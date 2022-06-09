ArrowMark Financial : Q1 2022 Investor Presentation

Disclaimers & Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation, and all oral statements made regarding the subject matter of this communication, contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the matters described in this presentation. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial

performance. Statements that include the words "should," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "anticipate," "seek," "will," and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements in this material. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Actual future results may differ significantly from those stated in any forward-looking statement, depending on factors such as changes in securities or financial markets or general economic conditions, the volume of sales and purchases of shares of common stock, the continuation of investment advisory, administrative and service contracts, and other risks discussed from time to time in ArrowMark Financial Corp.'s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. ArrowMark Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

Disclosures

ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC ("ArrowMark") is majority owned by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC ("ArrowMark Partners"). ArrowMark Partners is a registered investment adviser. ArrowMark has entered into a staffing agreement (the "Staffing Agreement") with its parent company, ArrowMark Partners and several of its affiliates. Under the Staffing Agreement, ArrowMark Partners provides experienced investment professionals