Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    533163   INE267I01010

ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS LIMITED

(533163)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-19
27.30 INR   -0.73%
04:15aARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS : Awarding orders/contract
PU
04:00aARSS Infrastructure Projects Secures Work Order for Temporary Rail Connectivity
MT
02/14ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ARSS Infrastructure Projects : Awarding orders/contract

04/21/2022 | 04:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

.•..

ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE

Date: 21-04-2022

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Phiroze Jejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No-C 1, G Block

1st Floor, Rotunda Building,

.Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai- 400001

Mumbai-400051

BSE Scrip Code - 533163

NSE Symbol: ARSSINFRA

PROJECTS LTD.

Sub: Intimation regarding Work Order

Dear Sir/Madam,

In accordance with the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure RequirementsjRegulation 2015, we are pleased to

inform you that we received a work order of Rs.2,20,34,898.69 (Rupees Two Crore Twenty Lakhs Thirty Four Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety Eight and Sixty Nine Paise Only) for "Temporary Rail connectivity to MMLP Paradip." Vide LOA No.

CONjER/A-IVjMMLP ParadipfP. Way/2022.

lq

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You

For ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited

~

(Prakash Chhajer) Company Secretary & Compliance officer

.

CIN:L141030R2000PLC0062JO . Regd. Office : Sector A Zone D Plot #38 M hI' Tel: 916742602763/2588552/ 2588554 F~x '+91 674 ;;~5;;:a~

nd~~tnal Estate, Bhubaneswar 751010, OdishaCorp. Office: ARSS Mall, Community Centre, 'Plot No 40 Block-A P' ~~al~~esponse~arssgrOup.in,.Website: www.arssgroup.in

. '.

.

Tel.:+911125252024 ",Fax: +91112'52a5s2c01E''2mar:l?dPPOlhto~@Jw'talahe~ Market, New Delhi-110063 (India)

-mal. e I arssgroup.m

.

Disclaimer

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:14:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS LIMITED
04:15aARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS : Awarding orders/contract
PU
04:00aARSS Infrastructure Projects Secures Work Order for Temporary Rail Connectivity
MT
02/14ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and..
CI
2021ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited Announces Resignation of Janhabi Deo as Director
CI
2021ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS : Swings to Loss in Fiscal Q1
MT
2021Arss Infrastructure Projects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter En..
CI
2021ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited Announces Resignation of Krishna Chandra Raut as N..
CI
2021ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited Announces Caseation of Swarup Chandra Parija as an..
CI
2021ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. Announces Appointment of Mr. Rajender Parshad Indoria..
CI
2021Arss Infrastructure Projects Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter End..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 821 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
Net income 2021 -520 M -6,81 M -6,81 M
Net Debt 2021 15 855 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 621 M 8,14 M 8,14 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,59x
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 331
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sunil Agarwal President & Chief Executive Officer
Soumendra Keshari Pattanaik Chief Financial Officer
Subash Agarwal Executive Chairman
Anil Agarwal Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Prakash Chhajer Secretary & Chief Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS LIMITED-17.77%8
VINCI-1.16%55 952
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.20%38 287
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-10.72%31 170
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED11.57%23 250
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.06%20 042