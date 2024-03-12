ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’) and persons closely associated with them

 

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (the ‘Company’) announces thatMr John Dodd, fund manager of the Company, has disposed of 61,712 ordinary shares of £0.01 each. 

 

Following the transaction Mr John Dodd now holds 2,339,167 ordinary shares in the Company.

 

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

John Dodd

 

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Fund Manager of Artemis Alpha Trust plc

 

b)

Initial Notification/

Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Artemis Alpha Trust plc

 

b)

LEI

549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Description  : Artemis Alpha Trust plc

Type   : Ordinary shares

ISIN  : GB0004355946

b)

Nature of Transaction

Disposal of Ordinary shares of £0.01

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.390602

61,712

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

Aggregate Price(s)

Aggregate Volume(s)

Aggregate Total(s)

£3.390602

61,712

£209,240.83

e)

Date of the transaction 

08 March 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Artemis Fund Managers Limited

Company Secretary

0131 225 7300

12 March 2024

 