Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. is a manufacturer of agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings and steel cutting tools. The Company's principal manufacturing plant is located in Armstrong, Iowa. It operates through three segments. Agricultural Products segment manufactures a range of specialized farm machinery under its label, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear and dump boxes; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; and a line of dirt work equipment. Modular Buildings segment produces, sells and leases modular buildings, which are custom designed to meet the specific research needs of its customers. Tools segment produces and sells standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, as well as polycrystalline diamond (PCD) and cubic boron nitride (CBN) inserts and tools and OEM specialty tools.