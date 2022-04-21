ARSS Infrastructure Projects : Awarding orders/contract

.•..
ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE
Date: 21-04-2022
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
Phiroze Jejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, Plot No-C 1, G Block
1st Floor, Rotunda Building,
.Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Bandra (E),
Mumbai- 400001
Mumbai-400051
BSE Scrip Code - 533163
NSE Symbol: ARSSINFRA
PROJECTS LTD.
Sub: Intimation regarding Work Order
Dear Sir/Madam,
In accordance with the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure RequirementsjRegulation 2015, we are pleased to
inform you that we received a work order of Rs.2,20,34,898.69 (Rupees Two Crore Twenty Lakhs Thirty Four Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety Eight and Sixty Nine Paise Only) for "Temporary Rail connectivity to MMLP Paradip." Vide LOA No.
CONjER/A-IVjMMLP ParadipfP. Way/2022.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking You
For ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited
(Prakash Chhajer) Company Secretary & Compliance officer
