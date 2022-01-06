Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Artefact
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALATF   FR0000079683

ARTEFACT

(ALATF)
  Report
Artefact : joins the Amazon Ads Partner Network

01/06/2022 | 03:08am EST
PARIS (FRANCE), Wednesday, January 6th, 2022

Artefact has become an Amazon Ads Partner in multiple European countries (UK, Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands).

Artefact offers consulting services in data transformation and data marketing. The global data-driven services company creates business value through data for a wide range of advertisers across the globe.

The Amazon Ads Partner Network is a global community of agencies and tool providers that can help advertisers achieve their business goals using Amazon Ads products. The Partner Network enables Artefact to further develop its capabilities; engage more deeply with Amazon Ads, and grow its business.

As an Amazon Ads Partner, Artefact is dedicated to helping clients collaborate with Amazon effectively and increase their marketing ROI by leveraging best-in-class solutions and technology.

As an example, in Spain, Artefact helped the household brand Vileda achieve a 50% increase of sales of its best-performing categories on Amazon.es and increase the overall visibility of its Amazon Ads campaigns.

Artefact has been collaborating with Amazon for a number of years across its different locations around the world. The company has extensive knowledge of the best practices of the retailer and is able to offer expertise to its clients across a diverse range of Amazon Ads specialties with tools to manage and optimize their digital advertising campaigns.

Disclaimer

Artefact SA published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 08:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
