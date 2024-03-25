Artea: joint venture with Banque des Territoires

March 25, 2024 at 04:12 am EDT Share

Artea has announced that its renewable energies subsidiary Dream Energy is to set up a joint venture with Banque des Territoires, in which it will hold 51% and 49% respectively, and which will have 40 million euros in equity capital.



With additional bank financing, the two partners will be able to invest 75 million euros in the construction and operation of some 140 supercharging stations for electric vehicles in France.



The joint venture will thus accelerate the development of low-carbon mobility. The project is also supported by ADEME, through its France 2030 program, which has allocated over 13 million euros in investment subsidies to Dream Energy.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.