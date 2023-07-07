UNITED STATES

ARROWROOT ACQUISITION CORP.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The board of directors of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), approved a draw of an aggregate of $160,000 (the "Extension Funds") pursuant to the Promissory Note, dated as of March 6, 2023 (the "Note"), between the Company and Arrowroot Acquisition LLC (the "Lender"), which Extension Funds were deposited into the Company's trust account for its public stockholders on July 6, 2023. This deposit enables the Company to extend the date by which it must complete its initial business combination from July 6, 2023 to August 6, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the first of seven one-month extensions permitted under the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation, as amended, and provides the Company with additional time to complete its initial business combination. The Note does not bear interest and matures upon closing of the Company's initial business combination. In the event that the Company does not consummate an initial business combination, the Note will be repaid only from funds remaining outside of the Company's trust account, if any, or will be forfeited, eliminated, or otherwise forgiven. Up to $1,760,000 of the total principal amount of the Note may be converted, in whole or in part, at the option of the Lender into warrants of the Company at a price of $1.00 per warrant, which warrants will be identical to the private placement warrants issued to the Lender at the time of the initial public offering of the Company.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ARROWROOT ACQUISITION CORP. Dated: July 7, 2023 By: /s/ Matthew Safaii Name: Matthew Safaii Title: Chief Executive Officer

