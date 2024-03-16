Artefact Projects Limited Announces Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Changes
March 16, 2024 at 03:30 am EDT
Artefact Projects Limited announced that at the board meeting held on March 16, 2024, the company approved resignation of Mr. Anand Jain, Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company with effect from close of working hours on March 16, 2024 due to personal commitment. Appointment of Mrs. Rani Maheshwari as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from March 18, 2024. Mrs. Rani Maheshwari
Associate Members of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), has 3.5 year work experience in the field of secretarial matters, corporate laws, SEBI compliances, RBI/FEMA compliances and Liasioning with the Government Authorities.