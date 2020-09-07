Arrowhead Properties : - disposal of Jane Furse Crossing 0 09/07/2020 | 10:45am EDT Send by mail :

Shareholders are advised that Moolgem Proprietary Limited (the Seller), a subsidiary of Cumulative Properties Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has, on 3 September 2020 (the Signature Date), entered into an agreement (the Sale Agreement) with Depoway Proprietary Limited (the Purchaser) to dispose of the rental enterprise comprising Jane Furse Crossing in Limpopo, (the Property) as a going concern (the Rental Enterprise), for an aggregate disposal consideration of R174 000 000 (the Purchase Consideration)(the Transaction). Rationale

The Transaction is in line with Arrowhead's previously announced disposal programme aimed at repositioning the Company's property portfolio through strategic disposals. The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to reduce debt in line with Arrowhead's intention to improve gearing and strengthen the Company's balance sheet. Conditions precedent

The Transaction is subject to the fulfilment or waiver, as the case may be, of the following conditions precedent:

that by no later than 30 days from the Signature Date, the Purchaser has delivered written confirmation to the Seller that it has conducted the Due Diligence Investigation to its satisfaction, acting reasonably and in good faith;

that by no later than 5 business days from the Signature Date, the Purchaser has delivered a signed copy of the resolution of the board of directors of the Purchaser approving the conclusion of the Sale Agreement;

that by no later than 30 days from fulfilment or waiver (as the case may be) of the condition precedent stipulated in paragraph above, the Purchaser has furnished a written guarantee for the payment of the Purchase Consideration which shall be payable to the Seller on the Transfer Date; and

that by no later than 90 days from fulfilment or waiver (as the case may be) of the condition precedent stipulated in paragraph above, the Competition Authorities have unconditionally approved the Transaction, provided that the period for the fulfilment of the condition precedent in this paragraph shall be extended by agreement in writing between the Parties for such period as it reasonable in the circumstances (which will not exceed another 75 (seventy five) business days) if there is a delay in obtaining the approval of the Competition Authorities, with such delay caused by the Competition Authorities. Attachments Original document

Attachments Original document