Arrowmark Financial : Investor Presentation

This presentation, and all oral statements made regarding the subject matter of this communication, contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the matters described in this presentation. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial
performance. Statements that include the words "should," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "anticipate," "seek," "will," and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify
forward-looking statements in this material. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Actual future results may differ significantly from those stated in any forward-looking statement, depending on factors such as changes in securities or financial markets or general economic conditions, the volume of sales and purchases of shares of common stock, the continuation of investment advisory, administrative and service contracts, and other risks discussed from time to time in ArrowMark Financial Corp.'s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. ArrowMark Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.
Disclosures
ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC ("ArrowMark") is majority owned by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC ("ArrowMark Partners"). ArrowMark Partners is a registered investment adviser. ArrowMark has entered into a staffing agreement (the "Staffing Agreement") with its parent company, ArrowMark Partners and several of its affiliates. Under the Staffing Agreement, ArrowMark Partners provides experienced investment professionals to ArrowMark and also provides access to their senior investment personnel. ArrowMark capitalizes on the significant deal origination, credit underwriting, due diligence, investment structuring, execution, portfolio
management and monitoring of ArrowMark Partners' investment professionals.
Current high-income of +8% yield with quarterly distributions
Stable and consistent NAV, reported monthly (see page 6)
The Company's investment strategy is dedicated to income generation, capital preservation and total risk-adjusted returns.
The majority of underlying portfolio credits are investment grade.
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is positioned to benefit from increasing interest rates as 70% of the portfolio is floating rate securities.
Unique investment vehicle dedicated to banking related investments in money center bank regulatory capital relief securities, community bank securities and other FDIC insured institutions.
Non-BusinessDevelopment Company Regulated Investment Company
Source: As of 03.31.2022 ArrowMark Financial Corp. ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com
About ArrowMark Financial Corp. ("BANX")
About ArrowMark Financial
In February 2020, ArrowMark Partners assumed the role of investment advisor of StoneCastle Financial Corp. and changed the name to ArrowMark Financial Corp. in February 2022.
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is an SEC registered non-diversifiedclosed-end investment company under the ticker symbol "BANX". The Company is structured as a non-BDC RIC1. The Company commenced operations November 2013.
Investment Objective
The Company's primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income.
The Company is focused on income generation, capital preservation, and total risk-adjusted returns.
Investment Strategy
The Company intends to make long-term, passive, non-control investments in bank related securities issued by banks seeking regulatory capital for organic growth, acquisitions and other refinancing activities.
The Company invests in term loans, senior and subordinated debt, structured debt, regulatory capital relief securities, convertible securities, preferred and common equity.
1. Non-Business Development Company Regulated Investment Company
