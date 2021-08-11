Artelo Biosciences to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit on August 18th

Solana Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that target lipid signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that management will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, being held virtually on August 17-18, 2021.

Andrew Yates, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer is scheduled to present as follows. Randy Schreckhise, Vice President of Finance and Operations will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit Date and Time: Wednesday, August 18th at 11:45 am (EDT) Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zmDuRRYeQfKN4O2B6Ggwfw

To register and for more information on the conference, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that target lipid signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, Artelo applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

