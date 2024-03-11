Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously reported, on January 8, 2024, Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") received a notice (the "Annual Meeting Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company failed to hold an annual meeting of stockholders within 12 months after its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(2)(G), the Company had 45 calendar days (or until February 22, 2024) to submit a plan to regain compliance. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(2)(G), the Company submitted a plan to regain compliance on February 22, 2024. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from its fiscal year end, or until June 28, 2024, to regain compliance.

On March 5, 2024, the Company received a notice (the "Deadline Notice") from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq indicating that, unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") by March 12, 2024, trading of the Company's securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market would be suspended at the opening of business on March 14, 2024, due to the Company's non-compliance with Nasdaq IM-5101-2, which requires that a special purpose acquisition company complete one or more business combinations within 36 months of the effectiveness of its IPO registration statement. The Company intends to timely request a hearing before the Panel to request sufficient time to complete the Company's previously disclosed proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with iLearningEngines, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("iLearningEngines"). In addition, the Deadline Notice indicated that the Company should be prepared to address the concerns raised in the Annual Meeting Notice in its hearing before the Panel related to the Deadline Notice. The hearing request will result in a stay of any suspension or delisting action pending the outcome of the hearing. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to satisfy Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, regain compliance with Nasdaq IM-5101-2 or Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a), and maintain compliance with other Nasdaq listing requirements. While request for a hearing before the Panel is pending, the Company's securities will continue to trade on Nasdaq.

