's website at:





The notice of AGM includes the proposed specific repurchase by Arrowhead of (i) 25 534 700 Arrowhead B shares

from the Arrowhead Charitable Trust at a price per share equal to the volume weighted average price per Arrowhead B

share over the 30 business days prior to the repurchase and (ii) 6 000 000 Arrowhead B shares from Imraan Suleman at

a price per share equal to the market value per Arrowhead B share on the business day immediately preceding the

repurchase. The terms of the specific repurchase and the financial effects of the specific repurchase are detailed in

Annexure 1 to the notice of AGM.





The Company has made provision for Arrowhead shareholders or their proxies to participate electronically in the AGM

by way of telephone conferencing or MS Teams. Should shareholders wish to participate in the AGM by telephone

conference call or MS Teams as aforesaid, the shareholder or its proxy as the case may be, will be required to advise the

Company thereof by no later than 11h00 on Tuesday, 23 February 2021. Full details for purposes of electronic

participation are set out in the notice of AGM.





The last day to trade in order to be participate in and vote at the AGM is Tuesday, 16 February 2021 and the record date

for voting purposes is Friday, 19 February 2021.





15 January 2021









Sponsor

Java Capital





Date: 15-01-2021 05:01:00

