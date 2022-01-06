Artefact : joins the Amazon Ads Partner Network

Artefact offers consulting services in data transformation and data marketing. The global data-driven services company creates business value through data for a wide range of advertisers across the globe.

The Amazon Ads Partner Network is a global community of agencies and tool providers that can help advertisers achieve their business goals using Amazon Ads products. The Partner Network enables Artefact to further develop its capabilities; engage more deeply with Amazon Ads, and grow its business.

As an Amazon Ads Partner, Artefact is dedicated to helping clients collaborate with Amazon effectively and increase their marketing ROI by leveraging best-in-class solutions and technology.

As an example, in Spain, Artefact helped the household brand Vileda achieve a 50% increase of sales of its best-performing categories on Amazon.es and increase the overall visibility of its Amazon Ads campaigns.