  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Artefact
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALATF   FR0000079683

ARTEFACT

(ALATF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spanish Civil War bomb found after man recalls childhood attack

01/16/2022 | 05:45am EST
MADRID (Reuters) - Police deactivated an unexploded bomb from the Spanish Civil War after a man remembered that Italian fascist bombers had dropped it on his town when he was a child more than 80 years ago.

Work on a building in Maella, near Zaragoza in northeastern Spain, was halted after the man said that when he was six-years-old the building was bombed but the device failed to explode.

Metal detectors were used to find the 50 kg bomb which was dropped by the Italian air force, which sided with the Nationalist forces of General Francisco Franco during the 1936-1939 war.

"A local resident alerted the owner of the premises that he had to be careful when carrying out works because during the civil war, when this person was six, the town was bombarded and one of the bombs did not explode. Later concrete was poured on the ground and the artefact was hidden from view," the Civil Guard said in a statement.

Bomb disposal officers blew up the device on Jan. 10, but the operation was made public on Sunday.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley and Silvio Castellanos, Editing by Angus MacSwan)


Financials
Sales 2020 75,1 M 85,7 M 85,7 M
Net income 2020 2,79 M 3,18 M 3,18 M
Net Debt 2020 5,94 M 6,78 M 6,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 43,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 267 M 300 M 304 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart ARTEFACT
Duration : Period :
Artefact Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Marie Paul de Roquemaurel President, Group Co-CEO & Executive Director
Vincent Luciani Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hayette Soltani Group-Chief Financial Officer
François de la Villardière Chairman
Philippe Rolet Group Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTEFACT154.72%300
WPP PLC6.16%18 621
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA2.47%17 275
OMNICOM GROUP INC.7.67%16 920
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.1.63%14 986
CYBERAGENT, INC.-6.01%7 988