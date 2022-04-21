ARSS Infrastructure Projects : Awarding orders/contract

.•..

ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE Date: 21-04-2022 Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Phiroze Jejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No-C 1, G Block 1st Floor, Rotunda Building, .Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400001 Mumbai-400051 BSE Scrip Code - 533163 NSE Symbol: ARSSINFRA

PROJECTS LTD.

Sub: Intimation regarding Work Order

Dear Sir/Madam,

In accordance with the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure RequirementsjRegulation 2015, we are pleased to

inform you that we received a work order of Rs.2,20,34,898.69 (Rupees Two Crore Twenty Lakhs Thirty Four Thousand Eight Hundred Ninety Eight and Sixty Nine Paise Only) for "Temporary Rail connectivity to MMLP Paradip." Vide LOA No.

CONjER/A-IVjMMLP ParadipfP. Way/2022.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You

For ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited

(Prakash Chhajer) Company Secretary & Compliance officer

