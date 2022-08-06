Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited
  News
  Summary
    533163   INE267I01010

ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS LIMITED

(533163)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-04
22.95 INR   -1.08%
08:34aARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS : CIRP - Committee meeting updates
PU
04/21ARSS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS : Awarding orders/contract
PU
04/21ARSS Infrastructure Projects Secures Work Order for Temporary Rail Connectivity
MT
ARSS Infrastructure Projects : CIRP - Committee meeting updates

08/06/2022 | 08:34am EDT
Date: 06-08-2022

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Plot No-C1, G Block

1st Floor, Rotunda Building,

BandraKurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (E),

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai-400051

BSE Scrip Code - 533163

NSE Symbol: ARSSINFRA

Sub: Post-Facto Intimation of the 9th (Ninth) Meeting of Committee of Creditors ("CoC") of ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited, the Corporate Debtor was scheduled on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 02.30 p.m.

Dear Madam/Sirs,

In continuation of our earlier intimation dated 3rd August, 2022 about meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC), pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and in accordance with the requirements of Clause 16(g) of Part A of Schedule III of LODR, we would like to inform you that the 9th (Ninth) meeting of the Committee of Creditors of the Company was duly convened and conducted on Friday, 5th August, 2022 at 02.30 p.m. onwards at the registered office of the company situated at Plot No- 38, Sector - A, Zone- D, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar, Khurda -751010, Odisha. The participants were also given an option to attend the meeting virtually.

At the aforesaid meeting, the RP of the Company apprised the Committee of Creditors, inter alia, about the current status of CIRP, composition of committee of creditors based on the claims received and Hon'ble NCLT Orders. Further Resolution Applicant has discussed his revised resolution plan with COC members. COC members discussed on Transaction audit report and valuation report with the transaction auditors and registered valuers respectively.

The meeting was concluded at 06.25 P.M.

You are requested to take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited (Company under CIRP)

(Prakash Chhajer)

Company Secretary &

Compliance Officer

FCS-8473

Regd. Off.: Plot No-38, Sector -A,Zone-D,Plot-38, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar -751010 (Odisha) Tel-91 06742602763/2588552/2588554, Fax: 91 0674 2585074 Email :cs@arssgroup.in

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2022 12:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
