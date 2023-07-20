ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

CORRECTION TO THE ANNOUNCEMENT MADE AT 14:25 ON 20 JULY 2023

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’) and persons closely associated with them

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (the ‘Company’) has been notified thatMs Tansy Aspinall, a connected person to Mr Kartik Kumar, fund manager of the Company, has purchased a further 1,500 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

Following the transaction Ms Aspinall now holds 35,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.