    BANX   US8617801043

ARROWMARK FINANCIAL CORP.

(BANX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:33 2022-06-09 pm EDT
19.75 USD   +0.10%
ArrowMark Financial : Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

06/09/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
ArrowMark Financial Corp. (BANX)

A closed end investment management company making investments

in bank-related assets, including community banks and regulatory capital relief securities.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. | 212-468-5441 | 100 Fillmore Street, Ste. 325, Denver, CO 80206

ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com

March 31, 2022

Disclaimers & Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation, and all oral statements made regarding the subject matter of this communication, contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the matters described in this presentation. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial

performance. Statements that include the words "should," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "anticipate," "seek," "will," and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements in this material. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Actual future results may differ significantly from those stated in any forward-looking statement, depending on factors such as changes in securities or financial markets or general economic conditions, the volume of sales and purchases of shares of common stock, the continuation of investment advisory, administrative and service contracts, and other risks discussed from time to time in ArrowMark Financial Corp.'s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. ArrowMark Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

Disclosures

ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC ("ArrowMark") is majority owned by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC ("ArrowMark Partners"). ArrowMark Partners is a registered investment adviser. ArrowMark has entered into a staffing agreement (the "Staffing Agreement") with its parent company, ArrowMark Partners and several of its affiliates. Under the Staffing Agreement, ArrowMark Partners provides experienced investment professionals

to ArrowMark and also provides access to their senior investment personnel. ArrowMark capitalizes on the

significant deal origination, credit underwriting, due diligence, investment structuring, execution, portfolio

management and monitoring of ArrowMark Partners' investment professionals.

2

About ArrowMark Financial Corp.

ArrowMark Partners

About Money Center Banks

Regulatory Capital Relief Securities

About Community Banks

Management Biographies

ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com

March 31, 2022

ArrowMark Financial Corp. ("BANX") Investment Thesis

ArrowMark Financial

  • Current high-income of +8% yield with quarterly distributions
  • Stable and consistent NAV, reported monthly (see page 6)
  • The Company's investment strategy is dedicated to income generation, capital preservation and total risk-adjusted returns.
  • The majority of underlying portfolio credits are investment grade.
  • ArrowMark Financial Corp. is positioned to benefit from increasing interest rates as 70% of the portfolio is floating rate securities.
  • Unique investment vehicle dedicated to banking related investments in money center bank regulatory capital relief securities, community bank securities and other FDIC insured institutions.
  1. Non-BusinessDevelopment Company Regulated Investment Company
  2. Source: As of 03.31.2022 ArrowMark Financial Corp. ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com

4

About ArrowMark Financial Corp. ("BANX")

About ArrowMark Financial

  • In February 2020, ArrowMark Partners assumed the role of investment advisor of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and changed the name to ArrowMark Financial Corp. in February 2022.
  • ArrowMark Financial Corp. is an SEC registered non-diversifiedclosed-end investment company under the ticker symbol "BANX". The Company is structured as a non-BDC RIC1. The Company commenced operations November 2013.

Investment Objective

  • The Company's primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income. The Company is focused on income generation, capital preservation, and total risk-adjusted returns.

Investment Strategy

  • The Company intends to make long-term, passive, non-control investments in bank related securities issued by banks seeking regulatory capital for organic growth, acquisitions and other refinancing activities.
  • The Company invests in term loans, senior and subordinated debt, structured debt, regulatory capital relief securities, convertible securities, preferred and common equity.

1. Non-Business Development Company Regulated Investment Company

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

StoneCastle Financial Corp. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 17:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20,7 M - -
Net income 2022 10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 7,91%
Capitalization 140 M 140 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ARROWMARK FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
ArrowMark Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARROWMARK FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,73 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjai Bhonsle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick J. Farrell Chief Financial Officer
Rick Grove Chief Compliance Officer
Alan J. Ginsberg Independent Director
Emil W. Henry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARROWMARK FINANCIAL CORP.-10.22%140
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.03%9 708
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.3.34%6 146
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.07%4 562
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC2.83%4 413
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.45%4 201