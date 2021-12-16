Log in
Artefact : aims to become the world's leading data consulting group following Ardian's successful purchase offer.

12/16/2021 | 03:29am EST
Press release - 13 December 2021
Artefact - Ardian - Cathay Capital

Ardian, a world-leading private investment house, together with Cathay Capital, are pleased to announce that their simplified tender offer for the remaining shares of Artefact, a leader in data consulting, has been accepted.

As the required conditions were met at the closing of the offer, the mandatory withdrawal on Artefact shares will be effective as of 21 December 2021 at €7.80 per share. Artefact's legacy managers are also supporting this offer by reinvesting substantially alongside Ardian, to ensure the continuity of governance with Vincent Luciani as Group CEO.

Artefact was founded in 2014 by Vincent Luciani and Guillaume de Roquemaurel. After rapid international expansion, Artefact established itself as a leader in data-driven business transformation, with the aim of creating value by bridging the gap between data and business.

Today, Artefact has a global network, with operations across the world in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, the Americas and Africa, and over 800 employees. The company has partnered with major brands such as L'Oréal, Danone, Sanofi Orange and also supports major international accounts across a range of sectors from FMCG, Retail, Luxury, Telecoms, Healthcare, Tourism and Industry including for example: Samsung and Unilever.

Artefact's data offerings have demonstrated their ability to scale AI projects globally, especially as only 10 to 15% of companies are currently incorporating data science-based solutions into their operations successfully. Artefact enables the implementation of fundamental services such as data governance and infrastructure, and the development of specialized solutions (call centre automation, demand forecasting, recommendation engines, and fraud detection). Artefact also has the most complete data-driven marketing portfolio on the market.

In a market driven by exponential growth in data, Ardian's Expansion team, alongside Cathay Capital, a global investment firm with a strong presence in Asia, will support Artefact's management team in a new phase of acceleration with the aim of becoming a global data consulting services leader.

The new shareholders will support the group in its geographical expansion in Europe, Asia and the United States thanks to their global network and the significant resources that will be provided to the Group. Artefact will invest in an ambitious recruitment program for new talent with the aim of tripling its workforce by 2025, with already 500 recruitments planned for 2022. Finally, the Group will be an active player in the consolidation of the market by accelerating strategic acquisitions in a still highly fragmented data services market.

Artefact's strength lies in the excellence of its people who are drawn to a company dedicated to building the next generation of "data leaders". Strong human values, a committed CSR policy, and a continual job training, make Artefact one of the data industry's most sought-after employers.

"The alliance with Ardian definitely marks a major turning point in the history of Artefact. The delisting and the arrival of a shareholder like Ardian, a strategic and long-term oriented investor, allows us to deploy an ambitious growth and recruitment plan, anchored on the high added value of our talents."
VINCENT LUCIANI ● CO-FOUNDER AND CEO OF ARTEFACT
"Our objective is to support this excellent management team in its ambition to become a world leader in data services. Our global network, expertise and significant resources will be available to Artefact and will help accelerate the group's growth by strengthening its appeal to new talent by pursuing an ambitious market consolidation strategy."
MARIE ARNAUD-BATTANDIER ● MANAGING DIRECTOR, EXPANSION TEAM, ARDIAN
"We're delighted to partner with Artefact and its management team alongside Ardian in a new phase of development. Artefact has built a strong client-recognized expertise in the field of data services and benefits from major growth potential in France and abroad. Cathay Capital will support Artefact's ambitious organic and external growth strategy thanks to our technological know-how and ecosystem, especially in China."
JÉRÉMIE FALZONE ● PARTNER, CATHAY CAPITAL

