Artea: joint venture with Banque des Territoires
With additional bank financing, the two partners will be able to invest 75 million euros in the construction and operation of some 140 supercharging stations for electric vehicles in France.
The joint venture will thus accelerate the development of low-carbon mobility. The project is also supported by ADEME, through its France 2030 program, which has allocated over 13 million euros in investment subsidies to Dream Energy.
