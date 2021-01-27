Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Artec technologies AG    A6T   DE0005209589

ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG

(A6T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strategy update: artec technologies AG further expands software platform for crime investigation detection and prevention

01/27/2021 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Incidents at US Capitol and Berlin Reichstag highlight need for data analytics tools for security agencies
  • Software platform (Law Enforcement Video Surveillance Manager) for planning and execution of police operations proven in practice
  • Video Surveillance Manager's functionality expanded for use in area observation, as well as the collection and analysis of audiovisual contaminated data

Disclaimer

artec technologies AG published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 07:29:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG
02:30aSTRATEGY UPDATE : artec technologies AG further expands software platform for cr..
PU
01/26PRESS RELEASE : Strategy update: artec technologies AG further expands software ..
DJ
01/26STRATEGY UPDATE : artec technologies AG further expands software platform for cr..
EQ
01/19ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES : Endúr ASA - Artec Aqua formally signs contract to build bro..
AQ
01/11ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES : Endúr ASA drives Nordic consolidation strategy by acquiring..
AQ
2020ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES : An Update On the 2020 NAB Show
PU
2018ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
2018MEDIA COMPANIES USE ARTIFICIAL INTEL : artec technologies AG shows how to do it ..
PU
2018ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES : XENTAURIX Artificial Intelligence (AI) turns your video med..
PU
2018ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG : XENTAURIX Artificial Intelligence (AI) turns your video ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3,26 M 3,96 M 3,96 M
Net income 2020 0,23 M 0,27 M 0,27 M
Net cash 2020 0,36 M 0,44 M 0,44 M
P/E ratio 2020 55,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,6 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
artec technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,75 €
Last Close Price 4,44 €
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Hoffmann Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Ingo Hoffmann Chief Technology Officer
Stefan Schütze Member-Supervisory Board
Tino Menge Member-Supervisory Board
Marco Müller Manager-Product Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES AG11.56%15
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.20%1 735 361
SEA LIMITED14.89%116 895
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.99%114 371
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.27%57 586
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE0.90%53 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ