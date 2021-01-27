Strategy update: artec technologies AG further expands software platform for crime investigation detection and prevention
Incidents at US Capitol and Berlin Reichstag highlight need for data analytics tools for security agencies
Software platform (Law Enforcement Video Surveillance Manager) for planning and execution of police operations proven in practice
Video Surveillance Manager's functionality expanded for use in area observation, as well as the collection and analysis of audiovisual contaminated data
Disclaimer
artec technologies AG published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 07:29:01 UTC
© Publicnow 2021
