Artefact Projects Limited provides engineering, architectural and project management services for infrastructure projects, especially highways. Its projects include highways, urban infrastructure, and airports. It offers specialized project services for the road sector for more than 10000 kilometers (kms). The Company provides design, construction, financial disclosure, operations, and maintenance supervision and quality control of highway ongoing assignment for 17 national highway projects for four/six lining of 1735 Kms of national highways sections in India. It has undertaken services as project management consultants for Chhattisgarh Rural Roads development project for design, supervision, and construction of 2100 Kms roads in six districts of Chhattisgarh State. It has conceptualized, planned and designed various urban infrastructure developments including mini-residential townships, shopping complexes, housing, hawker's markets, bus depots in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.