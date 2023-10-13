Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended August 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 8.12 million compared to USD 7.48 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.07403 million compared to net income of USD 0.237775 million a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 23.43 million compared to USD 19.03 million a year ago. Net income was USD 0.574845 million compared to USD 0.006403 million a year ago.
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended August 31, 2023
October 13, 2023 at 05:24 pm EDT
