ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

CORRECTION TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT MADE AT 14:25 ON 20 JULY 2023

 

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’) and persons closely associated with them

 

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (the ‘Company’) has been notified thatMs Tansy Aspinall, a connected person to Mr Kartik Kumar, fund manager of the Company, has purchased a further 1,500 ordinary shares of £0.01 each. 

 

Following the transaction Ms Aspinall now holds 35,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

 

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Tansy Aspinall

 

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Connected person to Kartik Kumar – Fund Manager of Artemis Alpha Trust plc

 

b)

Initial Notification/

Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Artemis Alpha Trust plc

 

b)

LEI

549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Description  : Artemis Alpha Trust plc

Type   : Ordinary shares

ISIN  : GB0004355946

b)

Nature of Transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary shares of £0.01

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.155767

1,500

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

Aggregate Price(s)

Aggregate Volume(s)

Aggregate Total(s)

£3.155767

1,500

£4,733.65

e)

Date of the transaction 

20 July 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Artemis Fund Managers Limited

Company Secretary

 

0131 225 7300

20 July 2023

 