Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Arrowhead Properties Limited    AHA   ZAE000275491

ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED

(AHA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/04
7.69 ZAR   -0.77%
10:45aARROWHEAD PROPERTIES : - disposal of Jane Furse Crossing
PU
08/26ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES : - operational update & trading statement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arrowhead Properties : - disposal of Jane Furse Crossing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/07/2020 | 10:45am EDT
Shareholders are advised that Moolgem Proprietary Limited (the Seller), a subsidiary of Cumulative Properties Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has, on 3 September 2020 (the Signature Date), entered into an agreement (the Sale Agreement) with Depoway Proprietary Limited (the Purchaser) to dispose of the rental enterprise comprising Jane Furse Crossing in Limpopo, (the Property) as a going concern (the Rental Enterprise), for an aggregate disposal consideration of R174 000 000 (the Purchase Consideration)(the Transaction).

Rationale
The Transaction is in line with Arrowhead's previously announced disposal programme aimed at repositioning the Company's property portfolio through strategic disposals. The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to reduce debt in line with Arrowhead's intention to improve gearing and strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

Conditions precedent
The Transaction is subject to the fulfilment or waiver, as the case may be, of the following conditions precedent:

  • that by no later than 30 days from the Signature Date, the Purchaser has delivered written confirmation to the Seller that it has conducted the Due Diligence Investigation to its satisfaction, acting reasonably and in good faith;
  • that by no later than 5 business days from the Signature Date, the Purchaser has delivered a signed copy of the resolution of the board of directors of the Purchaser approving the conclusion of the Sale Agreement;
  • that by no later than 30 days from fulfilment or waiver (as the case may be) of the condition precedent stipulated in paragraph above, the Purchaser has furnished a written guarantee for the payment of the Purchase Consideration which shall be payable to the Seller on the Transfer Date; and
  • that by no later than 90 days from fulfilment or waiver (as the case may be) of the condition precedent stipulated in paragraph above, the Competition Authorities have unconditionally approved the Transaction, provided that the period for the fulfilment of the condition precedent in this paragraph shall be extended by agreement in writing between the Parties for such period as it reasonable in the circumstances (which will not exceed another 75 (seventy five) business days) if there is a delay in obtaining the approval of the Competition Authorities, with such delay caused by the Competition Authorities.

Disclaimer

Arrowhead Properties Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 14:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED
10:45aARROWHEAD PROPERTIES : - disposal of Jane Furse Crossing
PU
08/26ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES : - operational update & trading statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2 506 M 150 M 150 M
Net income 2019 -843 M -50,3 M -50,3 M
Net Debt 2019 6 442 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,89x
Yield 2019 11,2%
Capitalization 1 743 M 105 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arrowhead Properties Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Jonathan Kaplan CEO & Executive Director
Matthew Nell Independent Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Gregory Stephen Kinross Non-Executive Chairman
Riaz Kader Co-Chief Operating officer & Executive Director
Junaid Limalia Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARROWHEAD PROPERTIES LIMITED-23.48%105
GECINA-30.39%9 638
MIRVAC GROUP-33.65%6 014
GPT GROUP-32.50%5 331
ICADE-45.80%4 587
CHARTER HALL GROUP12.91%4 218
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group