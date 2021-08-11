Log in
Artelo Biosciences to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit on August 18th

08/11/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
Solana Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that target lipid signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that management will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, being held virtually on August 17-18, 2021.

Andrew Yates, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer is scheduled to present as follows. Randy Schreckhise, Vice President of Finance and Operations will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.

Event:   Q3 Investor Summit
Date and Time:      Wednesday, August 18th at 11:45 am (EDT)
Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zmDuRRYeQfKN4O2B6Ggwfw

 

To register and for more information on the conference, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that target lipid signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, Artelo applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Investor Relations Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: 212-671-1020
Email: ARTL@crescendo-ir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92852


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -7,96 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,3 M 22,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 95,2%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,91 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 559%
Managers and Directors
Gregory D. Gorgas President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer
Connie L. Matsui Chairman
Steven D. Reich Chief Medical Officer
Andy Yates Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Randy Schreckhise Vice President-Finance & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARTELO BIOSCIENCES, INC.24.79%22
BIONTECH SE410.92%100 594
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.51%86 814
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.27.82%65 895
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS27.08%63 938
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-16.87%50 967