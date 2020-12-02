Artefact : China shortlisted for 3 Agency of the Year Awards by Campaign

Artefact China has won two prizes at the 2020 Campaign Greater China Agency of the Year Awards. The agency won Gold in the Consultancy of the Year category, and Bronze for Independent Agency of the Year. The agency won the hotly contested prizes against competitors such as Isobar Taiwan (Dentsu Aegis Network) and Illuminera.

For the last 27 years, Campaign's Agency of the Year Awards have recognised the outstanding people, work and agencies - in local markets across five regions (Australia/New Zealand, Greater China, Japan/Korea, South Asia, Southeast Asia ). This year, the judges for the Greater China competition included marketing communications, digital and data experts, including Jae Soh (Head of Digital, Fashion, LVMH), Mika Kanai (General Manager, Corporate Media & Digital Marketing, Shiseido), and Jun Fang (VP, Data & Digital, Unilever China), among others.

In 2020, Artefact China won a number of new accounts, including Danone, Pernod Ricard, Sanofi, Henkel, LVMH, SAIC motor, L'Oréal, and CWF despite challenges brought by COVID-19. The agency also delivered best-in-class, award-winning campaigns for clients such as the supermarket chain, METRO China, which won at the TopDigital Innovation Awards 2020.

'I am so proud of our team who have been very passionate and resilient this year. They are the driving force behind the success of this agency,' said Pascal Duriez, CEO of Artefact APAC. 'In the past twelve months, we applied our philosophy of integrating art (creative) and science (data), delivered by a perfect mix of our team in this two expertise. This indeed sets us apart from other agencies and I am happy that our excellence is recognized today with these awards.'

'What a phenomenal achievement! Kudos to the team of data consultants, data scientists and data engineers who have made this Gold award for Consultancy of the Year possible!' commented by Managing Partner Artefact APAC Edouard de Mezerac. 'Not many agencies, let alone an Independent agency such as Artefact, are growing double-digit in China this year, so receiving this prestigious award is a great honour. Thank you to Campaign.'

See the full list of winners here.