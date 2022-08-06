ARSS Infrastructure Projects : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

Date: 06-08-2022 Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Plot No-C1, G Block 1st Floor, Rotunda Building, BandraKurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 001 Mumbai-400051 BSE Scrip Code - 533163 NSE Symbol: ARSSINFRA

Sub: Post-Facto Intimation of the 9th (Ninth) Meeting of Committee of Creditors ("CoC") of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited, the Corporate Debtor was scheduled on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 02.30 p.m.

In continuation of our earlier intimation dated 3rd August, 2022 about meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC), pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and in accordance with the requirements of Clause 16(g) of Part A of Schedule III of LODR, we would like to inform you that the 9th (Ninth) meeting of the Committee of Creditors of the Company was duly convened and conducted on Friday, 5th August, 2022 at 02.30 p.m. onwards at the registered office of the company situated at Plot No- 38, Sector - A, Zone- D, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar, Khurda -751010, Odisha. The participants were also given an option to attend the meeting virtually.

At the aforesaid meeting, the RP of the Company apprised the Committee of Creditors, inter alia, about the current status of CIRP, composition of committee of creditors based on the claims received and Hon'ble NCLT Orders. Further Resolution Applicant has discussed his revised resolution plan with COC members. COC members discussed on Transaction audit report and valuation report with the transaction auditors and registered valuers respectively.

The meeting was concluded at 06.25 P.M.

For ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited (Company under CIRP)

(Prakash Chhajer)

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

FCS-8473

